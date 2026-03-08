Everything Gets So Much Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of March 9 - 15, 2026

Everything gets so much easier for three zodiac signs after the week of March 9 - 15, 2026. Jupiter, the planet of expansion and gain, finally turns direct this week.

Jupiter first turned retrograde in November 2025. When Jupiter is retrograde, we often work on things more on an internal than external level, ironing out our problems or rethinking where we are going. Now that Jupiter is direct, it’s time to put our plans into motion. (Well, after retrograde Mercury that is). When Jupiter turns direct, we see an increase in optimism and expansion, and often gain in finances and luck.

Of course, Mercury is retrograde in Pisces for another two weeks, so confusion, miscommunication, broken equipment, and cancelled meetings are still in the stars for these astrological signs until after this week. This is the time to reflect on and redo things before it turns direct. Don’t be surprised if you feel drawn to things from the past or even want to reconnect with someone from the past this week. This is all part of Mercury’s cycle.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The week may start off with some serious communication issues, and you could experience an ego-based conflict with a colleague or someone else significant in your life. The moon’s square to Mars and Mercury at the start of the week, along with retrograde Mercury, can result in frustration and communication issues, so it is important to be fully aware of what and how you are saying things to others, especially when it comes to your career.

You often speak off the cuff, but this is a week to tone it down. Use discretion and remember that you don't necessarily have to say everything that comes into your mind. If you don’t understand what others are telling you, ask them to explain themselves better in a diplomatic manner.

As we approach week’s end, the Mercury-Mars conjunction can be difficult. Since Mercury retrograde is involved, it can also cause confusion, or you could be too focused on your ego. Of course, this could also come from another person toward you, so you are going to have to use care in communication with others this week. Don’t get caught up in your ego or opinions. This too shall pass, Sagittarius, and everything gets a lot easier after this week.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This week, Capricorn, you face some problems related to communication and inner resistance to change, especially in the home-work sector of your chart. Mercury is retrograde in your third house, which rules communication, and this week it is joined by the Sun and Mars. This creates a great deal of energy in your third house, and you'll likely encounter some anger as well.

If you experience delays or miscommunication, all you can do is try to clarify what is important. In terms of delays, track things down and know that this is simply part of the retrograde process this week. While there may be delays and miscommunication, it does not equate to failure. You may have to be a little more understanding in terms of mundane issues involving others.

With Saturn and Neptune in your fourth house of home and opposing your 10th house of career, a need to set new boundaries surfaces this week, or there may be some unresolved dynamics that you may have to search for a solution to. Don’t leave others out of the conversation. You may have to ask for clarity and transparency, but everything gets so much easier after this week. Use patience and don’t try to fix everything at once. You can focus better by taking a step-by-step approach.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

With Mercury retrograde in your first house, Pisces, you may feel as though you are mentally off and dealing with a very unusual reality at this time. You don’t like not knowing what is next or which direction to go in, but everything gets a lot easier for you after this week.

Retrograde Mercury is a period of reflecting on your life, and this is not the time to push boundaries or start anything new. The Sun in your first house does put the spotlight on you, and Mars in your first house can cause a certain amount of aggravation, especially by week’s end. So while you should be focused on yourself, nothing is quite clear this week. Don’t make any solid plans for new ventures while things are so unclear.

Slow down and focus on your day-to-day activities and what you must accomplish this week. Start a list and check off your daily accomplishments. If you get agitated, take a walk or exercise for some self-care. This is all indicative of the time we are in, and if you just focus on things as needed this week instead of everything you may aspire to do, you will be much better off. The rest can come later.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.