Astrologer Reveals The 6 Most Significant Dates Left In 2026 That ‘You’ll Probably Remember For The Rest Of Your Life’

Though we're only a few months into the year, we've already experienced some major astrological shifts. But it's not over yet, according to a professional astrologer who revealed the six most significant dates left in 2026.

According to Evan Nathaniel Grim, there's much more to come astrologically. In a video, he listed the upcoming dates that "you'll probably remember for the rest of your life once 2026 is through," as they'll have a major impact on the trajectory of your life.

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1. April 17

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The first significant date left in 2026 is April 17, "when we have the Aries New Moon, which will be conjunct Chrion," Grim explained. "And Mars, the dispositor of that New Moon, will be in his home sign of Aries, conjunct Saturn."

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Mars is often called the planet of war, and according to the astrologer, this powerful energy is indicative of major global issues, "or various militaries gathering their troops together." But on a personal level, you'll likely feel more energized than you have in a long time. Mars also rules drive and ambition, so on April 17, "ou'll be more willing to stand up against anyone who has acted as a kind of bully in your life," Grim explained.

2. April 23

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April 23 is another significant day to look forward to, Grim said, because "Venus will meet up with Uranus for the last time in Taurus" before Uranus, the planet of upheaval, enters Gemini for the next seven years.

This energy will likely "rattle some otherwise stable relationships," Grim warned, though he noted that's not necessarily a bad thing. This energy could bring back some novelty in your relationship.

3. June 9

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June 9 is a beautiful and very memorable day because Jupiter, the planet of luck, and Venus, the planet of love and money, meet up in Cancer, Grim explained.

"Generally, this should bring more positive energy into your home and family life," the astrologer said. So, if you've been wanting to repair any of your relationships, mark June 9 down on your calendar.

4. July 4

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Not only is the United States celebrating its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, but "the solar system has designed itself in such a way that Mars and Uranus are also meeting up in Gemini on that day," Grim explained. Together, these two planets create some volatility, according to the astrologer, which means the day will likely have a "quite deranged" energy.

On a personal level, astrologers say this can lead to feeling more impulsive and rebellious. Or, as Grim said, "it's pure madness," as the day has major potential for intense transformation.

5. August 12

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Thanks to the total solar eclipse in Leo on August 12, 2026, it's a very significant day for everyone. Luckily, it's a day you'll remember for good reasons. According to the astrologers at Cafe Atrology, "long-term changes are in the works" during this eclipse, when we'll feel more confident in ourselves and willing to meet others where they are.

This means any stress or issues you've had on a personal level will likely be much easier to smooth over. From family tensions to issues at work, life will slowly feel more joyful as it begins to calm down once again.

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6. Mid-October

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The last significant moment of time in 2026 is not a single date, but mid-October as a whole. According to Grim, this is when Venus retrograde squares Pluto, which is likely to cause "a tectonic shift in the economy," said Grim. "If there were ever a time when AI would lead to an exponential increase in jobless claims," Grim warned, it's in the middle of October.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.