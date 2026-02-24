Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of March 2026

The beginning of March may be filled with much uncertainty since Mercury is in its fall and retrograde, but life gets much better for three zodiac signs before the end of the month.

The eclipse on March 3 may scatter our perspectives or make us more emotional and less logical since the ruler of this lunation is Mercury. Venus enters Aries on the 6th, a much-needed break from the water energy that may have pulled us to explore the depths of our emotions. Jupiter stations direct on the 10th, providing us with more guidance.

Things really start changing for the better after the New Moon on the 18th helps us rectify what we may have failed to accomplish during Saturn’s stay in Pisces. The Sun enters Aries on the 20th and Mercury stations direct on the same day, empowering us and giving us a lot more hope and direction. Finally, Venus enters Taurus on the 30th, preparing us for new beginnings and showing us how to incorporate more love into our lives.

1. Aries

If you've been in a slump, Aries, life gets much better before the end of March when the Sun enters your sign. Saturn in your sign may have made things a little gloomy, but Aries season is showing you that you are the captain of your ship.

Pisces season felt cloudier than ever with Mercury retrograde, but now that the planet of communication is direct, it removes the obstacles caused by any misunderstandings. This is also a transit that helps you evaluate your goals and dreams while getting you to feel a lot more in your element. You start charging through again since you feel more self-assured and ready to break away from whatever is holding you back.

Connect with your energy and power this month. Don’t limit yourself, but make sure to be methodical about your decisions. Aries season sparks the fire within you. It allows you to pick up your tools, strengthen your armor, and lead. This is not a month for fighting or arguing. Work with others, be strategic, and listen to the guidance and constructive criticism from the people who serve as mentors and whom you respect.

2. Gemini

Mercury is stationing direct on the 20th, Gemini, the same day the Sun enters Aries. Life gets much better for you after this energy shift, which feels like an awakening after the eclipse at the beginning of the month. As a Mutable sign, Mercury retrograde may have brought many challenges, but now you can get on track with more clarity and direction.

The exalted Sun brings a potent dynamic that helps you achieve excellence at work. This is a period for getting down to business and out of the slump as you feel transformed and ready to fight for victory. Prepare for more mental energy, as the tasks that may have drained you before become more achievable.

As your intellect begins to shine, your friendship circles expand. The people who care about you encourage you and boost your confidence. Venus in Aries provides a lot of assistance for creatives, especially if you focus on existing projects. Working on any new projects becomes more fruitful when Mercury stations direct. With Saturn in a new sign, March is encouraging you to comfortably shine. This is your moment to step into the spotlight and to take more pride in your work.

3. Sagittarius

While the Pisces energy may have anchored you for most of the month, the eclipse in Virgo was a powerful force that likely brought doubts for you. With Mercury retrograde at the same time, you likely experience misunderstandings at the beginning of the month, but life gets much better by the end of March.

Things change when the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, the same day Mercury stations direct. You are gaining your confidence again, and any misunderstandings are easily resolved. The New Moon in Pisces on the 18th serves as a new beginning, so contemplate your professional goals.

People are seeing your strength towards the end of the month. Family and friends go to you for advice, and once Mercury stations direct, you'll surprise yourself with what you conjure up. However, your words hold power during this time, so make sure not to be overly impulsive with your speech. Venus in Aries helps people see your compassionate side, as the Aries energy might make you their protector. March is allowing you to step into a new role, the one that is more prepared to be the empathetic and sympathetic leader.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.