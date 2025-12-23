Love Horoscopes Are Here For Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Your love horoscope is here for your zodiac sign starting on December 24, 2025. On Wednesday, Venus will shift into Capricorn, bringing in themes of marriage, commitment, and practical ways of how you love one another. Venus in Capricorn represents acts of service and practical love in your relationship that is simple and meaningful.

Venus joins Mars and the Sun, who are already in Capricorn, and is part of the building stellium in this earth sign that will peak just after New Year’s. Venus in Capricorn is committed, loyal, and fiercely focused on creating the kind of love now, and that continues to grow into the future.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 24, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be loved for who you are, Aries. You don’t need to go overboard to prove your love or commitment to someone.

On Wednesday, you may want to plan a special surprise for your partner while also recognizing the value of loving yourself.

An established relationship with an older person in your life starts to stabilize, and things begin to look positive. You'll grow more confident in yourself.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make a plan, dear Taurus. Capricorn energy brings immense luck and adventure into your romantic life. You may feel pulled in various directions on Wednesday, and you'll sense that thinking about your plans is the place to start.

With the new year ahead, see what you hope to experience with your partner. You can manifest anything you wish to do right now, and you'll embrace this lucky energy fully.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself see what matters most, Gemini. You can get caught up in great ideas and new experiences, yet today's energy calls you to reflect.

Venus in Capricorn helps you feel fulfilled in your relationship. You appreciate how you and your partner love one another every day. While you feel grateful for your relationship, you may also start thinking more about the future.

You recognize the right time to approach a meaningful subject, and decision-making feels more natural.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, Venus in Capricorn opens meaningful possibilities for your romantic life, helping you to embrace and love your life with emotional stability and care.

This energy deepens appreciation for the people and experiences that support you. If you are single on Wednesday, you'll sense the beginning of a new relationship era.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on how to love one another better, dear Leo. Venus in Capricorn activates your house of well-being, which helps you to focus on the real-life ways that you and your partner can love each other.

Rather than thinking about grand gestures, big trips, or expensive gifts you can give, you will focus on how each of you can feel supported in becoming your best self.

Start with your basic needs and work your way up, with stability as your top priority. It’s how you show up in ways that genuinely matter, not the money you spend trying to prove your love.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On Wednesday, Venus in Capricorn deepens your capacity to cultivate and enjoy romantic moments while also signaling a turning point in your relationships.

A meaningful exchange on December 24 could lead to a long-awaited marriage proposal or an honest, defining conversation. Virgo, when you recognize the value of truly listening, you discover the art of presence. You find it easier to meet moments and remain fully invested.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your home is all that matters, Libra. Venus in Capricorn highlights your home, family, and romantic relationship. You turn your focus to your relationship and feel a love for your inner sanctuary and who you want to share it with.

You sense when to spend more time preparing for gatherings or special events, as you feel a newfound pride in creating the perfect ambiance. You know how to show your love, Libra, and allow your home to be where your heart always has been.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, on Wednesday, Venus in Capricorn marks an important milestone in your love life. While Capricorn energy governs your house of understanding and communication, Venus brings in the necessary energy to heal what has hurt you.

You discover new ways to forgive yourself and others, and see previously harmful situations with greater love. Rather than assume motives, you recognize true intentions when they are sincere. Forgiveness grows, helping your heart to enter a new healing era.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve this, Sagittarius. With Venus, Sun, and Mars all in Capricorn, you’re learning how to receive what is coming into your life. Whether it’s a new relationship, a deeper sense of love, or being treated with respect, this moment invites you to recognize your worth.

You embody a sense of receiving within your heart, reminding yourself that this is what you’ve always wanted. You can trust that this is just the beginning of a new chapter in your life.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Wrap yourself in love, Capricorn. Venus moving into your zodiac sign of Capricorn marks a beautiful time of loving yourself.

This energy will increase your power of attraction and support any updates to your appearance that you want to make. You refine your ability to love yourself unconditionally, as that is what will help transform your relationship to what you want.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe in miracles, dear Aquarius. A sense of magic and wonder surrounds you today as Venus moves into Capricorn. The energy on Wednesday is highly intuitive and spiritual, bringing about a significant shift in your romantic life.

You may have recently experienced a heartbreak that you struggled with. Your intuition told you this person was meant for you, but they weren’t able to show up for you in the real-life ways you desired. Don’t be surprised if something changes today, as it may be the start of your own personal miracle.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are an old soul, Pisces. The old-fashioned romantic person who still believes in handwritten love letters and in relationships lasting forever.

While the world may not always feel like it supports the wisdom and desires of your old soul, once Venus moves into Capricorn on December 24, things change.

You embrace your views on love and receive affection in the ways you crave. Capricorn energy slows everything down so that you can finally love in the ways that feel most natural to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.