The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, March 1 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, March 1, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon in Leo. It's the last day of Mars in Aquarius. The theme today is emotional balance. Thankfully, today's Moon doesn't oppose Mars, so the typical push-pull experienced when these polarities align won't occur.

However, the fire energy of the Moon and Mars at critical degrees emphasizes impulsivity. It's important to have self-control, especially when you can tell your ego is involved. Sunday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Hermit, reversed, which is a warning not to hide from the world. Take the time you need for yourself, but don't over-isolate.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, March 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot for Aries: Ace of Cups, reversed

Feeling numb isn't normal, Aries. When the Ace of Cups comes up reversed, it signals repressed feelings. You're meant to feel alive and to enjoy the beauty life has to offer you. You don't have to close your heart off for fear of being hurt.

Being more open affects other areas of your life as well, including your creativity. Today's message from the tarot is to open yourself up, even if it's just being slightly less guarded. The key is to let feelings process so you can use them to invite joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

Pay attention to how you feel, Taurus. On March 1, your Nine of Cups, reversed tarot card highlights unhappiness due to unmet expectations. The good news is that what you sense, you can fix.

You've learned that sometimes, having things isn't always what you thought it would be. When that happens, turn your attention inward for heartfelt experiences. Deep joy comes from within, Taurus, and you have everything you need to find it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot for Gemini: The Sun, reversed

The Sun, reversed tarot card, indicates a drop in your overall confidence on March 1, Gemini. There can be a variety of reasons why this happens, and none have to do with failing or needing to change who you are.

If you feel tired, bored, or stuck in a rut, you can choose to do something different and inspiring. Go out into nature for the sole purpose of enjoying the view. Talk to a friend without any specific outcome necessary. Take yourself out of your usual routine and switch things up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot for Cancer: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords is about honest communication, Cancer. Few things truly warm your heart more than a good talk. On March 1, aim to be clear.

Let topics be explored slowly and meaningfully. Take time to listen and truly get invested. You are feeding and nurturing a relationship with your sweet, full presence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot for Leo: Ten of Wands, reversed

On March 1, your daily tarot card, the Ten of Wands reversed, features activities that make you feel overburdened. It's a bit easier to feel burned out when you are doing too many things, especially if there's little room for balance.

Think ahead, Leo. Plan something into the future that gives you something to look forward to. Emotional balance isn't always in the moment, but in your ability to navigate tough times with pleasurable ones in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot for Virgo: Page of Cups

It's an exciting day, Virgo. Sunday is brimming with hope and fun. The Page of Cups is a happy tarot card that's about creativity and a new project. On March 1, your mind gets an idea. You'll feel motivated to start right now!

Today's message is to take action, but to do so without rushing into things, especially since Mercury is retrograde. Being creative can give a false sense of urgency. You don't want to buy a bunch of items or start doing work that involves a learning curve. Be wise with how you channel your interest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot for Libra: Knight of Wands, reversed

Your energy feels scattered on March 1, Libra, and you have to harness it. That's the overarching meaning of the Knight of Wands, reversed tarot card.

You're the sign of balance, so you know what to do when your emotions swing in too many directions. It's best to start from square one. Be deliberate with your choices. You can brainstorm and write down all your ideas. Pick the things that you like the most and focus on them first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot for Scorpio: The Tower, reversed

No one likes to feel pressure to perform, Scoepio. But on March 1, The Tower, a reversed tarot card, focuses on the handling of an internal crisis.

You learn about yourself when you confront painful emotions that challenge your identity. When you push yourself past an uncomfortable pattern, you realize the situation wasn't as bad as you thought. This process builds resistance, which you love. Balance is going through the pain points and working past them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

You want all the good things life can bring, Sagittarius. The Nine of Pentacles tarot card highlights life's basic needs. There's a need for growth, and you already have a handle on some of these areas of life.

On March 1, however, address where you feel that your life is falling short. Don't be afraid to ask for more from yourself or others. Aim high and believe you can reach the goal you set for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot for Capricorn: The Magician, reversed

Name the problems that get you down, Capricorn. If it's hurting your confidence, then that's why you received the Magician, reversed tarot card. This card signifies poor planning as a source of contention. You can tell when you've not done your due diligence.

On Sunday, March 1, listen to when your inner voice says something is lacking. It often guides you with enough time for a change to be implemented.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot for Aquarius: Temperance

Everything in moderation, Aquarius. Your daily tarot card, Temperance, is about balance and patience. On March 1, detach from situations that make you feel uncomfortable.

You don't always need to fix a problem or try to resolve a conflict. Sometimes, mentally detaching is the perfect response to chaos that eventually resolves itself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot for Pisces: Queen of Pentacles

Wisdom is a gift, and Pisces, you have it. On March 1, the Queen of Pentacles encourages you to use your nurturing and loving energy in a way that supports people you love.

You have a knack for caring and giving good advice. Sometimes all that's needed is a shoulder to lean on. Tap into your flexible nature and let it guide you to what's best to do today. You'll find that the more you use your strengths, the easier it is to navigate today's energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.