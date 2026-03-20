Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For March 23 - 29 — Everything Is Finally Falling Into Place

Weekly horoscopes are here for March 23 - 29, 2026, a relatively quiet week for each zodiac sign as everything finally starts falling into place after an astrologically heavy start to the month. The Gemini Moon starts the week with a vibrant energy that makes it easier to meet people and connect with them.

Once the Moon is in Cancer beginning on the 25th, it's a wonderful time for expansion and personal growth. The Moon in Leo on the 27th adds main character energy into the mix with the Sun and Moon meeting up in a trine, making Friday one of the best days of the week.

Weekly horoscopes for March 23 - 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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With the Moon in Gemini at the start of the week, Aries, you discover something new connected with siblings or relatives.

Mercury being direct again makes it easier to have conversations you may have avoided with friends, so it's a good week for reconciling or reaching compromises.

Spending more time at home midweek can help you to recharge and find balance, especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed with responsibilities.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The Moon in Gemini at the start of the week prepares you to establish new habits pertaining to your financial sector. This week, try to be more aware of your limits and consider changing your habits for more balance and success.

Midweek, the Moon in Cancer connects you with your muses, especially when the Moon meets Jupiter on Thursday and you experience a surge of creative energy.

When the Moon is in Leo towards the end of the week, you feel a lot more energized at home. Start making plans that bring a lot more alignment for your career sector now that Mercury is direct.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Moon is in your sign early in the week, Gemini, boosting your connections with others. During this Aries season, you're meeting a lot of new people and gaining new perspectives.

The Moon in Cancer midweek shows you what you desire to bring to your professional sector. You are motivated to work hard towards your goals now that Mercury and Jupiter are direct and clearing some obstacles from your path.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Leo equips you with an extra layer of understanding. This week, being diligent and patient will bring more success than rushing.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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You receive a boost in your communication during the Gemini Moon at the start of the week, Cancer.

Once the Moon is in your sign midweek, you're the star of the show. Jupiter is direct, which makes this week even more exhilarating. For those in love, you'll likely initiate a new love story this week.

When the Moon is in Leo at the end of the week, you begin to feel more empowered as you're reminded of your worth. The weekend is a good time to enjoy fun activities with friends.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you're connecting with your dreams this week. When the Moon meets Jupiter on Thursday, the conjunction encourages you to feel empowered working on your own.

Now that Mercury is direct, you could feel inspired to pore through all of the ideas you conjured during the retrograde. Get your ideas on paper and let them flow, especially with the Virgo Moon showing you how to be more attentive and patient with your process over the weekend.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, work on becoming more of a diplomat this week. Stay out of drama and make sure to be there for those who need you.

As we get further into the week, be sure you're taking care of yourself and being more mindful of your needs. Getting back to yourself will be easier once the Moon is in your sign over the weekend. Aries season is helping you build your armor so you can stop being your worst critic.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Mercury-ruled Gemini Moon helps you strengthen your academic foundation at the start of the week. You're enjoying learning new things during this Aries season, especially with Venus in Aries encouraging you to explore new themes.

Midweek, the Cancer Moon is a friendly reminder to take charge within your career and not doubt your abilities. This Aries season is helping you expand and refine your skills. If there's anything you need help with, you'll receive support from those you need it from towards the end of the week.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, this week you're learning how to take better care of yourself. Give yourself the nourishment you need during the Gemini Moon at the beginning of the week, when you are given tools to heal your inner child.

The Cancer Moon's creative water energy brings sparks and new ideas midweek. Prepare to feel more adventurous with the expansive energy pushing you forward.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Leo helps you focus on your goals and dreams. This energy also encourages you to be more patient and understanding with others.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Early in the week, the Moon in Gemini brings warmth and care to your relationship sector, Sagittarius. Spend time with friends or family during this time to recharge.

You find your strength during the Cancer Moon midweek. When the Moon and Jupiter meet on Thursday, it feels like a retelling of the story you endured during Jupiter retrograde. Now that Jupiter is direct, you can move forward feeling more self-assured.

The Moon in Leo serves as a fresh start at the end of the week, encouraging you to set your sights on bigger things within your career sector.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Balancing your time is essential during the Gemini Moon at the start of the week, Capricorn.

This is a good time to prioritize working well with others and providing guidance if needed. These themes continue throughout the week as you see the meaningful connections you have continue to expand and evolve.

The Moon in Leo encourages you to dig through your past during this Aries season, but finding your power is easy as long as you have faith in yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, the Moon in Gemini starts things off this week bringing inspiration and opportunities for learning something new during this Aries season.

Once the Moon is in Cancer, upgrading your routines will help you stay on track while also learning how to be more mindful of your scheduling and planning. Time management is a priority this week.

Romantic energy becomes potent when the Moon enters Leo at the end of the week, shining a light on your relationship sector and helping you establish stronger bonds with others.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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There's a greater emphasis on home and family this week, Pisces.

When the Moon is in Cancer midweek, the pursuit of love feels more thrilling. Creative opportunities present themselves as long as you focus on building an existing project. Now that Mercury is direct, organizing your thoughts is easier and editing or reworking parts of your project feels much less overwhelming.

Your friends are a source of inspiration during the Virgo Moon at the end of the week, and they bring much-needed calming energy into your life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.