The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For March 9 - 15 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your weekly tarot horoscope is here for the week of March 9 - 15, 2026. This week's readings reveal a change of luck for each zodiac sign, and maybe even a change of fate. It's time to get excited! The Wheel of Fortune popped out to show us that the wheel is (finally) turning in our favor! This is aligned with the energy at the beginning of the week, as it begins on an angel number day (3/9), bringing us good news and positive vibes from the necessary ending of a cycle.

The waning gibbous moon's shift from Scorpio to Sagittarius energy supports that, as it symbolizes gratitude for risks taken and an unquenchable thirst for life that no one or nothing could suppress. The Wheel of Fortune's energy is also connected to an overflow of blessings we can expect to receive once Jupiter goes direct in Cancer on the 10th. Things are looking up, and it is a reward for keeping our hope alive and trusting divine guidance, even when we felt lost.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign for March 9 - 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot cards for Aries: Page of Wands & Four of Pentacles

Aries, this week is when all your hard work pays off, but someone in particular may not be happy with the good news.

Speaking of good news, the Page of Wands symbolizes divinely guided success, as a risk you took finally yields tangible results. The bad news comes with the follow-up card being the 4 of Pentacles in reverse, which singles out a friendly naysayer who attributes your success to greedy ambition as opposed to a reward for hard work.

Expect this interesting energy on Friday the 13th, when the waning crescent moon in Capricorn shifts your reputation from the selfish gambler someone tried to campaign you as to the risk-taking trendsetter you proved yourself to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot cards for Taurus: Three of Swords

Taurus, the Three of Swords coming out for you this week is showing that, though you're disappointed by the end of something, you're also not surprised by it.

While the waning gibbous moon's movement from Scorpio to Sagittarius on the 10th provides introspection that allows you to be grateful for the end of the road, it is on the 12th when the waning crescent shifts from Sagittarius to Capricorn that you really come to terms with it.

Sometimes things end, and that's okay, because it leads us to something better. The energy of the Three of Swords reveals that your positive perspective is due to a focus on personal growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot cards for Gemini: The Hierophant & The Hanged Man

Gemini, you are being rewarded for your hope this week, and it is long overdue.

Two powerful cards popped out for you with an incredible message: the Hierophant and the Hanged Man. This combination notes your strong belief in being open to whatever the universe has for you, no matter what, because you trusted the source.

Doing so brings you blessings you never knew were possible, especially on the 10th, when Jupiter goes direct in Cancer and Vesta moves into Pisces. Expect grand blessings regarding your finances and reputation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot cards for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, the blessings you have seem to bring more problems than peace this week.

The Seven of Pentacles in reverse gives the energy of Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo' Money, Mo' Problems," so you will have moments where you wonder why folks are hating on you.

Not to worry. When the waning crescent moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn on the 12th, jealousy may make you roll your eyes, but it won't get under your skin.

The moon's energy will activate your 6th and 7th Houses to remind you of what you already knew. Once you start working on yourself, people who were used to using you might get offended. Let them. You're doing what's best for you, and it's paying off.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot cards for Leo: The Tower

Leo, this is what you've been waiting for. With the Tower card coming out for your weekly tarot horoscope, you can expect a monumental moment as grand as you are this week.

You're making the statement you've always wanted. You are the masterpiece centerpiece, and all eyes are on you when the waning crescent moon dances from Capricorn to Aquarius on National Pi Day (3/14).

This energy shuffles between your 7th and 8th Houses, putting the spotlight on a transition in your relationships.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot cards for Virgo: Judgement, reversed

Virgo, there is a shift in your attitude or presentation this week. Thanks to the Judgement card coming out in reverse, your perspective on a flaw is changing from "what's wrong with me" to "who are you to tell me that something is wrong with me." Good for you!

Though you'll be happy to communicate this on the 9th when the waning gibbous moon briefly sits in Scorpio, your 3rd House, you'll reap the benefits of this newfound self-confidence the following day, when Jupiter goes direct in your house of friendships.

Due to that energy, you have a new perspective on other people's opinions. The third-quarter moon rising in Sagittarius on that same day is just in time for you to forgive and forget the seeds of doubt that were previously planted in your mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot cards for Libra: Eight of Cups

Libra, with the Eight of Cups coming out in reverse for you this week, it's safe to say you've had enough.

A situation you put your energy into did not pan out the way you thought it would. This week, you're deciding to finally walk away towards what's meant for you. Instead of pushing back, you're letting go and trusting that something better is ahead. You're not wrong.

Though the waning gibbous moon sliding from Scorpio to Sagittarius on the 9th has you doing a lot of introspective work and finding appreciation in the experience, it's Vesta venturing into Pisces on the 10th that gives you hope for something greater. This lights up your 6th House, pushing you to focus on how your personal growth led you and whomever to grow apart, so you don't dwell on the separation itself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot cards for Scorpio: The Sun, reversed

Scorpio, you're looking inside yourself to find everything you need this week.

The Sun card came out in reverse, showing that you are relying on yourself to provide the extra boost of confidence you need, but not because no one is there. It's due to the week beginning with the waning gibbous moon in your sign that rolled over from last week, causing you to do some introspective work on the 10th.

There's nothing wrong with getting more in tune with yourself or channeling a little more confidence by doing so, something you are happy to explain when Ceres in Taurus enters your 7th House of relationships on the 15th.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot cards for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, your weekly tarot horoscope shows that you will never let something old keep you from something new.

You are ready for a new love, Sagittarius, and you've done all the healing necessary to get past old pain per the 10 of Swords in reverse. What interested parties may not understand is why you still reference the previous situation that hurt you, or why you warned them about having been hurt if you've healed from it.

While the third-quarter moon in your sign on the 10th shines in your 1st House, reminding you to be proud of your journey, Ceres in Taurus puts a spotlight on your 6th House, reiterating the valuable lessons you learned through personal growth. You just want to share the wealth of wisdom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot cards for Capricorn: Judgement, reversed

Capricorn, since the Judgement card came out in reverse, you can expect to be called out in the best way this week.

This energy is aligned with your 1st House when the waning crescent moon rises in your sign on Friday the 13th. The fact that it is also an angel number day symbolizing positivity and personal growth (3/13) is a bonus confirmation.

Soak up all of this wonderful energy, Capricorn. Know that it is okay to submit to successful goals you believed in, wisdom you've gained through the journey, and an undying desire to be a groundbreaker that encouraged you to keep going.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot cards for Aquarius: The High Priestess

Aquarius, you instinctively know what's coming this week, and this makes you a force to be reckoned with.

The High Priestess card showed up for your weekly tarot horoscope, showing that you are beyond prepared for what is ahead this week. There are no surprises, but that doesn't bore you. It is confirmation that all your hard work and preparation is paying off.

Feeling ahead of the game is courtesy of the waning crescent moon moving from Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius energy. This causes you to use hidden influences to create a fresh start for you to build on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot cards for Pisces: The Page of Cups

Pisces, you are following your heart and intuition, letting it lead you in the right direction this week.

The Page of Cups represents just that, following your intuition. That energy is aligned with Vesta in Pisces on the 10th. You are devoted to your hopes and dreams, and believing in them to the point that you walk it how you talk it.

This energy occurs in your 1st House, allowing you to realize your natural gifts, helping to lead you in the right direction.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.