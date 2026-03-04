Life Actually Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Before Mercury Retrograde Ends On March 20

Despite Mercury retrograde having a reputation for causing setbacks and unwelcome delays, life actually gets better for three zodiac signs before Mercury's retrograde in Pisces ends on March 20, 2026.

Luckily for these astrological signs, in Pisces, Mercury retrograde is "double weak," professional astrologer and YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality Aria Gmitter explained. Since Mercury doesn't typically do well in Pisces and Venus is exalted in Pisces at the same time, the planet of love's energy is overpowering a lot of the negativity typically associated with Mercury retrograde.

Advertisement

This energy works well for a few specific zodiac signs whose lives are truly getting better. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, "these are the signs leveling up during Mercury retrograde."

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, since Mercury is your ruling planet, you tend to feel a little bit off any time it's retrograde. However, this Mercury retrograde phase is a little different than usual. Life is actually getting better for you.

“During this time, you may find yourself reflecting upon your true goals and ambition,” Brobeck said. “Not only will you begin to see yourself in a new light, but you may find yourself reflecting upon your past experiences. You can really begin to transform and evolve into this next chapter of your life.”

It won’t be easy 100% of the time, but it’ll be well worth it as you grow more confident in yourself and your capabilities. From now until Mercury retrograde ends on March 20, stay open-minded to new people and experiences. Picking up on newfound knowledge and skills is the best way to make the most of this time period.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, life is getting better for you during this Mercury retrograde as you begin seeing yourself with new eyes, Brobeck said. According to the astrologer, you've probably already "begun to feel more influential over the people around you,” and you can feel your self-confidence transforming for the better.

The best part is you're not just using this newfound personal power to earn more respect. Your finances are also going in the right direction as your confidence transforms your mind completely and attracts very good things into your life. Though Mercury retrograde typically isn't a good time to take action, you can certainly start using this positive energy to start putting your plans for the future in order.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, “During the past year, you could have found yourself more in the spotlight," Brobeck explained. "Even though you may have put more effort into your work life,” the astrologer noted that it probably feels like nothing has worked out in your favor.

Advertisement

Luckily, your life actually gets better during Mercury retrograde as you begin to reflect on your routine. Figuring out how to tailor it to your next chapter is just what you need to go from stagnation to success, and according to Brobeck, this planning phase pays off the closer we get to the summer months and you "find yourself really leveling up and finding a lot of success.”

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.