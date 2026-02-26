Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For March 2 - 8 — A Powerful Lunar Eclipse Marks The End Of An Era

Weekly horoscopes are here for March 2 - 8, 2026, as the powerful Full Moon lunar eclipse in Virgo marks the end of an era and the start of a new journey. Be careful not to rush through it. Slow and steady will always win the race, now more than ever with Mercury in Pisces being the ruler of the eclipse and retrograde. Double-checking our work, revising it, and being patient with our process are essential if we want to be triumphant.

The Moon in Libra on the 4th brings us new perspectives, especially as Venus enters Aries on the 6th. Love feels more independent at this time, and we may be more comfortable exploring the relationship we have with ourselves in this moment. The Moon in Scorpio on the 7th serves as a beacon of light during this eclipse cycle, showing us that these transformations are essential. We're discovering our own power through these experiences.

Weekly horoscopes for March 2 - 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

While the goal post may have changed, Aries, there's still time to make corrections with the eclipse in action this week.

Mars enters Pisces on March 2. Paired with the Full Moon on March 3, you have an explosive start to the week. Prioritize self-care and try not to get too overwhelmed, especially as we prepare to close chapters.

The theme of this week's eclipse is about how you show up for yourself, especially in the work sector. How are you managing your responsibilities? Are you burnt out? Make the changes you desire.

When the Libra Moon's nourishing energy swoops in midweek, focus on reaching out to the people who care about you and are always rooting for you.

As the Scorpio Moon rises over the weekend, deep memories may emerge. Try not to stay too anchored to those memories. Instead, learn from them in order to progress.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, with both Mars entering Pisces and the Full Moon in Virgo this week, themes from past relationships come to light. An old story captures your attention, especially if you've found it hard to close this chapter.

You have the opportunity to start fresh when the Moon enters Libra on Wednesday, encouraging you to see the brighter side of things and embrace what the future will bring.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, bringing balance to your relationships becomes your priority, especially with your ruling planet Venus entering Aries on the same day. New opportunities await for you and your professional sector since the eclipse energy pushed you to excel.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, having both Mars and an eclipse in a fellow Mutable sign this week could feel quite overwhelming.

The Full Moon in Virgo is preparing you for new obstacles that await. However, Saturn is no longer in Pisces, which is an advantage as you can focus on new beginnings. Of course, wait until Mercury stations direct on March 20 to go forward with your plans.

The Moon in Libra adds an element of optimism and hope as the playful energy encourages you to embrace happiness on Wednesday.

The Scorpio Moon brings a lot of potent energy towards the end of the week, reminding you to protect your public image. Mercury retrograde may bring misunderstandings, so learn to be tactful and not involve yourself in drama.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Friendships are on your mind this week, Cancer. The Full Moon eclipse in Virgo brings changes and new stories, as well as a reminder to be disciplined with Saturn now in impulsive Aries, where its energy struggles.

The Moon in Libra anchors and shifts your focus to home midweek. Face the challenging conversations and be open to exploring methods for peace and reconciliation. Connecting with family could be beneficial for you as well. Do things that strengthen your bond with them, like watching a movie, hosting a party, or playing a game together. This is an energy that can also make you feel cared for.

The Scorpio Moon aligns with Venus in Aries over the weekend, making you more determined to fight for your dreams as you find hope in the darkness.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, this week's Full Moon eclipse expands your understanding of things connected with the professional sector. Consider finding new classes or expanding on your existing skills. However, with Mercury retrograde, it’s best to research and be diligent before starting any new initiatives.

During the Libra Moon energy midweek, you experience wonderful breakthroughs and gain even more knowledge as how well you work with others is dissected.

The Moon in Scorpio brings a bit of a wake-up call over the weekend, especially if you’ve been pouring too much energy into how the world perceives you while ignoring topics or issues at home. Find the balance needed and make sure to be present for those who need you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You experience a partial lunar eclipse in your sign this week, Virgo, catalyzing ongoing changes that began when the Nodes entered your sign and Pisces last year. The story continues as you gain more clarity into your motivations. However, be prepared for more questions with your ruler, Mercury, currently retrograde, and Mars in opposition to your sign.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Libra calms the storm and connects you with your material possessions. You're seeing how the things you surround yourself with bring you more happiness, or you may be inspired to donate and clear more room in your home.

