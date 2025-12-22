Everything Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of December 22 - 28, 2025

After the week of December 22 to 28, 2025, everything gets so much better for three zodiac signs. On December 24, Venus squares Neptune, and this alignment is often a double-edged sword. On one hand, it represents soft lights and reverie, while on the other, this aspect is deeply confusing when it comes to love and money in particular.

Be aware that Neptune can involve deception, confusion, and lack of clarity, so this is not a good day to make major decisions. For some, however, this can be a beautiful transit. Just don’t assume anyone you don’t know well is telling the truth if something seems too good to be true.

Also on December 24, Venus enters Capricorn, joining Mars and the Sun in this sign. This is a great transit for some, especially fellow earth signs. It creates an opportunity to socialize and meet someone significant this holiday season.

Throughout the week, we are still under the influence of the Sagittarius New Moon. Sagittarius is connected to travel, adventure, truth, and positivity. It encourages us to think outside the box and come up with innovative ideas. These transits together make our lives so much better in the coming days.

1. Pisces

This week brings a potential problem related to work, professional boundaries, and balancing your personal life with work-related matters. The New Moon squared both Neptune and Saturn, and this has the potential to make you feel overwhelmed and confused about how to respond. You must remain focused on your work goals without letting any personal distractions divert your attention, which is easy to do around the holidays.

Prioritize rest this week when you can, Pisces. Try meditating on spiritual mindfulness and focusing on what you have to do to get through the week. If you need help, ask for it from someone who is familiar with what you do and can give helpful advice.

Venus enters Capricorn on December 24, and this should be especially helpful. Mars and the Sun are already in this earth sign, bringing positivity to your life.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

This week, disagreements may arise with work, colleagues, or, in some cases, in-laws, likely on the paternal side. Be sure to use patience and remember that too much family time often creates difficulties. Still, it doesn’t have to be anything over the top. Don’t react, especially on impulse, and let the energy die down if possible. Try to avoid an all-out disagreement, as this energy should pass quickly.

Mars brings ambition and sometimes puts you in the public spotlight, but it also causes interpersonal differences. The challenge will be to maintain your personal drive without turning others off or allowing them to cross your boundaries. If you have made a misstep, accept accountability and move on.

Don’t let others interfere with personal peace this week. Watch your communication and make sure you and anyone you deal with are on the same page. Self-care is in order, so get plenty of rest and stay focused. If you do, you will be able to navigate any difficulties without feeling like something is do-or-die.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

This week, expect to experience some tension in a romantic relationship or a friendship. You may feel that in some way, you are not the priority you should be. While the holidays are a wonderful time, they can also be very stressful, especially if things aren’t working out the way you had planned. Remember, though, that you are not the only one under stress.

There is the potential for a relationship problem early in the week with some intense emotions at play. There is likely a disconnect between your needs and pleasing others, and you may end up feeling like you have the short end of the stick. Although you typically do not like confrontation, you must stand up for yourself or at least express your needs and desires. It is entirely possible that the other person does not understand or know how you are feeling.

The problem lies in communication or lack thereof, so the solution is to have an open and honest conversation about how you are feeling and get the other person’s feedback. On the other hand, pushing too hard to have your feelings recognized can cause a problem, too. You are walking a thin line this holiday season.

The best thing you can do is assess the problem and ask yourself if you are being too needy. If you are not and you believe that your feelings are valid, talk things through, and maybe even ask for a short time out and discuss it later. Otherwise, surround yourself with those who love you, be grateful for all you have, and consider some self-care to get through the week. Life will be so much better afterward.

