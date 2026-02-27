Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of March 2 - 8, 2026

During the week of March 2 to 8, 2026, relationships finally improve for five zodiac signs. The week begins with a burst of inspiration as Mars enters Pisces on March 2.

Mars in Pisces helps you honor your feelings and inner desires so that you can act on them. This sets the stage for courage and determination just before the Full Moon and lunar eclipse in Virgo on Tuesday, March 3. This officially closes the eclipse portal and brings to fruition what began with the New Moon in this earth sign on August 23. Yet, the lunar eclipse also brings unexpected shifts in how you feel. Follow your heart this week, even if that means changing course.

1. Virgo

Love is the only thing that matters, dear Virgo. This is your mentality as Mars shifts into Pisces on Monday, March 2. Listen to your desires and open yourself up to new love. The energy of Mars in Pisces reminds you that love seldom just lands on your doorstep. Instead, you must go after it.

Consider updating your online dating profile or searching for in-person meet-ups. Be the one to make the first move. Mars in Pisces is all about you going after the love you want, but it doesn’t only extend to relationships. If you want to be single, this is the perfect energy to create a life that you genuinely love.

If you are already in a relationship, Mars in Pisces heats matters up. Mars governs your inner desires. You may want to spend more time together and forget that the rest of the world exists. Don’t worry if this is the case because balance will restore itself. For now, sink into your own little love story and make the most of every moment that you can together.

2. Pisces

Hold space for the unexpected, sweet Pisces. The Full Moon and lunar eclipse in Virgo occur on Tuesday, March 3. This brings a new beginning and some divine surprises into your relationship. Virgo energy governs dating and relationships, making this a time of unexpected reconciliation or greater commitment.

You and your partner may dive into a deep emotional conversation about the life that you want to build together. The lunar eclipse brings an unexpected change in your feelings, but it only brings you closer together.

Let the Full Moon and lunar eclipse be a time for healing if you’re single. While you may have your eye on someone special, it’s not the best idea to throw yourself into a new relationship during an eclipse or the ongoing Mercury retrograde. Instead, use this lunar event to focus on your healing.

This is a profound time for creating your own closure or understanding your past choices with greater clarity. Love will arrive, Pisces, but when it does, you want it to actually last. So, take this time to focus on loving yourself.

3. Libra

You deserve abundant love, Libra. Your romantic life becomes your central focus as Venus enters Aries on Friday, March 6, joining Saturn and Neptune already in this zodiac sign. This week, you are able to experience a greater commitment.

Be sure that you’re making time to spend with your partner. You must also be aware of what you want for the future of your relationship and that you’re prepared to receive it sooner than you expected.

If you’re single as Venus enters Aries, then have hope that your love is out there. Venus in Aries helps you to attract new potential lovers into your life, but with Saturn also in Aries, you’re doing so with greater awareness. Gone is the fairytale mentality of love, and in its place is something far healthier. This is your chance to demonstrate how much you’ve grown and learned about your own needs in the past year. Love is in the cards for you, Libra, and it can last forever.

4. Scorpio

Make sure you’re investing in what you want to last, Scorpio. Mercury Cazimi in Pisces occurs on Saturday, March 7. While Mercury is still retrograde through March 20, this marks the beginning of a new cycle for the planet of communication and for your relationship.

Mercury Cazimi occurs as it travels into the heart of the Sun, aligning your words with your actions and helping you to focus on what you want in the present. While this may bring offers of commitment, it’s also about you choosing what you want for yourself and your future.

Clarity arrives with Mercury Cazimi, especially if you’re single. This transit is all about new beginnings. You finally feel confident enough to start opening yourself up to love. But this time, it’s not just about dates or incredible chemistry. You are searching for someone you can truly share your life with.

5. Sagittarius

Devote yourself to love, Sagittarius. Matters in your current relationship and home life start to improve once Mars moves into Pisces on Monday, March 2. Pisces energy governs your home, family, and committed relationship. With Mars in this water sign, you are determined to create a period of domestic bliss. This can help with any tangible aspects of your home, such as redecorating or moving.

If you are single, then Mars in Pisces helps you attract the kind of love that keeps growing in your life. This transit brings the desire to share your days with someone special. This isn’t about filling up your schedule with multiple dates or even heading out for exciting nights. Instead, this is about spending quality time with the one you love. Allow yourself to shift gears, as this is part of you finding someone you can continue to wake up to.

If you're in a relationship, this is a good time to get to know one another in a deeper way. Plan date nights at home and make dinner together. Have deep, honest conversations and don't hold back.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.