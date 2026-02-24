3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Financial Success All Month In March 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all month in March 2026. There is a strong sense that everything has already changed as March begins.

An energetic shift occurred in February that began a new period of change, action, and the desire to improve your financial life. This was due to Saturn’s shift into Aries and the Year of the Fire Horse beginning. The energy feels different, more hopeful and filled with possibilities. But you must allow yourself to go through the process of review Mercury retrograde brings.

Advertisement

Mercury stationing retrograde in Pisces on February 26 ensures that you take time to reflect and revise your financial plans before moving ahead. The month ahead is one to pace yourself in trusting that the new beginning you’re trying to achieve is worth being patient for. This retrograde won't cause you issues or challenges, but instead will help you gain clarity and focus.

As confusion clears up in March, these astrological signs are better able to carefully strategize how to make the most of this new era and the Year of the Fire Horse as they attract lasting financial success.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Be patient with everything that feels undone, Pisces. The migration of Neptune and Saturn into Aries highlights your house of wealth and self-worth. This is part of a longer transit that will help you not only redefine your beliefs about wealth but also attract greater financial opportunities. Yet, with Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign through March 20, you are meant to spend this time reflecting and revising.

Although you are in a period of reflection, Venus joins Saturn and Neptune in Aries from March 6 through March 30, an important period to practice integrity and trust in your financial life. Don’t rush any decisions or be surprised if past opportunities resurface. This is your time to process and settle any matters of Saturn in Pisces that still feel undone so that you can make the most of this new era in your life. Pay close attention to what arises from March 20 to March 30, as this is the perfect time to say yes to new projects and allow yourself to finally take action.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You deserve all of the financial success you're attracting into your life, Aquarius. The spotlight on your house of money and income feels different in March 2026 as Saturn and Neptune have finally moved on from this place in your life. This means the lessons and obstacles are now finished, and it’s time to clear the way for the rewards that you deserve.

You’ve been in an active period of understanding what you are worth and ensuring that you aren’t just focusing on income but cultivating a life that genuinely feels abundant. While Mercury retrograde in Pisces synthesizes the lessons of Saturn and Neptune in Pisces through March 20, Mars moves into this water sign on March 2. Mars in Pisces represents the ability to take decisive action toward increasing your income and what makes you feel like you’re living an abundant life.

Although Mercury is retrograde until March 20, once Mercury begins a new cycle on March 7, you can start entertaining new job possibilities or streams of income. Try not to sign any contracts until Mercury is actually direct, but use the time from March 7 on to start lining up what you want to be a part of this new chapter.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

This Aries season is supercharged with possibilities for attracting financial success. Your zodiac season begins on March 20, which coincides harmoniously with the end of Mercury retrograde in Pisces and the Vernal Equinox. With Saturn and Neptune now in your sign, you are poised to make significant changes in your life, even if at this moment you’re unsure of what they will be.

While this is creating a massive wave of momentum, along with the Year of the Horse in your element of fire, it is important to practice patience and care when making any decisions. The goal isn’t to move ahead at any cost, but to be intentional about the choices that are in your best interest.

Advertisement

While you’re enjoying a much-needed boost of confidence and direction, Venus enters Taurus on March 30, bringing with it an energy of abundance. Personally, you feel ready for change and taking action to improve all aspects of your life. With Venus in Taurus, this will also apply to your finances. This is a time to start new endeavors, savings plans, or advocate for a boost to your income. While you need to be sure you’re not spending money faster than you’re making it, you will see your finances increase. This is your chance to not just improve your financial standing but genuinely be able to shift all matters in your favor.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.