Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For March 9 - 15: Aside From One Day This Week, Things Are Looking Really Good

Weekly love horoscopes are here for March 9 - 15, 2026. This week, each zodiac sign some lucky stars in the mix when it comes to love, but there is at least one day that is not so lucky.

Venus entered brave Aries on March 6. Aries is impulsive and prone to action when it comes to love. This is a charming placement for Venus, albeit a little selfish at times. Mercury trines Jupiter on March 9, a pleasant and lucky energy made for love. Monday is ideal for conversations about love or relationships because it's a great day for a true expression of feelings that come naturally. Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain, turns direct in Cancer on March 10, helping us all in terms of the things Cancer represents, like feelings and family.

The one day of the week to be wary of is March 15, when retrograde Mercury conjuncts Mars. This is an irritating and agitating transit. If you are in a bad mood, there is no point in letting it spill into your relationship and cause issues. Of course, someone else could act rashly or irritably toward you. However, the moon and Venus in a positive aspect in the early hours of the day should be at least somewhat helpful. Let’s take a look at how each astrological sign fares in love this week.

Weekly love horoscopes for March 9 - 15, 2026:

Aries

Aries, the planet of love is now in your sign. This is the few weeks out of every year when you look and feel your best, especially in terms of love and attracting suitors!

Monday is a great day to connect with someone special, and sparks could fly. Don’t let old, negative baggage make you feel less than yourself on Sunday.

Taurus

Taurus, Venus, the planet of love, has begun its transit through your 12th house. This is sometimes associated with a secret love affair, or you may want to spend more time in seclusion this week.

However, Venus’s relationship with Pluto on Monday has you out and about and communicating with a love interest. It would be a shame to waste the positive energy, so don't hole yourself up right away! A better day for spending time alone is Sunday, March 15.

Gemini

Gemini, the planet of love has begun its transit through your 11th house. This is the place in your chart that rules your hopes and wishes, socializing, and groups.

If you are single, you have a good chance of meeting someone through social groups or people you know this week.

The moon transits your house of partners from Monday to Wednesday, so you will likely be focused on someone special at the beginning of the week.

Cancer

Cancer, Jupiter turns direct in your sign this week, which is a huge plus for love. During Jupiter retrograde, we work on things on an inner level. But when it turns direct, we focus on outer things. Jupiter can help with love or finding love because it is the planet of luck and expansion.

The moon enters your house of partners on Wednesday night, so expect your focus to shift or change midweek as you connect with a love interest or partner if you have one.

Leo

Leo, Venus in Aries is a great match for you. As it transits your 9th house this week, you may consider a trip with someone special.

If you are single, you may meet someone who lives at a distance that you become interested in this week. Monday is your best day for connecting with others, so make the most of it.

Virgo

Virgo, Mercury is still retrograde through your 7th house of partners this week, so communication can become confusing or issues could arise with a partner, especially over the weekend.

Stay grounded this week and try to take advantage of Monday’s very positive energy for love and relationships.

Jupiter turns direct in your 11th house on Tuesday, which can increase your chances of meeting someone special if you're single.

Libra

Libra, the planet of love is now transiting your 7th house of partners. This is very pleasant if you have a relationship, and if you don’t, there's a good chance you'll meet someone new.

Monday brings a better-than-average chance for pleasant communication with a love interest. By Saturday, the moon enters your 5th house of love, so this is a great night to go out.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Mercury is retrograde in your fifth house of love, which has a good chance of causing some communication problems with a love interest this week. Sunday could result in an argument or conflict if you don’t use caution, so just be careful.

That said, Mars has entered your 5th house as well, urging you to get out to connect with others and likely even meet someone new if you're single.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Venus has entered your 5th house of love, which only happens once every 12 months. Now is one of the best times of the entire year for love, or finding love if you are single.

Venus’s relationship to Pluto on Monday shows potential for positive communication with a love interest that could go better than you think. Don’t be afraid to let your feelings show.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus is transiting your 4th house of home. You may want to entertain someone at home this week or have a movie night.

Communication may be a little off due to Mercury's retrograde, but with Jupiter turning direct in your 7th house of partners on Tuesday, you should be in a good place this week. There could be wedding bells this year!

Aquarius

Aquarius, Pluto is transiting your first house for a long time to come, and it would be a real shame to not take advantage of its relationship to the planet of love on Monday.

This energy often results in communication with a love interest, and your feelings may be deeper than you thought. Venus in Aries is a great placement for you and will help with communication.

Pisces

Pisces, lucky Jupiter turns direct in your 5th house of love this week. If a relationship has been stalled, things to pick up as we move forward into the week.

This is a great week to find love if you are single. If you are partnered, feelings and good times should start to grow, but don’t let Mercury’s transit to Mars ruin the weekend. Just go with the flow.

