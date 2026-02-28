Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For March 2 - 8, 2026

Your weekly tarot horoscope is here for the week of March 2-8, 2026, and it is going to be an eventful week for all of us! The Moon card (which is Pisces energy) showing up during the week Mars moves into Pisces (March 2) and a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse shines in Virgo (March 3) is monumental.

Aligned with the Moon card, this week's energy encourages us to follow our intuition because doing so brings extraordinary fulfillment beyond our wildest dreams. The fact that Venus ventures into Aries energy on the 6th is a hint that some of us feel inclined to take some chances when it comes to love, our careers, finances, and even our outward appearance. What chances are you willing to take this week?

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for March 2 - 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups

Aries, the 8 of Cups jumped out for you, showing that you are not only willing to take chances, but you're willing to try again.

Even though Mars moving into Pisces on March 2 has you super-motivated to take action toward your dreams, it's the energy of Venus in Aries on the 6th that has you ready to give something another chance.

Maybe you had questions before, but you don't anymore. You believe in this, and now you're ready to give your all, like fellow Aries Mariah Carey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot cards for Taurus: Six of Pentacles & reversed Four of Wands

Taurus, your weekly tarot horoscope includes two cards that show an inner debate you'll experience this week before you officially make up your mind.

The 6 of Pentacles indicates that you feel divinely guided to switch things up or initiate a change in your life. The 4 of Wands reversed suggests that this change somehow counteracts your personal belief or opinion.

As you stand at this fork in the road, you see multiple dream-come-true scenarios, but you wonder if it's rational or greedy to want it all. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on the 3/3 Portal reassures you that you can have it all, Taurus, as soon as you are willing to accept it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Judgement

Gemini, your weekly tarot horoscope is showing that you may experience some self-doubt this week, but there's no need to worry.

The Judgement card reversed indicates that you are questioning what is meant for you. Good news helps to ease your mind on the 3rd during the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo.

If you have Gemini rising, you will notice an abundance of opportunity within your personal and professional life as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, Pisces season, and Mars in Pisces are activating your 4th and 10th Houses this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot cards for Cancer: The Chariot & King of Cups

Cancer, tarot cards with your sign, as well as the sign of the season (Pisces) jumped out, which is a positive sign for you this week.

The Chariot reminds you that you succeed when you move with intent, while the King of Cups hints that you are tapping into some hidden talents. Even though you are making major moves this entire week, you will be grateful for how everything comes together under the waning gibbous moon in Scorpio on the 8th.

If you have Cancer rising, this moon phase highlights your 5th house, showing what indulgent pleasure you are really willing to take a risk for.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands, reversed

Leo, your weekly tarot horoscope is highlighting a missed opportunity, but there's a reason for it.

The reversed Ace of Wands not only suggests that the potential for something new was wasted, but with the card being fire sign energy (your energy), it's showing that you dodged a bullet somehow.

This is especially brought to your attention between March 2-6, when the moon shifts through three phases during a few angel number days.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot cards for Virgo: Three of Swords & The Devil

Virgo, your weekly tarot horoscope shows that you are shaking things up this week to the dismay of other folks who had different plans for you.

The 3 of Swords came out with the Devil card, revealing that, though the changes you've been making were abrupt, they weren't unexpected. People knew these changes were coming. They just didn't think you would actually follow through with it.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in your sign on March 3 gives you an additional perspective. The people pushing back were selfishly trying to hold you back from the destiny you are meant for. Venus entering Aries when the waning gibbous moon shines in Libra on the 6th reminds you to be motivated by gratitude for who is in your corner, and not by the people who tried to put you in a corner.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups

Libra, the King of Cups showed up for you, meaning your gifts are on full display this week.

There is something you are meant to do, and you are finally ready to step up into that role, especially when Venus enters your opposite sign (Aries) as the waning gibbous moon shines in your sign on the 6th.

If you have Libra rising, get ready for a shake-up in your relationships as Venus in Aries highlights your 7th house.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot cards for Scorpio: Nine of Wands, Page of Swords, & Knight of Pentacles

Scorpio, the three cards that jumped out for you are encouraging you to take chances this week, as you can do no wrong.

The 9 of Wands indicates that your belief will be tested this week, not to deter you, but to strengthen it. The Page of Swords encourages you to not only open your mind but say what's on it, because the Knight of Pentacles assures that you are divinely protected.

You are not only meant to do this, but you were made for this purpose. You'll see it clearly on the 3rd when the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse shines in Virgo.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot cards for Sagittarius: The Star, reversed

Sagittarius, you're questioning if something is meant to be. This week brings you all the signs you need to be sure.

The Star in reverse means that you are losing faith in something, unwilling to take a chance or let the universe do its thing. Mars in Pisces on the 2nd and Venus in Aries on the 6th change all of that.

Even you can't resist the urge to take action when your fellow mutable sign (Pisces) or fellow fire sign (Aries) calls for it, especially since it is putting a spotlight on your 4th and 5th Houses, or personal life and inner desires.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Cups

Capricorn, your weekly tarot horoscope shows that you're a little nervous to step outside your comfort zone this week, but you won't be able to resist when the urge hits you.

Though the 8 of Cups reveals that you feel safer in predictable situations and try to avoid disappointment, Mars in Pisces on the 2nd tempts you to take a chance, while the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brings that extra boost of reassuring comfort on the 3rd.

If Capricorn is your rising sign, someone whose opinion you value will know the right things to say to help you see things from a new perspective, as these energies highlight your 3rd and 9th Houses.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, the Three of Swords reverse is showing that you are holding back this week to keep the peace.

Though the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo helps bring you a new perspective on the 3rd, it's when the moon enters the waning gibbous phase in Libra on the 5th and 6th that you find gratitude for the pros and cons of this particular relationship.

If you have an Aquarius ascendant, the waning gibbous moon in Libra highlights your 9th house, which is why you feel pressured to find a deeper meaning from this situation as a whole.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Wands

Happy birthday, Pisces! Based on the card that came out for you, you are about to have the most exciting week of all!

The 6 of Wands in this deck is represented by Lionsgate or the 8/8 Portal, a powerful day of karmic abundance and incredible energy. For you, this card means that whatever you do this week, make it count.

Astrologically, your moves are supported, and you are destined to shine as Mars joins the Sun and Venus in your sign at the beginning of the week. Even when Venus moves into Aries on the 6th, it only pushes you to keep going, not to hold back. Go for it, Pisces, or as they say in 'Shark Tale,' "Bet it all!"

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.