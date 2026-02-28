3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From March 2 - 8, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week, from March 2 to 8, 2026. This week, the key to success is being willing to deviate from your plans.

Mars enters Pisces on March 2, increasing both your ambitions and your intuition when it comes to your financial life. This energy helps you focus on new and meaningful ways to grow your income. Venus entering Aries on March 2 magnifies this energy. Venus loves all things beautiful, but in Aries, it becomes directed and focused.

Advertisement

As the Full Moon lunar eclipse rises midweek, it’s important to stay ready for unexpected opportunities and developments. These astrological signs take their focus and invest it in ways that make their money work for them.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Put your dreams into action when Mars enters Pisces on March 2, Aquarius. This energy changes the way you approach money. Mars remains in Pisces through April 9, helping you grow your income and live your life to the fullest.

This transit reminds you that living an abundant life isn’t just about being wealthy. Mars in Pisces is a time to focus on the entirety of your life. This energy reminds you that it doesn’t actually serve you to work a job you despise or one that leaves you with no personal time, even if you are financially stable. Mars in Pisces is about abundance in all aspects of your life. It inspires you to finally put your dreams into action.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pay attention to the subtle shifts as the Full Moon lunar eclipse rises in Virgo on March 3. A Full Moon represents completion or renewal. You are now able to move forward in a different direction. In Virgo, this means that something is coming full circle regarding your finances. It also changes how you define abundance. Take time to reflect on your feelings about money and the state of your life. Don’t ignore any feelings that urge you in a new direction.

A Full Moon always manifests the intentions that began with the New Moon in the same sign. Yet, in 2025, there were two New Moons in Virgo. The first was on August 23, and the second was a New Moon and Solar Eclipse on September 21. Reflect on this time period so that you can understand where to invest your energy and money during this week’s Lunar Eclipse. Remember, you are always allowed to ask for more, even if what you began last year is now paying off financially.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your most abundant chapter, Pisces. You have been working diligently to create financial stability and freedom in your life. But up to this point, it felt like a dance. It was always three steps forward and two steps back. It wasn’t that there were obstacles surrounding you, but that the process of moving forward in your life was slow.

While that has already started to change with Saturn and Neptune finally moving into Aries, things get even better as Venus enters Aries on March 6. Venus in Aries is a time of financial abundance when many of your previous efforts finally start paying off. Venus in Aries helps bring in new opportunities for more income. It feels as though the universe is providing for you. While you should be mindful of your spending, you can make significant strides in your financial life this week.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.