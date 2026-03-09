The Eclipse Hangover Is Real & Each Zodiac Sign Is Feeling It A Little Differently During The Week Of March 9 - 15

According to astrologer Bella Popa, eclipse hangovers typically last for up to two weeks after an eclipse. Each zodiac sign is still feeling the aftereffects of eclipse season a little differently during the week of March 9 - 15, 2026.

In a video, Popa explained that "feeling discombobulated" is common after an eclipse. Not to mention the added effects of Mercury retrograde in Picses until March 20, so "feeling like you're in a fog" is almost to be expected.

Pisces season is moving us to face what we want to keep buried in the dark while showing us the light and power we hold within. On the 12th, Luckily, the Capricorn Moon energy on March 12 is a much-needed anchoring force, helping us to shift from the emotional to the logical. The week closes with the Aquarius Moon starting on the 14th, encouraging us to heal and connect with people we trust.

Aries

Aries, the last quarter moon phase on March 11 is a good day to look within and find your power. The eclipse likely rocked you, and you may be wondering what your true motivations are during this time.

Make sure to keep your eyes on the prize and don’t let yourself get too caught up in the emotional tidal waves of this Pisces season. Be honest with your emotions this week. The optimistic Sagittarius Moon energy at the beginning of the week gives you the power to face them.

Taurus

Releasing those relationships that weren’t working in your favor feels a lot simpler now after this eclipse energy brought attention to this part of your chart. This week, Taurus, you may feel a bit of an emotional hangover as you look back on the connections that have transformed you.

Those who are single could see their hearts hungering for new friendships or romantic partnerships. Set those intentions after Mercury stations direct on March 20 because that is when you're most likely to meet people who are more aligned with you.

Gemini

The eclipse brought some changes to your home life, Gemini, so this week, spending more time with those you love is essential. The Moon is briefly in Scorpio on Monday, which opens pathways for communication, while the Sagittarius Moon that follows makes it easier to open up.

Things begin to feel a lot more manageable once the Moon is in Aquarius over the weekend, since you will be better able to process your thoughts and have those conversations you may have been avoiding.

Cancer

You are not giving your power to anyone, Cancer, and this is something the eclipse brought to your attention. This is a week when you really see who your true friends are. During this vibrant week, the Scorpio Moon brings grounding and more clarity.

Your support system uplifts you and helps you get on your feet this week. While Saturn in Aries is applying the pressure, the Moon in Capricorn brings you a team that helps if you need it.

Leo

Leo, there's a potent energy around you with last week’s lunar eclipse still impacting us. As we enter this new week, it is essential not to get too caught up with what could have been. Instead, learn and grow from those experiences.

We saw the hidden truths during the eclipse season and Mercury retrograde, and now we can plan on the changes we desire to make once Mercury is direct on the 20th. Take it easy on yourself. Reflect and go at the desired pace. Don’t think of this as a competition. Instead, focus on the lessons learned and view them through a more optimistic lens.

Virgo

Virgo, the eclipse in your sign either felt romantic or it brought back some old love stories you would have preferred to forget. Nevertheless, the Scorpio energy starting things off this week makes you put up a wall. Be mindful of the people you let in.

When the Moon is in Capricorn midweek, the wall begins to crumble and you may be more willing to face what is holding you back emotionally. The energy from the lunation in your sign last week has you find your courage, even when you may not feel ready to wear your armor.

Libra

Libra, this is a week for resting and recalibrating after the eclipse. Look at things with a more optimistic lens as you get back to what motivates you. As an air sign, this energy could feel like quicksand, making it easier to become susceptible to the emotions you may have ignored.

If you need to cry, this Scorpio lunation at the start of the week could have you more willing to connect with your emotions. But things pick up as the week progresses, with the Aquarius Moon getting you feeling back in your element over the weekend.

Scorpio

After this eclipse, you likely experienced some changes to your friendships or the connections you have at school or work. However, you could also experience meeting or encountering an influx of people from the past as they claw their way back into your life.

Now is the time for you to see how these people have changed you and be more cognizant of the people you attract moving forward.

Sagittarius

The work you have done over the last several years may have been shaken by this eclipse. Are you inspired by the work you are doing now? Does your heart desire some changes? The eclipse hangover is bringing these questions to your attention.

But remember that Mercury is still retrograde, so if you're doubting yourself, that's likely why. Stay focused and search for the inspirations and the things that bring you happiness during this week.

Capricorn

The eclipse hangover is affecting how you express yourself, Capricorn. The Moon in Scorpio at the start of the week helps you to find your words and express yourself more directly.

However, this is your reminder to be more gentle with the people around you and show more compassion. Don’t be dismissive of others’ feelings. It's better to be a team player. The Moon in your sign midweek shows you how to embrace diplomacy and be more kind with Jupiter, the planet of luck, opposing your sign.

Aquarius

The solar eclipse in your sign brought to light what you value, Aquarius, while the lunar eclipse brings to light the things you dream of accomplishing. Nourish those ideas and don’t give up on them.

You may be more aware of your value system after this eclipse energy took control of the sky last week. Now is the time to go in the direction you desire. If you need to make changes to your plans, wait until after Mercury is direct starting on March 20.

Pisces

You may view yourself differently this week, Pisces, in a more positive way. You're becomng more aligned with your goals. Congratulate yourself and feel victorious as this eclipse has shown you the growth you have made in the last several years.

With Saturn now in Aries, you're learning to become your biggest cheerleader. The eclipse also brings to light your relationships for the next several weeks. You will learn not to settle for less moving forward.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.