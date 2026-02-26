5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes The Entire Month Of March 2026

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes the entire month of March 2026, which is going to feel like a roller coaster ride as the powerful lessons from February continue.

The potent Virgo lunar eclipse on March 3 brings a person or message from the past, showing us why we need to be more patient with our plans. Venus enters Aries on the 6th, making the realm of love feel like a sport. Jupiter stations direct on the 10th, teaching us the importance of compassion and showing up for others.

The New Moon in Pisces on the 18th feels like a fresh start. We are able to not only dream but fight for our dreams, especially when the Sun enters Aries on the 20th, the same day Mercury stations direct. On the 30th, Venus enters Taurus, its domicile, a beautiful position for the planet of love to flourish and thrive.

Through all of these ups and downs this month, these astrological signs find a way to thrive.

1. Pisces

Even with the Full Moon eclipse in your sister sign Virgo on the 3rd, Pisces, the month of March is very promising for you. We are still in your zodiac season until the 20th, when the Sun enters Aries. The New Moon in your sign on the 18th ushers in wonderful new beginnings, and when Mercury stations direct on the 20th, you can start actively working towards your goals.

You have the best horoscopes all month because March centers on love and romance, with the eclipse reminding you how to protect your boundaries when you catch yourself wearing those rose-colored sunglasses. Jupiter stations direct on the 10th, a thrilling period when you feel more confident in the realm of love. You can sense a new beginning within your partnership sector.

For those more focused on creating personal magic, you have the imagination and creative energy to make it happen. March feels empowering, and the shift of planets into Aries serves to help you find your courage. Venus in Aries on the 6th shows you the value of money, and the Sun joining the benefic on March 20 brings an enlightening moment that shows you your worth.

2. Aries

March is a thrilling experience for you, Aries, as you're creating a solid foundation. With Saturn in your sign, the work you do now is destined to grow into wondrous creations over the next several years. The road will not be entirely easy, but you are a sign that does not shy away from challenges.

After the Full Moon on the 3rd, things get a lot more serious within your work sector. Prepare for changes. You may need to modify your schedule over the next several weeks as routines are altered, but with Saturn looming close by, you're prepared to adapt. Venus enters your sign on the 6th, bringing positivity, new connections, and a wave of self-love. With the New Moon in Pisces on the 18th, you find yourself reminiscing over the past and reconnecting with old friends and romantic partners.

The Sun enters your sign on the 20th, bringing support and brilliant ideas that help you navigate challenges. Mercury stations direct on the same day, helping you to pick up the pieces and move forward. You are learning a lot about your role in the industry you are in, as the Sun and Venus push you to be the leader.

3. Leo

Leo, the Full Moon in Virgo on the 3rd is a time to contemplate your financial goals during this Pisces season. Venus enters Aries on the 6th, making travel and exploring easier, however, Mercury retrograde could cause a lot of delays, so plan accordingly.

Jupiter stations direct on the 10th, when you become much more in sync with your dreamscape. You may feel more intuitive, too. A new journey awaits after the New Moon in Pisces on the 18th shows you what we want to go after. While you’re tempted to contemplate, it's best to put plans into action when Mercury stations direct on the 20th.

Aries season begins on the 20th as well, which is a splendid time for those in the academic sector. You have more ideas than ever and Saturn in your sister sign helping you structure them. Embarking on a new learning journey is also possible. Venus enters Taurus on the 30th, setting the tone for the month ahead, which will be a lot more rigorous, but your hard work will be worth it.

4. Sagittarius

While Pisces season is bringing a lot of changes, Sagittarius, you have the best horoscopes all month since you are feeling much more prepared now that Saturn is in new territory. The Full Moon in Virgo on the 3rd brings changes to your career sector. Mentors may leave, bosses may change, or more tasks may be thrown your way. However, you know how to navigate these changes and are up for the challenge with Saturn in Aries giving you the unyielding grit needed to triumph.

Jupiter, your ruler, stations direct on the 10th, setting the stage for more balance as this energy anchors you. No more confusion. You are given a new direction to explore as the New Moon in Pisces on the 18th helps you rekindle a story from the past or take on new roles at home.

The Sun enters Aries on the 20th, boosting your charisma and imaginative side. Mercury stations direct on the same day, removing any nebulousness with your decision-making. As the month ends with Venus in Taurus on the 30th, you see the value of the people you work with. The collaborative energy expands during this time.

5. Scorpio

Pisces season has been a very romantic period that is showing you a lot about what you are willing to endure within your relationships, Scorpio. The Full Moon in Virgo on the 3rd shifts your attention towards your friendships as you experience changes within your social circles. You may also meet people from the past with Mercury retrograde.

Love becomes bolder when Venus enters Aries on the 6th. When Jupiter stations direct on the 10th, make a decision about a project or educational pursuit. More of this story may unravel when Mercury stations direct on the 20th, the same day the Sun enters Aries. The New Moon in Pisces on the 18th helps you reconnect with your artistic endeavors as the last couple of days of Pisces season boost your creative energy and confidence.

Venus enters your partnership sector on the 30th, in the sign of Taurus. Prepare for new connections to enter your life. The energy also makes you the center of attention as others begin to appreciate your charm and magnetism.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.