Everything Gets So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs During Pisces Season From February 18 - March 20, 2026

Everything gets so much better for five zodiac signs this Pisces season, which starts on February 18 and lasts until March 20, 2026. Personally, what I love about this time of year is the fact that Pisces is the final sign of winter.

When the Sun leaves Pisces, the next sign is Aries, signifying the start of spring. Pisces has many other qualities that many people can vibe with. Prepare to get more in touch with your feelings and those of others, because Pisces is all about emotions and intuition. Pisces is known for its creativity, dreaming, compassion, and simply embracing the flow of life as opposed to controlling everything. Pisces connects to empathy for others, and perhaps we will see a little more of this in the world, which is much needed at this time.

Pisces is a mutable or changeable Water sign and ruled by Neptune and Jupiter. While Jupiter is the planet of wisdom, justice, and expansion, Neptune is the planet of dreams, psychic and intuitive abilities, along with spirituality and compassion. Pisces is represented by the symbol of two fish swimming in opposite directions, and the other side of Pisces can relate to deceptive actions and practices, self-delusion, lies, mistruths, and misunderstandings. It is important to stay grounded during this Pisces season and keep our feet planted on the ground and in reality.

When the Sun enters Pisces this year, it joins Mercury, Venus and eventually Mars, creating a stellium of planets in this sign. This means our personal focus during this period will be centered on wherever these planets fall in your personal chart for an extended period of time. The yearly New Moon in Pisces falls on March 19 this year. For some signs, everything gets much better during the Pisces season:

1. Cancer

Pisces energy creates a trine (or an easy angle) to you, Cancer, which typically makes life less stressful and pleasant. The Pisces season brings a lighter and refreshing time for you, Cancer, when experiencing or even indulging in feelings for a while will be the norm as we all explore the ways we really feel about our lives and those around us.

This Pisces season blends beautifully with you and highlights the ninth house of your chart, which is connected to travel, education, spirituality, publishing, broadcasting, and our personal worldview. It also rules the legal field. Pisces season encourages you to experience new perspectives and seek out adventure. You are naturally more inquisitive right now and may seek knowledge in a variety of ways, such as reading, watching TV, taking courses, seminars, or some type of self-directed study.

2. Scorpio

Pisces energy blends beautifully with you, Scorpio, so everything gets much better for you during this zodiac season. Pisces rules your fifth house of love, children, friendship and entertainment. It is also the house of creativity and self-expression. Expect to spend more time socializing, getting together with friends or a love interest, and just getting out, seeking entertainment, and enjoying yourself. We all need some time like this, and now is your time, Scorpio.

Venus is in Pisces until March 6, and Mars enters Pisces from March 2 to April 8. The two planets spend time together from March 2 to 6, which, while brief, is a powerful time for single Scorpios who could meet a new love interest if looking. Either way, both of the planets of love, along with the Sun and Mercury, transit your fifth house for an extended period of time that may be the most enjoyable of the year. Now is the time to express your true self, whether through art of some sort, clothes and appearance, or just feeling more like yourself.

3. Pisces

This is your season, Pisces. Happy Birthday! Pisces, you are known as the visionary and the dreamer. When the Sun joins the other planets already in your first house, this creates a first-house stellium, and the focus is all on you! This is one of the most powerful times for you this year and serves as a period of rejuvenation and realigning with your goals and true self.

Since the focus is on you, it’s time to step into the spotlight a little and enjoy a little attention, even if this isn’t your norm. When the Sun is in your personal sign, it’s easy to feel more like yourself and tap into the creative flow and follow your natural intuition. You are already the most intuitive sign to begin with, but during this season you will feel even more tuned into life, what you really want, and those who are around you. You are able to appreciate the world on more than a surface level and tune into those things that cannot be seen, only felt.

You are a romantic at heart, and if you have a partner, your relationship can go to a deeper level at this time. Just keep your feet on the ground, stay grounded, and enjoy your personal season, because everything is about to get so much better for you.

4. Taurus

This year, Taurus, the Pisces season is active and busy with many social occasions and interactions. Pisces rules your 11th house, which includes friends, groups, and networking with others. It is possible you could become more involved in your community in some way or help promote a particular cause.

Pisces is a beautiful match for you in terms of planetary connections and is not a bad match on a personal level if you are looking to meet someone. If this is the case, this year's Pisces season is an opportune time with both Venus and Mars transiting your 11th house. If you are single, this gives you a far better than average opportunity to do so.

Everything gets so much better during this Pisces season, which is more relaxed than the last zodiac season. You feel more tuned in and able to read your own and others' emotions more easily. This is a perfect time for connecting with others because you will feel more comfortable letting them into your own personal inner world. This is the time to step out of your practicality for a while and dream bigger and more long-term.

5. Capricorn

You are known as a workaholic in most cases, Capricorn, but during this Pisces season, it won’t be as difficult to relax a little more and stop and smell the roses. Pisces activates your third house, which rules communication, interaction with others, neighbors, and immediate family and short trips. You may even decide to learn something new, or at the very least, investigate some potentially different concepts or ways of thinking at this time.

While you are often credited with having a somewhat rigid mindset, this period will allow you to relax from this way of thinking and perhaps become a little more open to new ideas and ways of doing things. You are one of the most driven signs, and now is the time to tap into your own intuition and go with the flow of life a little more than you are used to. Even you need to relax sometimes, Capricorn.

This is a perfect time for expressing yourself to others. Not only is your communication powerful, but people remember what you say, especially if you use your intuition when it comes to timing. Expect life to become busier socially and more interactive with others. Just don’t let yourself get so stretched for time that you can’t enjoy all that is happening around you.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.