3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Really Good Luck All Week, From March 2 - 8

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck this week, from March 2 - 8, 2026. Although Mercury is still retrograde in Pisces through March 20, its Cazimi occurs on March 7.

Mercury Cazimi is described as the moment the planet of communication travels into the heart of the Sun, beginning a new cycle. This means that from March 7 to March 20, you stop dealing with challenging matters of the past and finally start moving forward. Use this time for exploration and planning so that when Mercury stations direct, you are ready to seize what is destined for you.

There is a sense of fate in the days ahead as the Full Moon lunar eclipse rises in Virgo on March 5. While a Full Moon is known for endings, it’s more about the process. Nothing in life simply ends with a Full Moon. Rather, it evolves. During this one, luck is on full display.

1. Cancer

Pay attention to what comes into your life, Cancer. For you, Pisces governs new beginnings and abundance. This is an area of your life that has felt restricted or heavy in recent years due to Saturn and Neptune moving through this water sign. However, with Saturn and Neptune now gone, you are going to see the pace of your dreams and life start to pick up.

Be mindful of what arises with Mercury Cazimi in Pisces on Saturday, March 7. It brings both new opportunities and a second chance at something that did not work out in the past. As Mercury Cazimi occurs, you also have the power of Mars as it enters Pisces on March 2.

Mercury Cazimi represents a brand-new cycle of luck in your life in the form of offers and opportunities. The energy of Mars allows you to say yes and take advantage of what comes into your life. Know that any delays you have experienced were all a part of the divine plan. Your luck is finally here.

2. Capricorn

On Thursday, March 5, the Full Moon and lunar eclipse in Virgo rise. This energy represents an important emotional shift and awareness regarding where you want to take your life and how you feel.

A Full Moon brings a theme or event in your life to fruition, but only so that you can decide how you want to progress. At the same time, the lunar eclipse brings a change or unexpected shift in the direction that you want to take your life. This energy isn’t necessarily about what is happening around you, but within you.

The Full Moon in Virgo connects to the double New Moons in this earth sign that occurred in 2025. Something incredible was beginning in your life around this time, but it needed more time to actually take root. Now, as the Full Moon and lunar eclipse occur, this is your chance to check in with your progress and allow yourself to take your life in a new and exciting direction. Luck is on your side.

3. Leo

Get real about how to make your dreams come true, Leo. Neptune recently entered Aries alongside Saturn. This allows you to easily able to tap into the energy of luck and use it to make your dreams come true.

While Neptune inspires you to dream, Saturn requires that you invest effort into the life you want. A turning point occurs when Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aries on Sunday, March 8. This lucky alignment brings you a new beginning.

Venus conjunct Saturn in Aries merges the energy of these two planets. Venus is all about beauty and abundance, while Saturn helps you manifest what you desire. Be sure that you’re not discarding an idea because of the effort it will take, or giving up on yourself before you've even begun. This transit is empowering you, but you must get real about what you want to create in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.