Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week, From March 23 - 29

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of March 23 to 29, 2026. The week begins with a burst of intense energy, as the Sun and Saturn align in Aries on March 25.

This transit brings about challenges in your relationship. However, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer, followed by its conjunction with Jupiter on March 26, soothes your weary heart. These transits create a caring and committed energy that isn’t blinded by illusions. By the time Juno enters Aquarius on Sunday, you feel confident in choosing the love that is right for you.

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1. Libra

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Challenges are necessary in love, Libra. On Wednesday, March 25, the Sun conjuncts Saturn in Aries. This energy can reveal itself in numerous ways in your existing connection.

Saturn is known to bring harsh karmic lessons, but it also helps you develop a stronger commitment. It’s important to know the difference between a deal-breaker event and something that you can and should work through together. While the energy feels tense or challenging, it helps you create a deeper bond between you and your partner.

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If you’re single, then this day brings possibilities for a new love. The Sun represents actions, while Saturn helps you define a relationship or bring greater commitment. This is especially powerful if you’ve just walked away from a karmic relationship or a toxic connection.

This week, you have to put yourself out there and be willing to make the first move. Don’t be afraid to say yes to what feels like it has potential. Right now, you are clearer than ever before about what you genuinely deserve from love.

2. Capricorn

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Make peace with the past, Capricorn. The longer you are together with your partner, the more resentments can build up. Whether it involves major issues or simply having to make the bed each morning, this kind of energy can drain your relationship.

You deserve a reciprocal and loving relationship, but you must make sure that you’re not simply stuck in the past. As the First Quarter Moon in Cancer rises on Wednesday, March 25, focus on what you want, versus what you don’t. Be forthcoming with your emotions and plan a romantic evening. Let yourself see the positives of this connection.

It’s OK to go slow in a new relationship. This lunar phase is all about the slow build of your emotions. It's the perfect time to start dating again or to begin a new relationship, especially as all planets are currently direct.

Remember that you don’t have to rush anything. Focus on getting to know this person as a friend. Trust that, given the time, it can bloom into the romance you’ve been dreaming of.

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3. Pisces

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You are right where you are meant to be, Pisces. On Thursday, March 26, the Moon unites with Jupiter in Cancer. This water sign governs your sense of happiness and joy, making this a truly beautiful time.

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The Moon governs your feelings, while Jupiter brings expansion. Proposals or deciding to expand your existing family are possible with this energy. This week, you are overflowing with gratitude, as you know that everything you’ve been through has led to this moment, with that special person in your life.

If you’re single, this is a powerful time to meet someone new or begin a new journey in your life. While this energy supports meeting someone you can build a life with, it also represents you feeling fulfilled and satisfied with yourself. The best way to attract the right person is for you to feel whole and happy all on your own.

4. Sagittarius

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Embrace new adventures together, Sagittarius. The energy on Friday, March 27, when the Leo Moon aligns with Neptune in Aries, is music to your ears. You crave new experiences and adventures, and now you are guided to embrace that with the person you love.

This is a fantastic time to travel or begin planning a getaway for later this year. If travel is off the table, take local adventures with your partner or infuse exciting new energy into your relationship. Commitment is anything but boring when it’s shared with a person who loves life as much as you do.

If you're single, this week brings in surprising new encounters and unexpected meetings. The Leo Moon is lucky, and Neptune in Aries has you focus on your long-term relationship goals. Live your best life, and you may just meet the person you’re meant to be with in this lifetime.

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5. Leo

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Embrace the untraditional, Leo. Juno enters Aquarius on Sunday, March 29, bringing positive changes to your existing connection. Juno is the asteroid that governs marriage and commitment. This week, it is important to hold space for change.

This energy allows you and your partner to cultivate a connection that feels authentic and fulfilling, even if it differs from what others are doing. Whether it's a longer-term relationship or keeping separate houses, this is your chance to build a relationship that honors your unique needs.

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It’s normal to develop a type when it comes to dating; however, that doesn’t mean the person meant for you is going to check all the boxes. Instead, it’s about knowing what you deserve and remaining open to the package it may arrive in. Be willing to date outside your regular type, or even throw that check-list out the window, as the best love always surprises you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.