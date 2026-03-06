Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For March 9 - 15 — Jupiter Retrograde Ends

Weekly horoscopes are here for March 9 - 15, 2026, a relatively quiet week astrologically as Jupiter retrograde ends. When Jupiter turns direct on March 10, things finally begin moving forward for each zodiac sign. However, Mercury is still retrograde this week, so while your direction is finally becoming clear, it's best to hold out on making any moves just yet.

Reconstruction is the theme of the week as we start things off transitioning from intense Scorpio Moon energy to the more restless energy of Monday's Sagittarius Moon. If you feel frazzled at the beginning of the week, the Moon in Capricorn brings grounding and focus on March 12. Discipline is essential with Mercury still retrograde. Once the Moon is in Aquarius beginning on the 14th, it's an exciting time to reach out to friends or to take part in a community project as we get ready to move away from the potent eclipse energy associated with this Pisces season. We get to begin writing our new story this week as we become more powerful and take control as more planets enter Aries.

Weekly horoscopes for March 9 - 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Sagittarius Moon energy at the beginning of the week is good for rebuilding what may have gotten off-course during this Mercury retrograde. You may feel more at ease staying at home, especially if things need to be tidied up. Focus on things that help you decompress and be there for the family.

Things change on Thursday, when the Capricorn Moon makes you the center of attention. Venus in your sign makes it easier to channel this energy since your confidence is through the roof. Your romantic energy gets more serious now with Venus meeting up with Saturn.

Over the weekend, the Aquarius Moon makes you a lot more ambitious and driven to claim your success.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

As the Moon in Scorpio illuminates your relationship house on Monday, prioritize those meaningful connections.

Once the Moon enters Sagittarius later in the day, center on your friendships as you develop plans to reconcile with others, especially if Mercury retrograde has caused some problems or misunderstandings. Take the time to organize your thoughts because they could surprise you when you patiently think things through.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Capricorn reinforces the lessons you learned from the Saturn in Pisces transit. However, the Moon in Aquarius shows you that more planning is needed with Saturn now throwing us curveballs while in Aries.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, Monday is a great day for gaining a deeper understanding of the work you need to put in to achieve your biggest goals. As the Moon enters Sagittarius on Monday, your connections become a great source of inspiration.

Structuring your original concepts gets easier starting on Thursday since you have a lot more discipline with the Moon in Capricorn.

The Aquarius Moon energy over the weekend unlocks your talents and reveals the treasures you hold. You are more action-oriented during this time and ready to prepare for the upcoming week.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, trust your instincts this week. You're not so critical of yourself during the Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week, which fuels you with courage and self-love.

Starting on Thursday, the Capricorn Moon ushers in new ideas and gets you to take the initiative, especially in your career sector. Don’t focus on setbacks. Keep your head in the game and stay determined.

The dynamic energy of the Aquarius Moon over the weekend shows your mentors or teachers why you are meant to lead and guide others.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, the Moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Aries on Monday, adding a lot of romantic energy to your week. This is also an excellent energy for those who are pursuing new artistic endeavors.

As the Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday, expand your horizons. Learning new things seems more appealing this week, and with Saturn in Aries, you're a lot more disciplined. Just make sure to keep things in the planning phase for now. Wait until Mercury is direct before embarking on a new learning journey.

This past eclipse season revealed some hidden stories, and over the weekend, the Moon in Aquarius is a reminder of what love truly means to you now.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

After the Lunar Eclipse in your sign, Virgo, this is a week when you feel more pensive.

During the Sagittarius Moon at the beginning of the week, you're reminded of the value of family, friends, and home. Your abode is where you recharge and gain clarity, and the Sagittarius Moon is reminding you to bring balance to the work and home sectors of your chart.

When Luna is in Capricorn, you may be more confident exploring new ways to expand your skills and the Moon in Sagittarius could help you to establish a new plan for this journey. More work will have to be done for the next week until your ruler, Mercury is direct.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, you're more motivated this week with the uplifting Scorpio Moon encouraging you to make changes to your daily routines on Monday.

This week, you get to show others your leadership qualities. The Sagittarius Moon at the beginning of the week has you shining and standing out.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Capricorn serves as a reminder of the seeds you planted when Saturn first ingressed the sign of Aries last year. Now you can put in the work to make your ideas flourish.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius over the weekend, the amicable energy helps you meet new people.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Having the Moon in your sign at the start of the week boosts your confidence and motivation, Scorpio, even if it’s only in this position for a brief period.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius towards Monday night, you become more mindful of your relationship and your possessions. For those who feel that they aren’t taking their financial goals seriously, this week, you're more empowered to start being mindful of your spending habits.

When the Moon is in Capricorn starting on Thursday, it's a moment to elevate your ideas and rework some ongoing ventures that are in the editing phase. This gets easier as the Moon enters Aquarius over the weekend, when you'll take your work more seriously with Mars in Pisces making you more focused.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The week begins with the Moon briefly in Scorpio, energizing your home sector. Don't forget to show up for the people you love and care about.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Capricorn makes you reminisce about relationships from the past. Learning from these experiences will help you progress and find more meaningful connections in the future.

The Moon in Aquarius makes the weekend an excellent time to reconnect with an old project you may have ignored. You feel more prepared to embrace success for the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, this is a good week for preparing your thoughts. You may have a groundbreaking concept flowing, but it's best to wait until Mercury is direct before initiating new endeavors.

The Sagittarius energy at the beginning of the week encourages you to connect with your friends. Do something exciting! If someone you adore from the past reaches out to you, you're thrilled to spend time with them again.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

During the Scorpio Moon on Monday, Aquarius, you're more focused on your finances. You're developing a mindset focused on building patiently, and reflecting on spending habits is key this week as you prioritize what's working for you and change what isn’t.

As the week goes on, the Moon in Sagittarius helps you upgrade your routines. You're becoming much more efficient. When the Moon is in Capricorn starting on Thursday, you benefit from editing and taking the time to complete tasks on your own, away from group settings.

While the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, show yourself some love as we officially move on from the eclipse season.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, with Mars in your sign, this is a week for watching your temper and taking things easy. Patience is a must. Tap into your diplomatic energy this week, because the eclipse forces may still feel potent.

This week brings some new perspectives around your career goals. It's a good time to seek support from the people you trust. It's easier to ask for help with Mercury retrograde in your sign.

When the Moon is in Aquarius over the weekend, patience is essential. Staying away from drama brings breakthroughs.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.