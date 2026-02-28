Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For March 2 - 8: Mars Enters Pisces

Weekly love horoscopes are here for March 2 - 8, 2026, a week when each zodiac sign begins to operate more on our intuition and gut feelings than logic, sometimes without even realizing it. This is because Mars enters Pisces this week, creating a type of dreamy and indirect way of approaching things. Empathy and inspiration are front and center and we have a more indirect approach to navigating issues and problems as opposed to tackling things head-on. The next day, the Virgo lunar eclipse may stir up some confusion since Virgo's ruling planet Mercury is retrograde. The keyword for Virgo is discernment. Discernment, however, can sometimes lean toward criticism, and this is what we must guard against in ourselves and others this week.

On March 6, Venus enters Aries until March 30. While in Aries, Venus is in Mars’ sign. This means love energy is more energetic, direct, and exciting this month. We feel more passionate and action-oriented toward those we love and those we are interested in getting to know. Venus in Aries makes us bolder or, in some cases, even impatient when it comes to love. Aries likes to live in the moment rather than the past or the future. On March 7, the Sun conjuncts Mercury and Venus conjuncts Neptune. Sun-Mercury transits can be willful and ego-oriented. Take things with a grain of salt on Saturday, especially if you meet or get together with someone you don’t know well. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week:

Weekly love horoscopes are here for March 2 - 8, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, Venus moves into your first house this week. This is the time of year when you look and feel your best and come across well to others.

Mars enters your 12th house on Monday, which might stir up subconscious issues that need to be released.

With the lunar eclipse on March 3, the best way to make your partner happy this week is by providing a small act of service to show you care, such as showing up with dinner if they have worked late or something like this.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, this week's Virgo eclipse falls in your fifth house of love, so the focus is here. If you are single, this is a prime time to get out and mingle.

With retrograde Mercury in your 11th house, there may be someone from your past or who you have previously met who rekindles an interest if you are single.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, this week's eclipse is all about communication and home and family in particular. If you live with a romantic partner, your focus is here.

Venus has entered Aries, or your 11th house of hopes and wishes. Luckily, this is a very compatible sign. The 4th and 5th look like special days for love.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, since this week's eclipse falls in your third house, which rules communication, siblings and co-workers, communication and the way you communicate are very important at this time.

On March 2, Mars enters compatible Pisces, which rules your ninth house. This is a week when it's likely you'll meet someone at a distance or plan a trip.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, the eclipse in Virgo on March 3 falls in your second house, which rules resources and self-esteem. Maybe you need to take a fresh look at how you view yourself and why.

On March 6, Venus enters compatible Aries, the start of a great time for love. Mercury’s retrograde in your eighth house has you thinking about your feelings toward someone this week.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, since the eclipse this week falls in your first house, the focus is on you and what you really want in life.

If you find yourself rethinking your relationship, it's because Mercury is retrograde in your seventh house of partners. Don't be surprised if someone from the past shows up in your life this week.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, the Virgo eclipse falls in your 12th house this week, making it important to watch your health.

Aside from this, this energy can bring up deeply held subconscious issues from the past that you may need to release if they are holding you back from building a solid relationship.

After Venus enters Aries, or your seventh house, on March 6, expect to spend more time and enjoy a partnership. If you're single, this is a good month to meet someone.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this week's Virgo eclipse falls in your 11th house, which rules friendships as well as your hopes and wishes. This is a great week to mingle, especially if you are single.

Mercury retrograde in your fifth house of love may shake things up this week, but if you have a solid relationship, you'll get through it together. Old flames likely reappear now.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, this week's Virgo eclipse falls in your 10th house of career and reputation, so love may not be top of mind this week.

Venus has entered your fifth house of love, making this a special time if you have a partner. If you're single, this energy greatly increases your chances of meeting someone new.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the Virgo eclipse on March 3 is compatible with you. This energy falls in your ninth house, which means you may soon plan a trip or romantic vacation if you have a partner.

Mars has entered Pisces, or your third house, which places a focus on communication. This is a good week to explore new places in your own immediate area with a partner.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the eclipse falls in your eighth house of intimacy this week. This is the house that also rules how you feel in a relationship, which is on your mind this week for better or worse.

Venus has entered Aries, your third house of communication. If you're single, this is a good week to meet someone who lives close by. If you're in a relationship, you'll do many things close to home together.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, since the Virgo eclipse on March 3 falls in your seventh house of partners, expect to spend more time with a partner this week.

Bear in mind the eclipse opposes retrograde Mercury in your first house, so watch your communication as it could get confusing or off-kilter. If this is the case, Wednesday and Thursday are great days to get things back on track.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.