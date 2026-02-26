The Monthly Tarot Horoscope For March 2026 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope is here with a reading for March 2026. The next 31 days are exceptionally busy with the energy shifting in many ways. The Sun is in Pisces until March 20, the same day Mercury retrograde ends. This day also marks the Spring Equinox and the beginning of Aries season.

The collective tarot card for March is the Moon. The Moon tarot card symbolizes intuition, the subconscious mind, and psychological reflection. This month, you'll go through changes involving partnerships, including ending old patterns, relationship restructuring, unveiling secrets and power-control issues, psychological advancements, work-related changes, networking and social opportunities, tech innovation, and spiritual growth.

Monthly tarot horoscopes are here for March 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

March 2026 tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords

Happy birthday month, Aries. This month, you let go of old habits and embrace new ones as you embark on an identity change. The Page of Swords brings fresh ideas and questions, making March an ideal time to gather information before committing to action.

Specifically, you'll ponder what types of partnerships you want in your life. March brings an element of curiosity. Don't be surprised if you decide to change your look (Venus enters your sign this month) or kick off a healthier lifestyle. Mars in Pisces entices you to snip pesky habits. You become frugal and realize what you need to do to grow your finances.

You're eager to learn once Jupiter stations direct mid-month. This is the time to ask questions and get feedback from others. Before Mercury rx ends on the 20th, listen more than you talk and think before making commitments without all the details. You're growing in maturity and gathering information so that your actions and wants align.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

March 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Swords

Taurus, the Seven of Swords is about acting with discretion and not saying too much before you've listened to what others have to say. In March, Venus enters your sign on the 30th, but until then, you learn that social situations and expanding your friendship circle come with a few risks: gossip, backbiting and the potential for slander. Exercising caution is essential until the 20th, as Mercury in Pisces affects your social networks.

Don't divulge information until trust has been earned. Venus will enter Aries on March 6, where it acts impulsively and can be argumentative. Where Venus in Pisces can hide the truth from plain sight, in Aries, it will seek it. Trust your instincts when you get a nudge to hold back or avoid a topic. You're learning how to balance your happiness with self-preservation and protection.

Jupiter stations direct on the 11th in your house of community. Make friends! Go out and get to know your area. Your goal this year is to have fun, and the best way to do so is to avoid situations that leave you drained or feeling unappreciated. Being a good friend means knowing when to maintain strong and healthy boundaries. Don't be afraid to establish them in March when needed, since you may need to define or redefine what they are once Mars conjuncts the North Node in Pisces on March 13.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

March 2026 tarot card for Gemini: Five of Swords, reversed

Gemini, the reversed Five of Swords invites you to foster self-trust in March. Mercury retrograde ends on March 20, so you can start to focus on what matters most at the end of the month. The quality of your relationships improves after Jupiter is direct on the 11th. Resolve any lingering financial issues that are preventing you from enjoying your life.

Your competitive nature benefits you in work-related matters, but your driven spirit might cultivate healthy partnerships. In March, pay attention to how you feel and listen to the feedback you receive from others. You're in listening mode when your ruling planet is retrograde. When something gives you pause, pay attention. Around the Full Moon Lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 3rd, address mental health issues that affect your emotional well-being, especially those related to childhood trauma.

Learn from others this month, the New Moon in Pisces opens the door to career growth, so take advantage of it. Meet with a life coach or therapist. Try meditation and interacting with the universe. The Spring Solstice arrives on March 20, so it's a time for renewed vision, clarity and fresh starts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

March 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You have an active month with the Moon's Lunar Eclipse and the New Moon in mutable signs, Cancer. The Six of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to explore balance and to pay attention to what you need.

March teaches you to do things because you want to, Cancer, not out of duty or to get something back in return. You have learned a lot in such a short amount of time, so the month of March builds on the foundation you set early in the year. You've learned what you want to accomplish this year, and why.

Jupiter in your sign has exposed where you've outgrown and what has taken up too much time. You've faced a few emotional self-sabotage demons, and those imposter syndrome problems are now in the rearview mirror. Mercury is retrograde until March 20, so the start of the month is for reflection, and the end is for action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

March 2026 tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles

The Sun enters Aries this month, Leo, and when springtime begins, you're feeling much better about the future. The Sun in Aries is exalted, and so you receive many opportunities to expand your life and do things that make you happy.

In March, your focus turns toward the inner work necessary for success. According to the Eight of Pentacles, you are learning a new skill in March. You aim to become more consistent in your work. Your habits and routines start to adopt a flow. The Eight of Pentacles shows you quietly working with intense focus. The more you repeat a task and learn from the experiences, the better your skills become.

Jupiter is still in the house of your hidden enemies, which is why discernment is so important for you now. Despite your desire to improve, you'll experience a few dips in motivation, but don't let that stop you from persisting. Pay attention to habits, especially those that cost you money unnecessarily. This month, your effort compounds even if recognition or results arrive much later than anticipated.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

March 2026 tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Wands

Things are going to change in your life this month, Virgo, and it will improve your relationships. The Seven of Wands is about defending your position and not concerning yourself with what others think of you. You do care, but you don't allow feelings to dominate logic.

