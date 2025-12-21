Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 22 - 28, 2025

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 22 - 28, 2025, is here. The week begins with the Sun and Moon in Capricorn, enforcing focus and attention on work, professionalism and your social status.

It's time to level up in a way that fits your life goals. The Moon travels from Capricorn to Aries this week, making it easier to be goal-oriented, connect with others, find inspiration for creativity, and see how you can collaborate with others.

The weekly collective tarot card for everyone is the Seven of Pentacles, which is about patience and personal evaluation. This tarot card reflects taking a moment to assess what's discouraged you and use it to know how to invest your time in the future.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 22 - 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords, reversed

Aries, your weekly tarot card is the Four of Swords, reversed, which is about getting back into action slowly with intent. This week highlights a sense of mental restlessness and the urge to re-engage before you feel fully restored. You may notice a sense of urgency or a tendency to override your own need for rest.

Progress, though, will come from recognizing when you need to take a break. Integrate what you've learned in the past about feeling tired and when you are at your best. Use that knowledge to pace yourself so you don't quit prematurely or push to the point of exhaustion so you don't finish what you start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Wands

Your weekly tarot card is the Four of Wands, which is about a homecoming moment. You are at this beautiful place in your life where you feel stable and secure, and it works for you. You're setting new rules that ground you. You want supportive relationships and the comfort of knowing what to expect.

Today, you decide to make your environment even more secure, and your confidence grows exponentially naturally. Allowing yourself to enjoy progress without questioning your decisions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Wands

Gemini, you get recognition through consistent effort rather than what you do for others. The Six of Wands tarot card is about public recognition.

You are longing for validation from others. Not for show, but for your internal sense of value. Your confidence grows when you internalize success rather than wait for external applause.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about a lack of teamwork. Cancer, you may have expectations about what you ought to receive when you partner with others. You are looking for togetherness, but you may discover areas where individual wants are misaligned.

Group efforts could reveal where communication or roles need to be adjusted. Reassess what support looks like instead of expecting others to know or share your approach without explaining.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Pentacles

Leo, your weekly tarot card is about a new beginning. You are looking for a fresh start, and this week one is starting to take shape, especially around work, finances, and your long-term goals.

The Ace of Pentacles encourages you to view this time as a starting point rather than a finished outcome that happens immediately. When you treat the starting point as a journey, you take care and avoid rushing the process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Your tarot card for the week is the Eight of Wands, reversed, and it's about slowing down after a busy season. You regain focus this week, Virgo. You recognize that mixed signals mean to pause, and rather than try to push through or try new things, you listen to your intuition.

Redirect your energy toward what matters, and prioritize the quality of your actions rather than worry about how quickly you work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Libra: Five of Swords

Libra, your tarot card for this week is the Five of Swords, which is about conflict. You're paying attention to tension in relationships because it helps you to see what power dynamics you possess.

You realize that it doesn't matter who wins an argument, but that everyone supports each other. You measure the emotional cost and see your choices as feeding self-respect that brings harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, your weekly tarot card is the Eight of Pentacles, reversed is about perfectionism. You don't want to be perfect, but you're trying to be, and you're starting to sense how burnout brings noticeable problems.

You're at a place where you need to invest your time and energy differently. Motivation returns to you when you reconnect with yourself and others with purpose rather than obligation to a goal or dream.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords

Your tarot card this week is the Knight of Swords, Sagittarius, which is about sharp intellect that helps to drive results. The decisions you make move your life forward. Your communication with others improves, and you sense how it shifts your thinking.

You know when to hold back to prevent any unnecessary conflicts, and instead, you find ways to instill value and peace. Your words match your intentions, and your progress accelerates.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, your tarot card for the week is the Knight of Pentacles, reversed. When your routine feels restrictive, it prompts you to reassess your long-term commitments.

You can tell when you need to make adjustments rather than abandon your goals altogether. With a flexible mindset, you can sustain changes and make improvements.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups, reversed, is about overwhelm and how you handle difficult emotions. Areas that create emotional uncertainty surface this week, and you are open to exploring vulnerabilities with creative expression.

Even before ideas are fully formed, you sense when you are hesitant or confident. Your awareness opens the door for you to coexist authentically with others and to address problems without disrupting your schedule.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Justice

Pisces, your Justice tarot card is about being fair, and you find ways to bring balance and kindness into your relationships all week.

You are ready to make choices that align with your beliefs and to exercise high levels of integrity. Your outcomes satisfy you, and what you discover this week is easy to accept and build a future on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.