5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From March 2 - 8

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes the entire week of March 2 - 8, 2026. The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3 is the main story this week, bringing a volatile and intense energy.

During this eclipse, we embrace our power and stop ruminating on the past. We are encouraged to unleash our creative energy, especially with the Libra Moon on March 4 providing both inspiration and discipline. Venus enters Aries and meets up with Saturn on March 6, teaching us the value of patience and hard work.

The Moon in Scorpio on March 7 echoes the eclipse, making this a week for reflection. With the opposition from Uranus, we want to free ourselves from whatever is holding us back, and these astrological signs do just that.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

This week brings some ups and downs, Pisces, but you still have some of the best horoscopes all week. Stay prepared for the surprises that this Full Moon energy brings. You also benefit from Mars entering your sign, showing you how to stand up for yourself and speak your mind. This is an inspiring energy that teaches you how to fight for what you want.

Although Mercury is retrograde in your sign, you can still experience breakthroughs and opportunities, as long as you are patient with your progress. After the eclipse, the Moon moves into Libra and Venus enters Aries. Appreciate Venus’s last few days in your sign and treat yourself by doing the things that bring you happiness. Draw, sing, dance, or spend time with friends. You are weathering the storm this week, but the outcome fills you with hope.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Overall, this is an intense week, Taurus, but it ultimately works out in your favor. The Full Moon eclipse in Virgo is a nostalgic transit, especially with Mercury currently retrograde. Connections from the past are highlighted, and you know now that the challenges you faced were learning experiences. These transits help you see where you want to be moving forward.

This moment also awakens your courage and ambitions. Your artistic abilities begin to shine when your chart ruler, Venus, enters Aries. Venus, in this fire sign, shifts your perspective moving forward. You may be more optimistic or bolder than usual. This week both challenges and surprises you, but it is all beneficial for your evolution. It all begins with this eclipse, showing you the potential that you hold and reminding you to take care of yourself. Never lose sight of your goals and dreams.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This week feels celebratory, Cancer, as your friendships begin to strengthen. During this retrograde, you reconnect with old friendships and start new ones as well. The Full Moon enhances this energy because it is ruled by Mercury.

Your desire to learn grows during this time, but don’t start anything new while Mercury is retrograde. Instead, consider this the planning phase. If you were undecided about a path, this retrograde allows you to go within to analyze the benefits and disadvantages. This is the time to carefully plan or start your blueprint before taking action when Mercury stations direct.

This is also a good time to consider your romantic goals. If you’re in a partnership, prioritize building and strengthening that relationship. If you're single, you may discover new hobbies or learning experiences that you love and want to pursue.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

With this Lunar eclipse in Virgo, you are uncovering your own path and working toward your goals with a lot of diligence and patience. For you, Scorpio, there is something romantic about Mercury retrograde in Pisces. Although this transit has a bad reputation, it creates a lot of comfort within your relationships, especially romantic ones.

If you are in love, expect your relationship dynamic to shift this week. Both you and your partner are more willing to compromise and have those pertinent discussions you previously ignored or avoided. If you're single, you benefit from the healing energy brought by Venus in Pisces towards the beginning of the week.

This is a time to prioritize your successes, so don’t think about any failures. Virgo energy makes us all a bit obsessive, but this week, you're looking toward the future. Don’t make impulsive decisions. Be mindful of how you use your energy and get ready to connect with the long-term goals you once abandoned. This week feels like a re-awakening.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The Full Moon is demanding for you, Capricorn, but because it’s in a fellow Earth sign, this is a period for growth. Prepare to feel more enthusiastic. While the energy feels chaotic, you experience moments of optimism about the road ahead. This enthusiasm blossoms into new ideas as you continue to expand your horizons.

The Moon enters Libra on Wednesday, which shifts the focus to your public life. Then, Venus entering Aries on Friday brings a grounding energy, helping you build more solid relationships with the people around you. You metamorphose this week, as the planets enter new signs and you begin this new phase with a lot more confidence.

The Scorpio Moon is uplifting, allowing you to explore new horizons and meet like-minded people who nourish your ideas and artistic endeavors. Don’t second-guess your talent during this time and root for yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.