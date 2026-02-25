The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In March 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in March 2026, you see why everything happened as it did and receive your long-desired blessings.

March begins with the end of the Eclipse Portal as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo rises on March 3. A Full Moon represents release, and in Virgo, it involves letting go of control, narratives, or inner stories that prevent you from finding your destiny. It’s a chance to look within and be sure that you’re not fighting against the divine timing at play in your life.

This theme continues as Mercury retrogrades now through March 20, helping to bring clarity, closure, and rewards from Saturn and Neptune’s transit in Pisces. Both Saturn and Neptune are in Aries, ushering in a fresh start. However, Mercury retrograde in Pisces teaches you that what you deserve has always been a part of your existence.

Your dreams are possible, and in March, a lucky day arrives when you finally feel like you are where you are meant to be. When you believe that everything occurs in divine timing, then each moment also becomes an opportunity.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Friday, March 20

Breathe deep and let yourself begin again, Aries. The Sun enters your sign on Friday, March 20, beginning an era signified by renewal. You celebrate your birthday this zodiac season. However, this year is different because now Saturn and Neptune are in your zodiac sign.

Saturn is in Aries through April 2028, while Neptune takes up residence through 2039. This is a time for enormous spiritual and personal growth. Both Saturn and Neptune are slow-moving planets, which is why they remain in Aries for so long and why this is a long-term project. So as much as you’re accustomed to instant answers and results, it's time to slow down and embrace new beginnings.

You are on track for an incredible period of prosperity and growth, but let yourself experience what arises rather than rushing through the process.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Sunday, March 29

Dedicate yourself to achieving success, Taurus. Juno enters Aquarius on Sunday, March 29, activating a period of commitment in your life. Juno rules marriage, commitment and personal connections. This is an incredible energy to be working with in your professional life, as it brings immense dedication and success.

Juno is all about finding success through what you commit to and who you take on as a business partner. This is a time to be sure that what you’re giving your time and energy to resonates on a deeper level. Rather than solely seeking financial rewards, you desire to create and be a part of something unique. Juno in Aquarius helps you take your professional dreams to new heights and truly feel like you are a part of something important.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Wednesday, March 18

Trust in this new beginning, Gemini. On Wednesday, March 18, the New Moon in Pisces rises in your house of professional recognition and success. This is an area of your life that has been quite active as Saturn and Neptune recently wrapped up their transits in this water sign.

While Mercury retrograde continues to retrograde until March 20, it reaches its cazimi on March 7, helping to instill a new beginning. It’s safe to trust what arises with the Pisces New Moon on March 18. Even if you are guided to take your time, or an opportunity from the past returns, that doesn’t mean you should be skeptical. You made it through one of the most challenging periods of your life. So, now it's time to reap the rewards.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, March 20

This is what you’ve been waiting for, Cancer. You've dreamed about the direction you want to take your life in. Your dreams often appeared as visions. You see yourself living a completely different life, yet the past few years have brought delays and what appeared at the time as setbacks.

With these obstacles now cleared from your path, you see how everything was happening for your highest good. This divine trust and realization peak on Friday, March 20, as Mercury stations direct in Pisces. You suddenly see the pace in your life pick up once Mercury stations direct. This allows immense luck to flow into your life. You finally manifest what you’ve worked toward for years.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Friday, March 6

Believe abundance is yours, Leo. On Friday, March 6, Venus enters the fire sign of Aries, activating an incredible period of abundance and luck. Aries rules your house of new beginnings, which is where you manifest your dreams. Venus in Aries from March 6 through March 30 helps you to step into one of your most abundant eras.

This affects business opportunity, spiritual development, travel and where you choose to take your life in the year ahead. You have a breakout year ahead, where you cultivate what you’ve wanted without blocking it at every impasse. Believe that abundance is yours and move with the confidence of knowing that the divine is on your side.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Friday, March 20

Change is beautiful, dear Virgo. While you struggle with that sentiment, it is an important mantra to repeat to yourself as Aries Season begins on Friday, March 20. Change is positive, and it serves a greater benefit in your life, even if you struggle against it.

Aries governs your house of transformation, change and rebirth. With the Sun in this powerful zodiac sign, you take action. While you are mindful not to try to control the path change takes you on, it is important to be welcoming of it.

You are not meant to remain where you are, and it’s better to surrender to the process than think that you must keep everything the same. Luck looks like surrender, even when you're scared of the unknown.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Tuesday, March 10

This is the part when things really start getting good, Libra. On Tuesday, March 10, Jupiter stations direct and remains in Cancer until June 30. A period of immense success and financial rewards opens, thanks to the career choices you’ve made.

Don't play small. Jupiter in Cancer is about expansion, growth and aligning yourself with what brings the greatest meaning to your life. During this period, you achieve new levels of success and encounter new opportunities and experiences. Don’t be surprised if international travel or romance opens up a life you want.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Tuesday, March 10

Take advantage of this opportunity, Scorpio. Jupiter stations direct in your house of luck, abundance and travel beginning on Tuesday, March 10. Jupiter remains in Cancer through June 30, bringing one of your luckiest periods in recent years.

To have Jupiter, the planet of luck, in your house that represents just that, is an incredible opportunity that you are meant not to miss out on. Yet, you have a few hard decisions to make. Jupiter blesses your life as you grow more open to change.

Change demonstrates growth and expansion into the new, as well as letting go of old ways. You challenge yourself to take risks, to honor your inner truth and trust that life is better than you could have imagined.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Tuesday, March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo rises in your house of professional success and aspirations, Sagittarius. Virgo is a sign that challenges you to get real about your dreams. This means no more just wishing you get what you want, but following through on your plans and preparations to ensure it’s guaranteed.

While Virgo invites you into approaching your career with greater practicality, it also invites you to try new things. You can’t be so set upon a particular result that you miss where the universe is guiding you.

Pay close attention to this theme as the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse rise. You move closer to a new path in your professional life. Remember, it’s not just about success, but being connected to what you do.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Tuesday, March 3

Let yourself explore your dreams, Capricorn. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo occurs on Tuesday, March 3, in your house of luck. The Full Moon brings an emotional journey to fruition, while the Lunar Eclipse reveals a sudden change of desire or course of action.

In Virgo, this centers on how you attract luck into your life, manifest your dreams, and relate to the divine. As a zodiac sign that prefers what's practical over the intuitive, reflect on what emotions and insights pop up. Make a logical plan to achieve success and rely on your intuition to guide you.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Sunday, March 29

Commit to the life that you want, Aquarius. Asteroid Juno enters Aquarius on Sunday, March 29, where it spends most of 2026. Juno is the asteroid that governs commitment, dedication, partnerships and marriage. In Aquarius, you are committed to living the life you dream of beyond love.

Other than August 11 to October 23, Juno is in Aquarius through the end of this year. It's crucial that you focus on what it means to commit to yourself and all that you want for your life. You have immense power this year. You fully commit to manifesting the life you’ve always wanted. So you call professional success, wealth or romance into your life.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, March 20

This is the moment it all finally makes sense, Pisces. You have been through so much in recent years, it makes sense that you’re still questioning your direction. Despite your fears, you are on the path that you’re meant to be on.

Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Friday, March 20. While Saturn and Neptune finally moved on from your zodiac sign earlier this year, Mercury retrograde began soon after. Despite the stereotypes of Mercury retrograde causing challenges, this one is all about assimilating into this new landscape of your life.

Clarity arrives, confusion clears, and you see how divine timing is playing out in your life. Life starts to make sense. As Mercury stations direct, your chance to finally move ahead with confidence arrives.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.