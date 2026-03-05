3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From March 9 - 15, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week from March 9 to 15, 2026, especially after Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10.

Jupiter governs luck and financial wealth. This makes Tuesday an important day as it brings in new opportunities and a deeper sense of abundance. With asteroids Vesta and Ceres making moves into new zodiac signs by the end of the week, the energy surrounding themes of wealth, comfort, abundance, patience , and generosity is amplified, making this week a turning point in your finances.

Advertisement

When it comes to generating wealth or financial security, there is often a tendency to rush the process. However, it's important to practice patience in the week ahead and be ready to seize opportunities to increase your income. Remember, you can’t rush anything in life, especially divine timing. This week, trust that divine timing is at work in your life.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Attract your greatest wealth, Gemini. On Tuesday, March 10, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer. This is a powerful time to attract new and unexpected financial opportunities through your career, side business, or financial investments.

Jupiter in Cancer is one of the most powerful forces for generating greater wealth, so it’s important to take advantage of this energy. After all, it only occurs once a decade. Consider launching a new business or applying for a better-paying job. Be open to what arises and trust that what comes to you is meant for you. Know that you deserve a life of abundance and ease.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Take great care with your finances, Aries. On Sunday, March 15, you enter an important period in your financial life. Asteroid Ceres shifts into Taurus, helping you care for and nurture your financial goals. This transit also gently awakens you to what you deserve in this life.

Ceres in Taurus brings in new financial opportunities, but also changes how you approach money. The energy that you put into your finances is what you receive, so focus on what you have, rather than what you don't. By shifting from a scarcity mindset to one of abundance, you attract even more financial success.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s time to up your value, Aquarius. Asteroid Vesta shifts into Pisces on Monday, March 9, changing how you look at yourself and your financial standing. Vesta helps you to focus on your commitment to yourself and your finances. Yet, it also reminds you that you can undersell yourself or your skills. Honor what you're worth and raise the stakes for those who benefit from what you bring to the table.

It’s not just money that you are focusing on with this energy, but whether the work you do allows you to live a life that feels good. A high-paying job that requires nights and weekends may no longer compare to one that allows you time with friends. Look at the big picture and honor the value of all that is important to you.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.