3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Prosperity The Week Of March 9 - 15, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting abundance and prosperity from March 9 - 15, 2026. This week follows a steady flow that peaks midweek but resolves successfully and with rewards.

The week starts strong with a Balance Day. Monday is perfect for setting appointments and figuring out what you want to focus on first. Tuesday is a Stable Day, which is good energy for focusing on projects you need to complete before the end of this month (or year). On Wednesday, initiating your plans works nicely. There may be some conflict on Thursday and Friday due to the Danger and Destruction Day energy. However, this window of time helps you remove blocks and barriers to your productivity.

Saturday is a success day, which is perfect for practicing gratitude. If you got a lot accomplished, celebrate. On Sunday, you receive the rewards of your work and effort, but also look ahead at what you'd like to accomplish in the future.

1. Monkey

Monkey, your best day this week for attracting abundance is March 14, a Fire Pig Success Day. Leading up to this date, leverage your time by prioritizing high-reward tasks. If most of your tasks are completed before Saturday, you're open to an opportunity.

When it comes to decisions, especially those involving money or resources, act with care and caution, especially on Thursday and Friday. On Monday and Tuesday, deals, contracts, or negotiations could come into play with a Rabbit. Don't be shy about asking for what you want. You'll find a chance to advance a personal goal by being transparent and expressive.

Keep a small silver coin on your work desk to attract abundance or wear your favorite silver, since this is your best color of the week.

2. Pig

By the end of this week, Pig, you receive a reward for all your hard work and effort. Sunday is the day to look forward to when you're attracting abundance.

This week, you don't have to be pushy or overly assertive. The key to your success is being authentic and expressive. The power of your words helps you to foster positive outcomes and influence decision-makers. On Monday, jot down the ideas you want to share with others, especially coworkers, for feedback or to get a greenlight in the future. The more creative your vision, the better.

If feelings of self-doubt creep up, trust that your talents and skills are worth listening to. You never know who might like what you have to say and will help support you. It could be a Horse! If you need a visual reminder for prosperity, wear dark green or place a green plant in your kitchen as a symbol of future growth.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

A humble start can become a powerful outcome, Rat, even though you have to wait a bit to receive the abundance you're attracting this week. Your best day this week lands on March 11.

To remind yourself to remain committed to your goals until then, consider the element of water. Place something like a bowl of water in a room, or wear blue to build self-trust. Stay practical in your projects. You want to let life flow naturally without fear.

A Snake animal sign could be the catalyst for powerful changes in your life this week. Their ability to strategize helps you to find an outlet for your creativity. The burden of being in a leadership role is off your plate. So no overthinking or wondering what to do next. Follow a plan once it's in place.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.