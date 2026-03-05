4 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Now, But Are Destined For Success Once Mercury Retrograde Ends On March 20

Nobody ever likes it when Mercury retrograde comes around. This time around, four specific zodiac signs may struggle, but they're destined for success once Mercury retrograde ends on March 20, 2026.

Known as the era of horror, most people duck tail and keep a low profile until Mercury turns direct again. On the outside, it may feel like Mercury Retrograde is pretty much the worst few weeks of your life. While it's true you may be going through some drastic and often challenging changes, it isn't all bad. Like anything in life, there's always a silver lining. According to Cafe Astrology, "While Mercury is retrograde in the sign of Pisces, we may be returning to past projects and refining or tweaking them. We can find usefulness in old or past ideas and recycle them in new ways."

So, if you've been itching for progression, be prepared. After some deep inner reflection, these astrological signs win big once Mercury retrograde is over.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Unfortunately, Pisces, “You may feel this Mercury retrograde more than other signs," astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained in a video. "This is because it’s going to be in your sign 100%." The good news is that once it's over, you're destined for success.

According to Brobeck, from now until March 20, you're thinking deeply about the past. You may even have an ex pop back into your life, the astrologer warned. While reflection isn’t always pleasant, it ultimately helps you develop a better path forward, putting you on the path to fulfilling success.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, Mercury is retrograde in your 12th house of subconscious thoughts and mental health, so you may be struggling a bit more than others right now. According to an ascension astrologer and channeler named Jenni, you're probably experiencing some extra vivid dreams or dreaming more than usual. While this might be a bit uncomfortable, as Jenni explained in a video, this opens up a "big opportunity" for you.

Through this reflection, Brobeck noted that you’ll find yourself feeling more confident, which makes you destined for success once Mercury retrograde ends on March 20, especially at work. So, if you’ve been wanting progression, keep up the hard work. The themes you’ve been working hard to complete are coming to a close soon!

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Mercury is your ruling planet, Virgo, so you may be struggling right now. In fact, Brobeck noted that you're probably feeling this Mercury retrograde phase more than any other zodiac sign, especially in your relationships. Since Mercury retrograde is a time for revision, Brobeck explained that it's likely someone from your past is returning to your life, whether it's an ex or a former work partner.

While it may be tempting to dive headfirst back into the partnership, giving yourself time to reflect on the dynamic can help prevent you from making the same mistakes as before. But by the time we reach April, Brobeck said, "you'll be in a brand-new timeline."

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You're ruled by Mercury, Gemini, so you may be struggling more than others right now. According to Jenni, the retrograde energy over the next few weeks is focused on your career. While it might not feel like it yet, this is actually an exciting time for you, Jenni said, because "you Geminis are really getting a reboot when it comes to your career, your self-worth, your money, and your day-to-day routine."

As Jenni explained, "you are meant to really go with the flow in your career," and this Mercury retrograde phase is a chance to reset if you've drifted off that path. After putting in the work, you're destined for success in all of these areas once Mercury retrograde comes to an end on March 20.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.