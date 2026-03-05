The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 9 - 15, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from March 9 to 15, 2026, is here. This week brings a surge of luck that helps you understand your divine purpose.

Thanks to Jupiter stationing direct in Cancer on March 10, luck is all around you. There is no limit to what you can create or manifest with this energy, but it must deeply connect to your purpose. Jupiter’s luck is all about what resonates the most deeply for you, especially in Cancer, as it highlights the importance of emotional fulfillment.

Each astrological sign's luckiest day reveals when the energy is just right, providing a powerful chance to change your life in all the ways you’ve dreamed of and realize that your soul has always known the way.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, March 11

Create space for your dreams, Aries. On Wednesday, March 11, the Third Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises, helping you create the space you need to make your dreams come true.

The Third Quarter Moon is a powerful time to consider what you must release in order to devote greater energy to yourself and what you want to manifest. In Sagittarius, there are themes of knowledge and spirituality. Don’t hold yourself back during this time and instead focus your energy on what you want to make happen for yourself.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, March 14

It’s time to listen to your heart, Taurus. As Uranus prepares to end its cycle in your zodiac sign, you are moving through a powerful portal of opportunity. You are starting to see the results of the actions that you’ve taken since 2018.

On Saturday, March 14, the Capricorn Moon trines Uranus in Taurus, helping you see matters clearly and understand what choice you must make at this moment. While Uranus helps you to move toward a new chapter, the Capricorn Moon allows you to tune into your heart and know without a doubt what is meant for you.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, March 9

You are on the right path, dear Gemini. On Monday, March 9, asteroid Vesta enters Pisces. It’s time to fully commit to your path. There is no time for doubt or second-guessing. Instead, you must fully honor what you’ve come to learn is your purpose in this lifetime.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, March 10

Make your life everything you’ve ever wanted, Cancer. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, first entered your zodiac sign on June 9, 2025. During this period, you experienced immense growth that allowed you to leave your comfort zone and seize greater opportunities. On November 11, 2025, Jupiter stationed retrograde, urging you to reflect on what is important to you.

Now, as Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, you are entering a heightened period of manifestation. Whatever you want to accomplish, you can. Believe in yourself and start moving toward everything you’ve ever wanted.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, March 15

Success doesn’t require struggle, Leo. Your career has been through a great deal of change in recent years, thanks to Uranus moving through Taurus. Uranus works in ways that are beneficial yet challenging. However, all of that changes as Ceres enters Taurus on Sunday, March 15.

Ceres in Taurus makes the end of this Uranus cycle feel gentle, as it’s set to shift into Gemini on April 15. Focus on nurturing your dreams. Look for what comes together effortlessly and give up the narrative that success is something you must struggle for.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, March 10

Collaboration brings luck, sweet Virgo. On Tuesday, March 10, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, showing you that you are not meant to achieve your dreams by yourself. Be sure you’re focusing on positive and beneficial relationships in your life rather than trying to do it all alone. Reaching out for help or guidance is an important lesson, and in this case, it also brings the luck you desire.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, March 10

You deserve success, dearest Libra. Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on Tuesday, March 10. This transit helps you to tap into lucky opportunities and endeavors in your career. Jupiter remains direct through the end of June, so this is your time to take action

Whatever you want for your professional life, you can create. However, you must listen to your heart and stay open to the opportunities as they come in.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, March 9

Devote yourself to your dreams, Scorpio. On Monday, March 9, asteroid Vesta moves into Pisces, bringing an incredible opportunity for your career or personal life. Whether you’re dreaming of starting your own business, penning a novel, or hoping to meet the love of your life, this is the energy to make it happen.

Vesta remains in Pisces through May 13, bringing in new offers and creative inspiration. However, it requires that you devote yourself to what calls to you, so this isn’t the time for distractions.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, March 15

Don’t underestimate the importance of caring for yourself, Sagittarius. On Sunday, March 15, asteroid Ceres enters Taurus and begins a process of you finally caring for yourself in the ways that you need.

Ceres is all about care and comfort. In Taurus, it’s about how you structure your life to support your well-being. This brings in a softer energy, which reveals the ways you’ve been doing too much for others. Feeling your best is key to accomplishing all you desire. Slow down and let this time be about yourself.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, March 15

Nurture what and who you love, Capricorn. On Sunday, March 15, asteroid Ceres moves into Taurus, helping you nurture what is important to you. Ceres helps you adopt a softer and more compassionate energy, which serves to improve your relationships.

This transit also brings success to personal endeavors. This is especially important if any professional matters require creative energy, as you are tapped into your inner muse. Don’t focus on how much effort you invest, but on how connected you are to whatever you choose to do.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, March 10

Change your life for the better, Aquarius. Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on Tuesday, March 10, helping you change your life in the best possible ways. This transit is about creating greater space for what truly fuels your soul. Whether it’s work or personal matters, you are empowered to make positive changes.

It’s OK to take your time with this shift, just keep in mind Jupiter is only in Cancer through June 30. Make sure to take advantage of this energy. You deserve to live your life to the fullest.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, March 10

Allow your life to expand, dearest Pisces. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance. It is the ancient ruler of your zodiac sign, meaning you have a deep and powerful bond with this planet.

Since November 11, Jupiter has been retrograde in Cancer, creating the space for you to reflect on your intuition and the ideas you receive from your soul. As Jupiter stations direct on Tuesday, March 10, you are moving into a period of incredible creative manifestation. Take what you’ve observed and begin to take action. This can lead to romance, wealth, success, and even fame.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.