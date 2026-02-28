4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On March 1, 2026

On March 1, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a significant message from the universe. This shows up as a much-needed course correction.

What that really means is that change is about to take place. Jupiter retrograde is here to help us learn some important lessons. Now, we can spot the patterns and stop making the same mistakes. It's time to start fresh. Here's to a beautiful first day of a new month!

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

On March 1, Jupiter retrograde shifts your perspective, Gemini. You are now seeing the future through an entirely different lens. Because you've gone over the issues that troubled you in the past, you can now confidently say they are over and done with. No more!

The message you receive from the universe on Sunday tells you to get a move on. Staying stuck is just not a part of your plan, Gemini. You know that with all your heart and soul. It's time to move on and to achieve more than you believed possible. Can you do it? Yes, you can!

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Something shifts in you on Sunday, Cancer. It feels like the kind of change you can't deny. You've learned your lessons, and now it's time to apply them. During Jupiter retrograde is when it all changes.

The message you receive from the universe on Sunday has you planning something you never thought would be a part of your agenda. And yet, it feels right, Cancer. This is when you finally start trusting yourself again. That's huge, and yet, on March 1, it feels easy. You trust your instincts, and you know what to walk away from. This sets the tone for a positive new outlook.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

During Jupiter retrograde on March 1, you are taking a personal inventory, Virgo. This means that you are taking stock of your strengths, weaknesses, values, goals, and even failures. You can now see where you went wrong and how you can work to undo further damage.

It may not be easy at first, but the universe is telling you that you're the one in charge of how happy or sad you are, Virgo. Thankfully, you choose to be happy. On Sunday, you are able to see exactly what holds you back from finding happiness, and you reject it. You're smart and on the right track. All the best to you!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You've always had a strong inner compass to help you gauge whether something is right for you or wrong, Aquarius. During the Jupiter retrograde energy on March 1, you act on a subtle clue that seems to come from the universe itself.

The message from the universe is that it's OK to stay cautiously optimistic. This means that your optimism isn't blind. It's based on your personal reality. Changes are coming your way, Aquarius, and that's fine by you. You know that it's up to you to steer the fates in a positive direction, and so, you make a fresh new start on this first day of the month.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.