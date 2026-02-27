Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope Is Here For March 2026

The March 2026 monthly horoscope is here for all zodiac signs, and it is pushing us to go with the flow so we can live life to the fullest and trust ourselves to take giant leaps of faith toward what we really want. We are all channeling Bon Jovi two days into the month as Mars in Pisces has us living on a prayer and making moves based on what we believe. Take a moment to think back to when we welcomed the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius on the same day as Mardi Gras and the Chinese New Year of the Fire Horse last month. Whatever we were going through that day wraps up in some way on March 3, when the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo closes out our first eclipse season of 2026 on an angel number day (3/3), and we realize that we have been changed for good as a result.

We become more impulsive in our personal and professional lives as Venus enters Aries on the 6th. We're encouraged to forgive blissful ignorance and ignore the people who tried to hold us back, so we can enjoy our blessings and devote ourselves to what inspires us between the 10th and 11th when Jupiter goes direct in Cancer as Vesta enters Pisces under the third-quarter moon in Sagittarius. Fair warning that something old will try to resurface when we welcome St. Patrick's Day and Pisces Aries Cusp Week on the 17th. We may feel pressured to take actions that make us feel more secure on the 19th when Eros enters Cancer during the New Moon in Aries. Don't be surprised when you feel rejuvenated on the 20th as the Spring Equinox kicks off Aries season, or if you are on the hunt to find someone who matches your freak after Juno enters Aquarius on the 29th. What will you be taking a leap of faith toward in March 2026, according to your zodiac sign?

Monthly horoscopes are here for March 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, this month, you make moves that change life as you know it!

With all the cardinal energy during your birthday month, you're channeling the 'Dawson's Creek' theme song, because you don't want to wait. You want to know right now what could be, and after Venus moves into Aries on the 6th, you're determined to find out.

If Aries is your rising sign, this energy is activating your 1st House, so you may seem impulsive or reckless this month. But you will also appear to be unstoppable.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, I'm going to hold your hand while I say this: your secret love will no longer be a secret after this month.

Usually, you're the type to keep what you love to yourself, whether due to possessiveness or protectiveness. But between the 10th and 20th, when Vesta and Mercury enter Pisces, you want to share your light and love with the world, or at least anyone who will listen. More than the Pisces energy, the cardinal energy from Jupiter going direct in Cancer and the Sun entering Aries on those days is what will have you taking an initiative that is so unlike you.

If Taurus is your rising sign, this energy influences your 3rd, 11th, and 12th houses, which explains why you want to share your secret with everyone you know.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, March 2026 is a dream come true for you!

'So much to do, so little time,' is just as much a motto for you as it is a source of your frustration. But thanks to Venus and the New Moon in Aries this month, you make the most of your time and can do everything you set your mind to between the 6th and the 19th. By the time Spring and Aries season start on the 20th, you'll find people saying there's nothing Gemini can't do!

If Gemini is your rising sign, this energy sits in your 11th House, which is why all eyes will be on you and so many people will have so much to say.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you feel seen this month, like you've found your tribe. That gives you tremendous courage to go for what you want.

Before, you let your worries consume you and talked yourself out of what you believed was meant for you. But thanks to Ceres moving into Taurus on the 15th, the love and support you feel in March gives you the confidence you need to take a chance.

If Cancer is your rising sign, this energy occurs in your 11th house, further reiterating that support from your community will give you the extra push you need to go for what you want.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, get ready for your very own slow-motion, rom-com movie moment this month.

Something (or someone) grabs your attention so intensely in March that it seems as if the world stops just to make you take notice. You are not meant to miss this, and you couldn't if you tried, especially as Venus enters Aries on the 6th.

If Leo is your rising sign, Venus in Aries is waking up your 9th House, which is why you will see things in a whole new light as a result of this energy.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, this month, you are so taken aback by a situation so seemingly tailor-made for you that you may be tempted to pull back to self-protect. Don't.

This isn't the time to hold back. It's the time to give it your all. Though you start feeling this push to follow your heart after Mars moves into Pisces on the 2nd, it isn't until Eros enters Cancer under the New Moon in Aries on the 19th that you truly throw caution to the wind and jump so you can fly.

If Virgo is your rising sign, this influences your intimate relationships and social life, since the energy occurs in your 8th and 11th houses.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, you feel pressed to put your money where your heart is this month.

You found a love-at-first-sight situation, and you are willing to give it everything you've got. Don't let the opinions of others stop you from doing so, especially on the 10th when Jupiter goes direct in Cancer and Vesta ventures into Pisces under the third-quarter moon in Sagittarius.

If Libra is your rising sign, this energy is awakening your 3rd, 6th, and 10th houses, so you'll be very expressive about the ways this situation has changed you for the better.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you didn't expect this level of deliciousness, but you are more than willing to surrender to it this month.

There is nothing like this joy you've found. You don't have to hide anything or be anything other than every ounce of who you are, and you realize how irreplaceable this feeling is once Juno enters Aquarius on the 29th.

If Scorpio is your rising sign, this energy is activating your 4th house, so this involves your family or home life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you feel inclined to share the wealth, as you are like a four-leaf clover this month.

You are a good luck charm to everyone you know and anyone you meet, leaving a little sparkle everywhere you go in March! When other zodiac signs are being told to take a leap of faith, you are the voice of encouragement, especially after the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on the 3rd.

If Sagittarius is your rising sign, this Virgo energy is in your 10th House, so you're being called to be a blessing, as your status is something that others aspire to.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, in March, you feel inclined to take the show on the road. Let me explain.

Your reputation precedes you as one who knows how to make things happen. Your horoscope for March 2026 is urging you to instruct others on how to do the same for themselves, especially as a result of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on the 3rd.

If Capricorn is your rising sign, this energy will occur in your 9th house, encouraging you to help others discover their God-given talents as you have.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, expect a breakthrough this month. You already took a giant leap of faith, and the fact that you're not seeing the results you expected has made you reconsider the jump. Don't.

You may not see it yet, but after Mars enters Pisces on the 2nd and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse shines in Virgo on the 3rd, you will see that you were always onto something, and life gets so much better when you let go.

If Aquarius is your rising sign, this energy will happen in your 2nd and 8th houses, which specifies a major transformation in your finances and personal life.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, it is so important for you to only speak positive things this month, because what you put into the universe will happen.

As they say, life and death live in the power of the tongue, and you have the power in March 2026. Use it well, especially as Mercury enters your sign at the start of Aries season on the 20th. That day may mark the end of your birthday season, but you still have the magic in you.

If Pisces is your rising sign, this energy will occur in your 1st and 2nd house, which is also why you will look like a master manifestor during this time.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.