3 Zodiac Signs Attract Really Good Luck All Week, From March 23 - 29

All week, from March 23 to 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck. The universe rewards those who don’t give up, so you must keep going even if the path to your destiny isn't so smooth.

On Wednesday, March 25, there is a powerful conjunction between the Sun and Saturn in Aries. This energy requires patience, as you won’t be able to change your life or manifest your intentions overnight. Yet, it also helps you to focus on what must be done to seize your destiny. While some obstacles arise, the energy of the Moon-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer helps bring greater optimism and abundance.

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Just because you may not achieve all your dreams overnight doesn’t mean you’re not getting closer. Don't let a setback or a difficult moment deter you from what is meant for you. After all, it's all part of the process of manifesting your greatest life.

1. Leo

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Commit to what you want to manifest, dearest Leo. On Wednesday, March 25, the Sun and Saturn unite in Aries, helping you attract good luck. This lasts far longer than a week, though. Saturn continues to help you reap rewards through 2028.

While this is a phase of preparation, Saturn doesn’t let you move ahead on a whim. Instead, this is a time for integrity and responsibility. Make sure to approach your intentions with incredible discipline.

The Sun and Saturn in Aries bring luck, but this alignment also carries a serious energy. You are encouraged to take risks and change your life. This is the time to embrace a new and abundant path.

Still, you can’t rush this process. Saturn often saves its rewards for the end of its transit, so instead of giving up, don’t be afraid to dig your heels in. Do whatever is necessary to keep moving ahead.

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2. Scorpio

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Let yourself envision the best possible outcome, Scorpio. You often anticipate the worst, even if you have no evidence that it will occur. But you don’t need to protect yourself from potential disappointment. Instead, this is the time to truly believe in the best possible outcome, especially as the Moon aligns with Jupiter on Thursday, March 26.

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The Moon conjuncts Jupiter in Cancer, bringing increased optimism and positivity to what you are hoping to manifest. This allows you to attract even greater blessings into your life. You finally see a purpose to everything that you’ve gone through in recent years.

As the Moon and Jupiter unite in Cancer, focus on your mindset. This energy isn’t just about attracting luck or abundance, but knowing that you are worthy of achieving the best possible outcome.

You may have to take a leap of faith in the days ahead, so believing that everything is going to turn out for the best is crucial. You are heading into a period of lightness and hope. Be sure to take advantage of what arrives.

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3. Gemini

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Embrace a life of greater meaning, Gemini. On Sunday, March 29, asteroid Juno enters Aquarius, where it spends most of 2026. Juno governs marriages, partnerships, and agreements.

This celestial body also represents your relationship to and with the collective. This isn’t solely about you attracting luck, but seeking a deeper meaning that benefits those around you. The journey you are beginning now serves to attract wealth and opportunities, and also help you develop your soul purpose.

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Aquarius is a sign that denotes freedom and originality, so don't be afraid to step out of any traditional norms or expectations during this time. Commit to what you feel is destined for you, and allow yourself to work together with others to achieve it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.