One Zodiac Sign Actually Benefits From Mercury Retrograde Starting On February 25, 2026

Despite being known for causing chaos in most of our lives, one zodiac sign is actually benefiting from the first Mercury retrograde of 2026 from February 25 to March 20.

After dealing with some seriously heavy energy in its sign over the last few years, Mercury retrograde is basically going to feel like a cakewalk. As professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, this energy is a "blessing" because it "will clarify the true effects that Saturn and Neptune had on you in recent years."

Pisces benefits from Mercury Retrograde starting on February 25, 2026.

After years of Saturn and Neptune testing your resolve, you'll be glad to hear that this Mercury retrograde is actually working in your favor, Pisces.

Since this Mercury retrograde is happening entirely in your sign, it gives you a chance to take "a closer look at many of the bizarre things that happened to you in recent years."

According to Grim, "You're going to look back at the Neptune transit you just completed and see where things were distorted or misconstrued. You'll see where the clearest of vision, whether you lied to yourself or if someone misled you or if you idealized them."

To receive the most benefit from this Mercury retrograde phase, trust your strong intuition.

That being said, trust your intuition as that Neptune energy clears. While it may be difficult, learning to trust your instinct is going to help you not fall for any more schemes or lies moving forward, but "this retrograde is going to make you realize that you have to refill your own cup before helping others."

This comes a lot easier to you now that Saturn's heavy energy is no longer weighing you down, "and I think that's gonna clarify the reasons why maybe you felt drained or exhausted or discouraged in recent years," Grim explained. "And I think the revelation here is that maybe you opened your energy field a little bit too much to a hyper-critical person.'

Whether it's a friend or loved one, their highly critical nature has caused you to withdraw from everyday life. However, moving forward, expect to move away from that self-doubt. So, if you've been waiting on a miracle, now is your time.

"Pisces will have time to realize where their assessment of a past situation was flawed, and they'll gain ay more reasons to be hopeful and to trust themselves and to not be convinced by anyone ever again to betray their intuition," Grim added.

This is why it's crucial for Pisces step into this fearless energy. While Mercury retrograde usually sounds intimidating, it doesn't have to be. If you move correctly, this could be the moment in which you finally find your own voice.

"The retrograde in Pisces presents many opportunities like patching up any energy leakages and parting from toxic relationships," Grim said in a separate video, noting that the best way to make use of this energy is by "calling out deceptive or escapist behaviors within themselves or among other people close to them."

