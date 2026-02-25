The First Mercury Retrograde Of 2026 Is Here & Each Zodiac Sign Is Feeling It A Little Differently

The first Mercury retrograde of 2026 is officially here, and each zodiac sign is feeling it a little differently. Mercury entered Pisces on March 6, and this entire retrograde phase takes place in the water sign.

Mercury in Pisces has encouraged us to reflect on the lessons that Saturn in Pisces taught us over the last several years. Mercury is not happy in this sign, since Pisces prefers to get lost in the dreamscape and may not acquiesce to Mercury's natural logic. Mercury stationing retrograde in Pisces on February 26 brings us back to the landscape that Saturn was in several years ago. We have the opportunity to change the story, if it is still ongoing.

For those who have understood the assignment, this may feel like a routine check-up. It's a period to revise, review, and continue on our path until we are satisfied with the results. Mercury stations direct on March 20, 2026, which officially concludes the Saturn in Pisces discussion so we can move forward with more confidence and set our sights on new themes.

During this Mercury retrograde, we are reminded to be patient with ourselves and respect time. Be ready for scheduling conflicts, appointment changes, and delays. Don’t start any new major projects, but if you have to, be ready to revise because chances are you will need to redo tasks until you get it right.

Design: YourTango

Aries

Now that Mercury is in Pisces, you feel more compassionate and emotional. There could even be moments when you feel a little more psychic since Mercury is in the darkest corner of your chart, expanding your intuition. This is not the time to run away from your feelings. Instead, take the initiative to work with them.

During this Mercury retrograde, you become more in tune with others. You can be there for them and take care of yourself. With Saturn in your sign, Mercury retrograde brings moments of rest and self-care as you continue to decipher and navigate this new landscape. Dreams can also give you clues as you become more intuitive.

Taurus

The dynamic of your friendship circles is changing, Taurus. Mercury Retrograde has you contemplating who shows up for you and who doesn’t. You may be more open to having serious discussions with friends you value, especially if there has been miscommunication.

Within your academic or professional sphere, understanding how to work well with others and continuing to assume your leadership roles will be essential. Mercury retrograde will have you revisit and learn from any mistakes you may have made in order to fortify your career goals.

Gemini

Stay out of drama and focus on the diplomatic approach during this Mercury retrograde, Gemini. Patience and being willing to be flexible with your time are key for the next few weeks. While the eclipse may have encouraged you to seize the day, Mercury is a different story.

Now that you dreamt big, you have to put in the work. Collaborations can help you expand and grow from experiences. Themes from the Saturn in Pisces transit will likely come back, especially for those who procrastinated. Take your time with your tasks and give it your all for the next several weeks so you don’t repeat the same mistakes.

Cancer

During Mercury retrograde, your desire to become more knowledgeable and grow as a person strengthens as you become more in tune with your philosophy. As a water sign, you're presented with the opportunity for more personal transformations for the next several weeks.

Mercury is aspecting Jupiter in your sign, helping you experience moments of brilliance, especially if you’re focused on the academic sector. Traveling and personal expansion are also part of this transit. For those planning a trip, make sure to revise your paperwork and be patient with any travel delays you may encounter.

Leo

During this retrograde transit, Mercury has you revisiting your past. It is essential not to get caught up in trying to change things. Instead, learn from the experiences and mistakes. The transit offers tools to help heal your inner child and become more emotionally intelligent.

This may feel like a heavy, heartfelt period, and you may be more sensitive as we continue to endure this eclipse season. Nevertheless, you are building your armor and seeing your potential for the next several weeks as Mercury reminds you why you were meant to lead and be respected.

Virgo

Virgo, this Mercury retrograde is focused on meeting new people. There could be a blast from the past, especially within your romantic world. However, this is not an excuse to rekindle friendships or romantic relationships that were dysfunctional.

Mercury may bring tests to see if you want to continue these toxic habits or if you’ve gained wisdom from what Saturn was trying to instill. This is a moment for you to be more discerning with your connections. While it may be overwhelming at first, you have support from Jupiter showing you who is worthy of your time and energy and who isn’t.

Libra

Surprisingly, on one hand, this Mercury retrograde is an incredible time period for you, Libra. You are doing the work privately and experiencing the healing needed. On the other hand, Mercury also shines a light on your career prospects and goals.

Make sure not to rush or focus on what you haven’t accomplished. Be ready for the setbacks as Mercury retrograde slows you down. As a sign known for its diplomacy, it's essential at this time to be mindful of how you communicate with others and present your ideas. Take it slow. Be open to making revisions and expect delays with tasks for the next few weeks.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde highlights key topics pertaining to your creative endeavors, Scorpio. This is a good time for connecting with your muses and letting your imagination take the lead. For those who are feeling creatively stunted and unsure of how to move on from blockages, breakthroughs finally arrive during this time.

Mercury retrograde in Pisces alsos helps you feel more optimistic in the realm of love. Single folks have the opportunity to meet people, but any declarations of love or goals for long-term relationships should stay on hold until after the eclipses and Mercury stations direct at the end of March.

Sagittarius

There is much knowledge to gain during this period, Sagittarius, as Mercury retrograde shifts your attention to your family and history. Whatever lingering stories that you dealt with during Saturn in Pisces are soon resolved as you find solutions. This is a period filled with healing and potential reconciliations as you move on and close old stories.

You may also be more willing to broaden your horizons at this time with your ruler, Jupiter, making an aspect to Mercury in Pisces. For those who want to return to school, this can be a great planning phase. Those who want to switch careers should wait until Mercury stations direct.

Capricorn

Processing your ideas is beneficial at this time, Capricorn, because Mercury retrograde in Pisces brings a plethora of topics to mind that may inspire you. Pick up your old draft and take the time to work on it. Starting something new may not be beneficial, so focus on an existing project.

You have the discipline to get any ongoing projects completed now that Saturn is in a Cardinal sign. You are ready to learn from your mistakes, and Mercury retrograde can help you to edit as your mentors provide constructive criticism and guidance.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this is a charged month with the solar eclipse happening in your sign and Mercury stationing retrograde. Managing your time and understanding your value system are very important over the next few weeks. After the eclipse in your sign, you are understanding that you must become your biggest cheerleader, and wasting time on insignificant things will not help your personal growth.

Mercury retrograde brings new perspectives to your connections, goals, and spending habits. This is your time to make solid habits. Focus on how you manage your time and make positive changes that will help you to continue to mature and grow.

Pisces

With Mercury in your sign, this is a reflection phase echoing the lessons you encountered over the last two years when Saturn was in this part of your chart. It's a congratulatory yet bittersweet energy as you take on the new tasks while being appreciative of the lessons you have learned.

Be mindful of your time. Don't overbook and get ready for the surprises ahead. Play it smart and don’t stress yourself out. Be patient with yourself because things may not go as planned. However, as long as you are disciplined, you can uncover gifts after this transit.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.