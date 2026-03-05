Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of March 9 - 15, 2026

During the week of March 9 to 15, 2026, relationships get so much better for five zodiac signs. The week begins with asteroid Vesta shifting into Pisces on Monday, March 9, bringing a committed energy to your relationship. When asteroid Ceres enters Taurus on Sunday, March 15, this energy intensifies.

These two asteroids bookending the week provide the perfect backdrop for Jupiter stationing direct in Cancer on Tuesday, March 10. Jupiter direct in Cancer brings luck to your romantic life and reveals the importance of your emotional connection. This is the perfect time to slow down and plan time together. Don't overlook the simple moments of connection. Instead of big goals, focus on nurturing one another and the love you share.

1. Virgo

Don’t second-guess your emotions, dear Virgo. As Vesta enters Pisces on March 9, you begin to crave a deeper commitment with your existing partner. This energy helps you overcome any feelings of separation or disconnect. Beyond reaching a place of greater stability, you are also able to better express your love for one another. Vesta in this water sign helps you and the person you love feel truly cared for. Slow down and be present for the small moments.

Take a chance on vulnerability, especially if you’re single. This energy creates a strong desire to feel seen and heard by the person you’re dating, so it’s important to create the space for a deeper connection. Allow yourself to be cared for with this energy, rather than only focusing on what you can give others. This is your chance to build a lasting and emotionally fulfilling relationship with someone truly special.

2. Capricorn

It’s safe to take the next step, Capricorn. When Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10, it's much easier to move forward in your romantic relationship. Jupiter is the planet of luck and is set to bring you and your partner the future that you’ve always dreamed of. Jupiter retrograde helped you understand your emotions, so you can now move into an incredible period of romance.

Allow yourself to reenter the dating world. You’ve likely spent the last few months reflecting on your feelings and past relationships. While this was an important part of your self-discovery, it is equally essential that you start putting yourself out there. You have the chance to meet your forever love and build the life you’ve always dreamed of together.

3. Gemini

You’re not expected to hold it all, Gemini. When the Third Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on March 11, reflect on what you no longer need to carry. Whether you’re focusing on what you must forgive or let go of, recognize that you can’t keep worrying about what happened in the past, at least, not if you want to build a life together. Take time to reflect on what you want to release and have the important conversations with your partner.

There is a reason something from your past didn’t work out. It’s not that you messed it up or that you lost your chance, but because of karmic lessons or divine protection. Use the energy of the Sagittarius Moon to let go of the person and relationship you’ve been thinking of. You can’t keep wondering about your past and still expect to move forward. Release your hold on this situation so you can welcome in the love that is meant for you.

4. Scorpio

There is no time to waste, Scorpio. Either this relationship is one that you want to last forever, or it isn’t. Even indecision is an answer in itself. You are heading into a powerful week romantically, with Mars uniting with the North Node in Pisces on March 12, followed by Ceres entering Taurus on March 15. The North Node and Mars represent a fated event occurring in your romantic relationship, while Ceres in Taurus signifies greater stability and ease. This is your chance to choose the love you want and go all in.

If you’re single, then this week marks an important shift in the kind of people that you attract into your life. It’s time to get serious about dating. This energy suggests that you’re craving a life partner rather than a casual connection. Honor this internal shift, as what you accept is what you receive. Let go of dating people who are similar to past cycles and own the kind of love you genuinely deserve.

5. Libra

Don’t hold anything back, sweet Libra. On March 13, Lilith in Sagittarius trines Venus in Aries, creating an opportunity for you to finally speak up. You have recently completed a major cycle of growth, and because of this, you need to redefine your current relationship. While you’ve been questioning whether this connection can keep growing with you, the only way to know for sure is to open up. Lilith in Sagittarius helps you say what you previously avoided, so create time for a meaningful conversation.

Reveal your most authentic self, especially if you are single, Libra. This week, you are able to attract a new connection that honors your authentic self and aligns with your recent growth. By owning exactly who you are, you attract someone who values that version of you. Don’t hold back or censor yourself for the comfort of others. The more outspoken and bold you are, the better chance you have of attracting the attention of the right person.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.