Around the Virgo Full Moon Lunar Eclipse on March 3, you are tested in areas connected to your identity and what it truly means to stand your ground. However, the New Moon in your sister sign, Pisces, helps you see the spiritual connection. You get ideas on how your actions support or hinder your partnerships and your role.

When your ruling planet ends retrograde on the 20th in Pisces, you see people in a new light. You're wiser now. You learn that being assertive doesn't make you aggressive. It makes you consistent and confident. Your actions reveal the seriousness of your character.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

March 2026 tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles

March is about establishing a more stable foundation for growth, Libra. The Ace of Pentacles symbolizes new beginnings, which is ideal for improving money flow, finding new work, or starting a long-term project.

You'll experience many difficult emotions this month. Venus is exalted until the 6th, then she falls in Aries. Emotional frustration and feeling drained can leave you questioning your sanity. This is the time to take action and address problems as they arise. Don't throw in the towel. Venus will enter Taurus on the 30th, reminding you that time and effort are valuable resources, and what imposes on yours needs to be managed wisely.

Before the end of the month, you could get a financially beneficial opportunity. Being practical is the perfect way to find the best path forward. Stay consistent with the plans you set for yourself in January. Commit yourself to growth and flexibility.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

March 2026 tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands, reversed

This month, Scorpio, your ruling planet, Mars, enters Pisces on the 2nd. Mars in a water sign is steamy under the collar. You have to watch your emotional reactions. Coincidentally, the King of Wands reversed tarot card represents a controlling person.

In March, you or someone you work with could become slightly more power hungry than is helpful. Around the 3rd, during the Full Moon, guard your feelings, especially those related to money. An expense could come up, and you don't want to mishandle matters. Negotiating fairly requires a level head.

This month, develop and cultivate positive leadership skills, and when you feel pushed to compete for more pay or visibility, try to avoid burning out for the sake of a goal. Overextending yourself can lead to feeling tired and unsatisfied with your work. Instead, focus on joy, particularly around the New Moon on the 19th in your house of hope. It's the journey that matters, not only your outcomes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

March 2026 tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

Your ruling planet stations direct after its final retrograde of the year in Cancer. This makes you aware of the resources you need and want to give this month.

March challenges your thinking, Sagittarius, increasing your awareness of the need for boundaries. The Ace of Swords, reversed, is about communication challenges and how to be proactive to avoid mixed messages. The challenging part of this month, as it relates to meaningful conversations, lasts until the 19th. Once Mercury Rx ends, you'll feel more open and expressive. People are more receptive to you, too.

Honesty and transparency bring transparency and vulnerability into focus this month as clear thinking becomes a top priority. Write and journal your thoughts using prompts to help you process your feelings. Let go of fears when it comes to how you're perceived by others. The Virgo Lunar Eclipse on the 3rd helps close the loop in this area of your life. Rather than worry, reflect on your goals. Use logic to see what's happening in your life and resolve problems quickly during moments of uncertainty.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

March 2026 tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Wands

In March, you explore how to choose friends wisely and where to invest your time for greater happiness, Capricorn. The Five of Wands is about sudden changes that disrupt your thoughts and feelings about a person, situation or yourself.

With a parade of planets working its way through Aries, where your ruling planet, Saturn, is, you'll mature in various ways. Pressure peaks early in the month when the Sun conjuncts Saturn. But Jupiter's retrograde in Cancer also simplifies things for you. From March 1 - 10, you may experience some interpersonal tension that leads to transparent and honest conversations. Mid-month, when the Sun enters Aries, you realize who drains you and what relationships revive you.

What you learn will provide you with clarity and a new perspective, but it delivers much more than that. The last week of March, you make decisions you feel good about. Meanwhile, after the New Moon on the 19th, you stop negotiating your boundaries. Your friendships grow stronger and closer as a result.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

March 2026 tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician, reversed

The reversed Magician is about scattered energy impacted by poor planning and timing, Aquarius. In the past, you tried to reach a goal but lacked the proper knowledge and tools.

In March, on the first day of the month, evaluate what you're doing. The Moon will be in Leo in your house of partnerships, so ensure that there is no repeat of prior efforts without something to show for it in the future.

With the Full Moon eclipse and New Moon in mutable signs this month, be flexible in your thinking. Instead of multitasking and trying different things, focus on one thing and prioritize it. Give it your best attention and avoid overpromising. Jupiter direct in Cancer teaches you that when you work with what you have, progress becomes real again, and you learn and grow from each failure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

March 2026 tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Pentacles

March rewards consistency, Pisces. The Knight of Pentacles is about discipline and repetition leading to results. The small things you do each day create positive outcomes.

The New Moon in your sign on the 19th gives you time to learn a few lessons that improve your outlook. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in your house of partnership demonstrates what's unhealthy and what ought to receive more of your attention due to its value in your life.

With Mars entering your sign on March 2nd, you feel motivated and driven, even though you are uncomfortable with change. Pisces, you realize which routines work for you and stick to them.

You get to enjoy the fruits of your success in money, health, and your work. With the patience you gain this month, you value consistency over rushed endeavors. The Aries season on the 20th turns your attention toward finances and initiates a new era of monetary growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.