3 Zodiac Signs Destined To Meet The Person They’ll Eventually Marry In 2026, Says An Astrologer

In 2026, three zodiac signs meet the person they're destined to marry. Whether it's someone they already know or a stranger, according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, these astrological signs should be prepared for the best in their love lives as they realize who they're meant to be with before the year is up — all without even meaning to.

While many of us have been disappointed by relationships in the past, now is the time to open your heart. Good luck is heading your way, preparing to transform your love life for the better for years to come!

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, love isn't always at the forefront of your mind, but it may just be time to change your mindset because "2026 is going to be one of the most potent years for your love life within the next twelve years," Brobeck said. According to the astrologer, "during this year, you will have many people enter your life," and one of them is the person you're destined to marry.

From new friends to new romantic love interests, your love life experiences a major glow-up in 2026. So even though it's tempting to remain in your shell, you don't want to miss out on meeting someone who could quite possibly be the one. With that being said, go out and socialize. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there, as doing so will result in many blessings!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, in 2026, "Your love life will receive a major upgrade," Brobeck said. The astrologer added that "You may find yourself suddenly entering relationships," but unlike years past, someone you enter into a relationship with this year won't just get up and leave. They'll be completely dedicated to you.

"This person may be a little eccentric or very different from your previous romantic relationships," Brobeck explained, but even so, you'll find yourself becoming completely attached and infatuated with this person. As a result, don't be shocked if this relationship ends in marriage. While you may be free-spirited, this person will have you looking at marriage just a little bit differently.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

In 2026, Leo, Brobeck said, "you'll be meeting your karmic destiny as it relates to your long-term relationships." Everything you've ever wanted for your love life starts coming to fruition as the next year gears up. This positive energy towards love doesn't just help you romantically, either. According to Brobeck, "This year will also be very lucky for all of your relationships."

That said, be strategic, Leo. While it's tempting to fall headfirst in love, it's important to truly get to know the person first. Figure out how compatible you are and, most importantly, keep your options open. The right one will come and find you so long as you're willing to put yourself out there.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.