The weekend is a good time for exploring your artistic endeavors. This is a good way to handle any lingering emotional gravity from the eclipse earlier this week.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week feels like a strange ride with the eclipse bringing new ideas and observations as it happens in the hidden part of your chart. There's a benefit in working on your own at the beginning of the week so you can plan ahead.

When the Moon is in your sign midweek, recharge through social connections. Friends uplift you and help you bounce back after the draining energy from this eclipse, which likely encouraged you to really experience and feel your emotions.

A new love story begins with Venus entering Aries on the same day that the Moon is in Scorpio. Both of these transits make you more ambitious and ruthless in the professional realm. You'll gain more admirers with the independent energy you radiate this weekend.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Virgo eclipse helps you get your ideas in motion this week, Scorpio. However, during this Mercury retrograde, you're encouraged to work on an existing project instead of starting a new one. Edit it, perfect it, and then come back to it when Mercury is direct in order to triple-check it. Creatives have an advantage during the eclipse and the Libra Moon, which serve as potent inspiration for your artistic goals.

With Mercury aspecting your sign, you'll likely reconnect with people from your past during the next several weeks. Having the Moon in your sign towards the end of the week helps you slow down and take your time.

The end of the week feels romantic with Venus moving into Aries, adding more passion to your love life. Romantic connections intensify. For those who are single, prepare to meet interesting people in the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, since you're a Mutable sign, you are in for some chaos with the Full Moon in Virgo starting the week off and Mars entering Pisces. The energy is impactful for you, shifting your attention towards your public and home life. For those focused on career goals, you may see changes within this domain.

When the Moon is in Libra midweek, it sparks a sense of excitement for the many new adventures that await. You have the opportunity to meet new people, especially when Venus enters Aries at the end of the week on the same day that the Moon enters Scorpio.

If the eclipse energy was volatile for you, work on your own and connect with your ideas over the weekend.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

As an Earth sign, Capricorn, you feel balanced during the eclipse in Virgo on March 3. This energy is showing you the direction you want to take within your professional or academic life.

For those who desire to begin a new learning experience, the eclipse brings new ideas and plans, but make sure to wait until Mercury stations direct on March 20 before starting anything new. Travel is likely during this period, but prepare for many delays and miscommunications since Mercury is retrograde.

All eyes are on you when the Moon enters Libra midweek. Be patient with others now that Mars is in Pisces, making you more curt and brusque with your words. When the Moon is in Scorpio, working with others becomes a lot easier, especially with Venus in Aries, making you more accessible, especially for family and friends.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The eclipse in Virgo is a different story from the eclipse in your sign, Aquarius, giving you the opportunity to close a specific chapter of your life that began a year ago. You are strengthening your armor and finding your power.

Once the Moon is in Libra midweek, you begin to feel more optimistic when it comes to love. You feel more encouraged to open your heart and let people in as you see the world with new eyes.

With the Moon in Scorpio over the weekend, making connections is on your mind, and you have the edge with Venus entering Aries. Make new friends, listen to others, and focus on being a mentor. You win more friends with honey.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Brace yourself for the intensity that this eclipse brings to your relationship sector this week, Pisces. Luckily, you still have the support of Venus in your sign for a few more days before it enters Aries.

The eclipse is asking you to focus more on your independence and be mindful of who you give your energy to. Lessons from the past may present themselves this week. The energizing Moon in Libra sparks your ambitious side midweek. With Saturn no longer in your sign, you know the sky’s the limit.

The week closes with the Moon in Scorpio meeting Venus in Aries. Focus on your goals, manage your tasks, be tactful, and don’t think any less of your accomplishments. Celebrate yourself this week as you navigate this eclipse season.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.