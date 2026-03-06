3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Really Good Luck All Week, From March 9 - 15, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week, from March 9 to 15, 2026. Asteroids Vesta and Ceres bring about a new way of approaching luck and new beginnings.

Asteroid Vesta moves into Pisces on March 9, followed by Ceres entering Taurus on March 15. This energy isn't about forcing anything but simply allowing for what's meant to be, to be. Take a moment to connect with your soul this week and let the universe remind you of who you are.

While Vesta and Ceres bring a spiritual softness to your journey, Jupiter, the planet of luck, finally stations direct in Cancer on March 10. While Jupiter has been retrograde in Cancer since November of last year, you've been evolving internally. As Jupiter stations direct, you are entering a period of abundance.

This week, these asrological signs experience a powerful chance to honor what feels good to their soul and seize the life meant for them.

1. Cancer

Commit to your dreams with your full heart this week, Cancer. When asteroid Vesta shifts into Pisces on Monday, it brings lucky opportunities and new beginnings. Vesta in Pisces offers you the opportunity to see rewards through your dedication. Don't give up on yourself or let others tell you what your mission is in this life.

By fully embracing this energy, you demonstrate that you are ready for change and whatever life may hold. You are ready for abundance and romance, so don’t give up on what you feel called to pursue. Take time to meditate and reflect this week, as this helps you better understand what you desire.

2. Scorpio

Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers, Scorpio. You are entering one of the most powerful periods for luck and manifesting beginning on March 10, when Jupiter retrograde ends. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer has helped you understand what you truly need from life and where you have been settling for less. Now, as the planet of luck and abundance stations direct, you are ready to take action and manifest all that you desire.

Jupiter is the luckiest planet, and in Cancer, it ignites a period of growth and expansion. You are encouraged to seek what fulfills your heart. This isn’t about superficially looking for ways to get ahead or cut corners, but understanding that your greatest destiny is connected to your soul. Embrace new opportunities and be prepared to say yes to the universe. This is your chance to make your life everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

3. Virgo

Be kind to yourself, sweet Virgo. When asteroid Ceres enters Taurus on Sunday, it initiates a powerful period of luck and soul-fulfilling experiences. This energy in your sign offers you a chance to redefine yourself and what is most important to you. This also mirrors the final cycle of Uranus in Taurus, so take time to reflect on what you’ve been trying to achieve since 2018. While Uranus brought unexpected changes, Ceres brings a soft, nurturing energy that helps you to embrace all you’ve learned and decide what you want for yourself.

Ceres in Taurus is a time of softness and compassion. While this is an easier time period for you, it also delivers the clarity you need to better understand what kind of life you want to live. Embrace periods of rest this week and focus on how you want to feel in your future. Know that success doesn’t have to be hard-earned.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.