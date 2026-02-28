3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After March 1, 2026

After March 1, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. When we hear that Mercury is retrograde, we tend to duck for cover; however, this energy has an upside, too.

For these astrological signs, it's all about learning how to take on the new month with peace in our hearts and hope in our souls. It's time to slow down and take a breath. This is an important retrograde, and it benefits us all.

On Sunday, we're looking at what got us here. We see how the past shaped the present, and how our present can shape the future. We know now that we have so much to look forward to in the days ahead.

1. Taurus

This retrograde season is about to put you in a good, solid state of reflection. You are happy to go over the ins and outs of why you are here right now. This is what brings you stability, Taurus.

You're not forcing anything into place simply because it's a new month and the pressure is on. It's not on if you don't accept it as such. So, on March 1, you back it up just enough to get your bearings.

This is how you solve your problems, Taurus. This is how you turn a negative into a positive. You stick with it, the bull that you are, and you take your time, but you get there nonetheless. It's all good. You have so much to look forward to.

2. Libra

It's time to focus on what's going on in your relationships, Libra, specifically a romantic one. While friendship is on the table as well, this day brings you a different perspective.

You're able to work with Mercury retrograde to see what has gone wrong, and what you can do to change it all for the better. On March 1, all things seem possible, as long as you do the work required. You have so much to look forward to.

Despite Mercury retrograde's awful reputation, you're able to solve any misunderstandings during this time. All is not lost, Libra. Not in the slightest. This day provides you with hope. Positivity is now a choice you can make.

3. Sagittarius

It's the start of a new month, and you're feeling good, Sagittarius. You may not have everything you want right now, but you're starting to see that you don't actually need as much as you thought.

That's how Mercury retrograde's energy helps you to slow down and take a good, hard look at why things didn't work out. Here you are, still alive and still thriving, Sagittarius. This knowledge gives you hope.

You feel as though it's your duty to get yourself back on track, and that means taking time out to figure out what on track really means to you. You've acquired wisdom, Sagittarius, and now it's time to apply it. Once you do, you see that you have so much to look forward to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.