3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From March 23 - 29, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from March 23 - 29, 2026. This week's energy pattern flows from initiating to closing, so thinking in small batches of energy and momentum is the way to make great things happen.

Tuesday and Wednesday are red days, when it's best not to act impulsively or take uncalculated risks. Instead, use this time to clean or to remove barriers to your productivity. Exercise caution until Thursday, knowing that what you need will arrive with patience. Work on projects that don't take much time to complete, and reschedule or delegate tasks to others if they don't need to be on your plate.

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By Thursday and Friday, luck and good fortune reveal themselves to these animal signs. Then over the weekend, your productivity improves. By Sunday, it's time to close things up and prepare for the week ahead.

1. Pig

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Pig, whatever you focus on this week works out nicely for you. You start the week by navigating the hardships that often come with being productive. However, instead of feeling defeated or worrying that you can't finish a particular task, you focus on how to maintain it.

On Monday, you take the first step toward completing a particular action. But on Tuesday and Wednesday, you realize where you need to stop trying to do too much and organize yourself. Thursday is a day for success. Money comes in, people work well with you, and conversations prove to be super beneficial to you. You meet the right people and are recognized for your talents and contributions.

The best color for you to wear this week is jade green for prosperity and growth. Your best animal sign to work with is the Rabbit, especially for support.

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2. Rat

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Being patient pays off for you this week, Rat. Even though your luck peaks on March 27, a Rat Day, you still have quite a few opportunities that teach you how to remain open to opportunities related to money. You can make money much more easily than you have in the past.

Wear black when you have to go out, because it exhibits your power and intentional strength. In Chinese astrology, black is also a color for strategy and protection. You'll work well with Dragon animal signs, especially when you have to think through problems that need a simple solution to resolve them. Be sure to answer phone calls promptly and return voicemails promptly. Your luck is connected with how you treat others, so show respect for time.

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3. Ox

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Sometimes you have to make room in your schedule for what you want, Ox. The week of March 23, you may be invited to act spontaneously to capture luck that comes to you quickly and out of the blue.

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Your best day for good fortune and luck arrives toward the end of the week on Saturday. March 28 falls on your day, and it brings you fresh opportunities. Aim for any financial activity that supports stable action and leads you to a result.

Don't waste time on matters you intuitively sense won't be profitable for you. Your power color this week is red, so wear it when you know you need to be highly engaged and active. A good animal sign to work with is the Snake for their forthrightness.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.