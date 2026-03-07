3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From March 9 - 15, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from March 9 - 15, 2026 because they benefit from Pig and Yang's assertive energy in a Metal Rabbit month and the Year of the Horse.

The energy of the week flows from Balance to Rewards. Red is the color for all animal signs all week. Being methodical and focused opens the door to opportunities. To plan your schedule for maximum serendipity, participate in activities that stabilize your work on Monday. Be open to visitors or important conversations. Start work early. Fix what's broken or schedule an upcoming service or repair. On Tuesday, luck and good fortune are attracted to action. If you need help, or money, or want to close a deal, this is the day to ask.

Wednesday, March 11, is an Open Day, so do things that invite company or place you in social activities. Go to events, social gatherings, or a religious event. Invite a colleague or friend out to dinner. Luck increases when you spend time around people. Good fortune favors friendliness. Even though Mercury retrograde is active, this is also a good day for signing contracts.

Thursday through Friday are cautionary days, so lower risk. However, luck and good fortune can still arrive through the removal of negative energy. Clear clutter and get organized at the end of the week. Saturday brings good fortune when you learn from others or seek advice. It's the perfect time to search for answers to problems; you're likely to find them. On Sunday, it's time to wrap things up nicely. Celebrate your wins. Finish projects that are ready to complete (don't procrastinate).

Now, see what else is in store for the three animal signs attracting luck and good fortune starting on Monday, March 9.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

You'd be surprised how much your integrity can do for you when it comes to attracting good fortune and luck at work, Dog. It's one thing to be as loyal as you are, but another to commit to doing what is right no matter how others perceive you. To instill deep, abiding trust in others, wear blue. People see it and know that you are signaling value and integrity.

If you work in an office, make sure that when a person needs access to you, your entryway is clear and free of clutter. Aim for a welcoming first impression. When a Horse, or someone in authority, notes your reliability this week, this is the first signal that luck is about to arrive in your life. You could receive negative feedback before you receive rewards or successes on March 14, but taking criticism helps you grow. Listen intently. Stay true to your word and provide high-quality work. Whatever you do this week, remain consistent.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

This week, wear your favorite black clothes for power and strength. Your sharp mind helps you attract luck and good fortune in your personal life. March 11 is your best day for luck all week. If you're invited to help solve a few problems from someone you know, don't reject the chance without carefully considering the request if a task falls within an area of your professional or life expertise. Your ability to make or lead smart decisions sets you apart and gives you a significant advantage that you want right now.

On Monday, set a budget or make a solid financial or professional decision to shape the week's flow. Put a coin on your desk to remind you to be frugal. Your intuition will be prompted to take action. Listen to your gut when it nudges you, as a well-timed act can help you change your career path, land a money-making opportunity, or put you in the right social circle.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Circle March 15 in red, Pig, because this is when you're very likely to receive help or a resource from a Rabbit or a person who possesses these traits. To foster welcoming energy toward others, place fresh flowers on your desk or around your home. A plant in the east corner, where it can capture morning sunlight, is perfect because it serves as a visual reminder to grow. You want to seek opportunities as nature does. Emerald green in clothing or jewelry is also a nice reminder of what you hope to achieve this week, which is to expand your reach.

On Monday, schedule an appointment with someone who can serve as a mentor. Be open to collaboration and help others. On Tuesday, if you receive advice from someone you admire, listen to it. You want them to continue to invest in you, so show appreciation to move the relationship forward. Since you are often overly independent, on Thursday and Friday, avoid being alone too much. You want to be in social circles mid-week. Saturday and Sunday are ideal days to schedule self-care. You'll have something good to celebrate.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.