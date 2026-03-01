Your Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, March 2: Empathy Deepens

Written on Mar 01, 2026

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for March 2, 2026, is here. On Monday, Mars enters Pisces, changing the landscape of love. Mars governs your deepest desires and the actions needed to bring them to life. In Pisces, Mars becomes a love story of empathy and meaning. 

The planet of determination has to slow down and focus on feelings instead of results. This energy inspires you to do the same on Monday. You must listen to your heart and allow yourself to believe in the kind of love you’ve only dreamed of.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 2, 2026:

Aries

Create a love that’s better than a fairytale, beautiful Aries. Mars enters Pisces on Monday, heightening your desire for magic and a spiritual connection. 

This energy is heavily connected to you listening to and trusting your intuition. Keep a dream journal and take time to turn inward. It could bring exciting and unexpected changes to your romantic journey.

Taurus

If you want it, go after it, Taurus. On March 2, you are fueled by the cosmos to go after what and who you want. This energy centers around the kind of people you want to surround yourself with and the type of love you want in your life.

Allow yourself to have empathy for others without giving up your own needs. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move, but trust in yourself enough to let your intuition guide you.

Gemini

Don’t apologize for focusing on yourself, Gemini. Mars in Pisces is deeply personal as it connects to your quest for a deeper purpose and meaning. This doesn’t mean that it won’t involve romance, though.

The best love always finds you when you’re living life to the fullest. Continue to focus on yourself and what calls to you, but be open because you are going to meet someone you instantly click with. The best part is that they share your desire to make a difference in the world.

Cancer

Don’t worry about slowing down, Cancer. You’ve had years of preparation for this moment in your life, so try to not let doubts ruin the progress that you’re making. 

Mars in Pisces helps you to take action in your romantic life and toward your dreams. This energy is all about finally doing what you’ve always wanted to do. The pace certainly feels quicker than it has in recent years, but don’t underestimate your readiness for love.

Leo

Instead of letting logic rule the choices that you make, you’re asked to follow your heart. You know intuitively what and who is meant for you. You are the one initiating new relationships or transforming an existing love. 

This is the purpose of March 2. Just make sure that whoever you’re coupling up with is putting in the same energy. You can’t be the only one invested in a relationship.

Virgo

Love is an action, Virgo. You know firsthand that love isn’t only emotions and intentions, but what a person chooses to do with those desires. 

On March 2, Mars in Pisces creates a profound period in your romantic life. Whether you’re looking to meet someone new or live your life to the fullest, this is the energy to do it under. Embody love and require that anything you give your energy to does the same.

Libra

It’s the perfect time to make changes in your life, Libra. Whether you want to improve yourself or your relationship, Mars in Pisces helps you do it. 

Be sure you’re not hesitating or waiting for confirmation for what you feel. This isn’t a time to solely rely on logic. Trust your gut feelings instead. 

Scorpio

Make your life everything you’ve always dreamed of, Scorpio. On March 2, Mars in Pisces creates an active and exciting time in your romantic life. Your focus is on finding your forever love or figuring out ways to enjoy your life with your partner. 

Let yourself focus on the simple pleasures and the joys of being part of a relationship. Your emotional fulfillment matters most. You deserve to be happy and live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Sagittarius

Invest in love, Sagittarius. Mars enters Pisces on Monday, giving you the determination to create the home and love you’ve always deserved. You may be directed to relocate or move in with the love of your life. 

This energy can also be subtle, too. Instead of getting swept up in new people and distractions, this may be a time to finally feel at peace with the one you love and enjoy the home you’ve built together.

Capricorn

Try not to take anything personally, Capricorn. While Pisces energy helps you be vulnerable and honest, it also increases your sensitivity. On March 2, Mars in Pisces helps you to speak up and address issues, while having empathy for the person that you’re with. 

This transit can also make you take what they say personally, leading to unnecessary issues in your relationship. Remember that what someone else does actually has nothing to do with you. Continue to build a genuinely healthy love.

Aquarius

You deserve to be adored, Aquarius. The astrological energy on Monday has you finally being loved in the ways that you have always deserved. 

If you’re single, practice self-love. You may consider upgrading your appearance. Do so with caution, as Mars can make you overspend during this period.

Pisces

You are the one you’ve been looking for, Pisces. You are whole on your own. This doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve someone in your life, but you’re no longer tying your dreams to a relationship status. 

By radiating this newfound energy, you attract new opportunities for romance. Let yourself enjoy this time knowing that you are finally in the place to receive what has always been meant for you. 

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.

