Astrologer Reveals The 6 Luckiest Zodiac Signs For The Rest Of March 2026

The six luckiest zodiac signs for the rest of March 2026 benefit greatly as the astrological energy shifts from emotional Pisces into bold Aries.

While the first half of the month favored deep intuition and tying up loose ends, the remainder of March is about raw action. Aries doesn't hesitate, so change is happening sooner than you'd expect. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, the energy for the rest of March favors these astrological signs who experience lucky breaks and attract hard-earned success.

Whether you're thinking about starting a business or want to build up your partnerships, now is not the time to remain passive. If you're one of these astrological signs, this is your month to be the most proactive you've ever been!

1. Leo

Leo, you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs for the rest of the month, especially in terms of your partnerships. As Hathor explained, the Full Moon lunar eclipse that occurred on March 3 was just the start of a very lucky era for attracting wealth through working with others.

According to Hathor, this is the month to keep your eyes open for networking opportunities that have the potential to advance your career, because the universe is on your side. Plus, Hathor said, "a partner might reveal a secret that radically reshapes the way you earn your money."

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you benefit big time from Venus entering Aries on March 6. Once this energy takes over, you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs for the rest of the month. As Hathor explained, "the more you network, the better it is gonna be for you."

On top of that, the Full Moon eclipse in Virgo "is really maximizing your passive income," Hathor said. Instead of burning yourself out for every cent, it'll feel like income is "flooding in" for you, the astrologer explained.

3. Cancer

It's your emerald year, Cancer, which is extremely lucky in and of itself. This luck gets even stronger once Jupiter retrograde ends on March 10. After this, you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs for the rest of the month.

Expect more opportunities and luck to head your way by the end of the month, because "your presence in the world is going to be an all-time high," Hathor said. "Expect your presence to feel very magnetic."

4. Gemini

Gemini, just because your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograde doesn't mean you don't get to experience a lucky month. While things might get off to a slow start, that changes when Jupiter retrograde ends on March 10, which is great news for your personal income. According to Hathor, "It's also good for anything you need to sell, get rid of, anything you've been holding onto."

On top of that, March is about negotiations as you finally begin to negotiate with a partner or someone at work. So, if you've been feeling the need to advocate more strongly for yourself, March is the best month to do so!

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, not only are you one of the luckiest zodiac signs for the rest of March, but your partner benefits from your luck too. As Hathor explained, "with Jupiter stationing direct in your eighth house, a partner or spouse could get an increase in a raise."

While this can certainly benefit you, this could also be a time when someone you work with decides to give you a better offer than what you're currently receiving at your job. Either way, this energy translates to money, and you start feeling more financially stable by the end of the month. That being said, if you've been working on any projects, lock in, because this month, you can truly capitalize on the luck you're experiencing in your career.

6. Aries

Aries, Venus enters your sign on March 6, which is always one of the luckiest times all year. Venus is the planet of love and money, and once it's in your sign, "you're gonna start to feel good," Hathor said. Thanks to this positive change in your energy, "you're gonna start to attract more opportunities," the astrologer added.

That being said, be sure you remain social. It's tempting to stay indoors, but by being social, you'll attract more luck than you have in a while.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.