5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On March 9

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes all week from March 9 - 15, 2026, as they embrace the fiery energy that is slowly taking over.

The following signs are preparing for their new journey with Venus, the planet of love, now in bold Aries, empowering them to move forward. The week begins with the Moon briefly in Scorpio, an emotional time that helps us face our fears before the Moon enters Sagittarius and connects with Venus in Aries, encouraging us to believe in love and find ourselves.

With multiple planets in Aries, this week feels like an awakening, even with Saturn there telling us to slow down and not leap forward. This burst of energy is exactly the medicine we need after the challenging Virgo eclipse energy. Once the Moon is in Capricorn on the 12th, we get more serious about our responsibilities. However, the Moon in Aquarius makes it a lighthearted weekend during which these astrological signs find calm and clarity amongst friends.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you have the best horoscopes all week since it begins with the Moon in your sign, setting the tone for the week by giving you a lot of motivation and the desire to succeed.

Jupiter stations direct on March 10, bringing positive energy to your financial sector. For those who are currently involved in the academic sector, this is a good energy for getting work done. Jupiter direct helps your ideas flow with Mercury retrograde also providing you with a boost. Existing projects also benefit during this time with the new concepts and ideas you come up with.

When the Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday, you finally release an ongoing conflict by reaching a resolution with friends or foes. Don’t hold onto grudges. Reconciliations are possible, and they help you repair your bonds with the people who mean the most to you. The collaborative energy during this Pisces season is high, and you have plenty more opportunities to expand your circle and grow from these learning experiences this week.

Have fun and enjoy yourself this week, because it puts you in the spotlight.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this is a lovely week for you with Venus now in the sign of Aries, connecting you with your artistic endeavors. If you felt like you needed to hibernate, this is the week when you are back in action and feeling in your element. Saturn and Venus in Aries provide the discipline and patience you need to move forward.

This could also be a time when romance is on your mind, especially when the Moon in your sign connects with Venus in Aries. New experiences feel amazing this week, and you fall more in love with the hobbies you are connected to. You're motivated to push yourself creatively this week, but make sure not to start too many things at once.

As your confidence begins to grow, opportunities present themselves with the Moon in Capricorn making you more ambitious and oriented to succeed midweek. You are feeling more encouraged to go and pursue what you desire after the exhausting eclipse in Virgo earlier this month. This is your moment to get back to the grind and view things differently after the eclipse's Mercurial energy clouded your vision.

You begin to see your objectives in a new light this week, fueling your dreams and adding more optimism. Make sure to abandon any negative mindsets at this time and focus on positivity.

3. Capricorn

Spending time with friends is a lot easier this week with the Scorpio Moon pushing you to be a lot more social, Capricorn. Do something fun with the people you care about.

The Moon in Sagittarius brings romantic energy into your life at the beginning of the week, making it a time for you to discover new things to explore with your partner if you’re in a relationship, which is much needed during this Mercury retrograde. The Moon in Sagittarius makes a powerful and positive aspect to Venus in Aries this week, making it easier to put work aside for a bit to do fun things like watching a movie, going to a museum, or visiting a new restaurant. Single folks should plan exciting activities with friends.

Whatever you do this week, focus on what brings you happiness. When the Moon is in your sign towards the end of the week, spending time at home becomes more important for you. Decorate your abode and switch things up. Let yourself feel comfortable at home because it is where you were meant to flourish and transform. The Moon in your sign also encourages you to embrace your talents and new ideas. This is your week to radiate and show others your brilliance, so let your wonderful qualities shine through.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

This is quite a favorable week for you, Aries, with the optimistic Sagittarius energy and Venus in your sign making you the center of attention. This fiery energy makes you much more optimistic after last week's eclipse, which likely left you feeling a bit stunted. Progress may have felt impossible to achieve, but things begin to change for you this week with the Aries energy uplifting you, even with Saturn in your sign.

Although it may be draining, this is a relaxing period for you as you prepare for Aries season in the next few weeks. Make sure to take time to recharge since you may be tempted to overwork.

On Thursday, the Moon in Capricorn reminds you to be mindful of your public image. It's easy for you to impress others this week, but you could also say something you may regret since Mercury is retrograde and your ruler, Mars, is in Pisces. Make sure to double-check your work and read things through carefully, especially contracts, before signing.

However, the Moon in Capricorn also teaches you that mistakes are often necessary to achieve success. Once the Moon is in Aquarius over the weekend, you reconnect with your inspiration. Prepare for second opportunities for advancement.

5. Leo

Venus is in the sign of Aries now, Leo, which could be complicated for the collective, but great for you because Venus is playful and entertaining in this sign. With the Moon in Sagittarius at the beginning of the week, you feel like you're embarking on a new journey where you will take the lead and feel a lot more in control. Don’t hold onto the past. Instead, focus on your successes. Eclipse season may have been draining, but the clouds are clearing and you are now able to embrace the sunlight.

The anchoring energy of the Moon in Capricorn midweek makes you feel more comfortable accomplishing any pending tasks. This is also an excellent week to work with other people. During this week, developing fruitful connections is essential and understanding how to be a team player will be important. Once the Moon is in the sign of Aquarius over the weekend, you see how you are evolving and thriving.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.