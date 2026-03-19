3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From March 23 - 29, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from March 23 to 29, 2026. This week brings two powerful conjunctions that are meant to help you achieve financial abundance.

The first of these alignments is between the Sun and Saturn in Aries on March 25. The second occurs in Cancer with the Moon and Jupiter on March 26. A conjunction represents a merging of energy. In this case, they help you generate higher income through your own actions. Pay attention to what the universe is asking of you in the days ahead so that you can rise above any test that occurs, knowing that financial success is already on its way.

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1. Pisces

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Get serious about your financial independence this week, Pisces. As the Sun conjuncts Saturn in Aries on Wednesday, it’s time to get your finances in order if you haven’t done so already. This energy represents a new level of maturity and responsibility in your financial life. Even if you’re not independently wealthy, getting a plan together can help you attract financial success.

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The Sun and Saturn want you to get serious about your financial goals, but they also bring in greater financial abundance. Regardless of where your accounts stand at this moment, start thinking about improving your financial plan so that you can grow the money you are attracting now.

2. Gemini

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You are worthy of financial ease, Gemini. With Jupiter now direct, you are moving into one of the most financially abundant phases of your life. This opens an opportunity to focus on generational wealth and building a strong foundation. You also must know in your soul that you deserve to do more than just struggle.

As the Moon and Jupiter meet in Cancer on March 26, work through any feelings of lack or imposter syndrome. You deserve abundance in your life, Gemini. Beyond just greater financial wealth, you are entering a period of increased ease. Knowing that you are worthy to receive helps clear the way for you to finally achieve your dreams of financial abundance.

3. Capricorn

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Focus on the beneficial partnerships in your life when asteroid Juno enters Aquarius on March 29, beginning a new cycle in your financial life. Juno represents partnerships and agreements. In Aquarius, it takes on the energy of independence and innovation. Who you partner with during this period makes all the difference in your financial goals. It’s not just about you working harder, but aligning yourself with those who can help make your dreams a reality.

Juno spends the majority of 2026 in Aquarius, so this is not an energy that you must rush to embrace. This transit is part of a bigger shift that changes how you approach your finances and your life overall. Seek partnerships and collaborations that can help you further your goals, as they only enhance the success you achieve.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.