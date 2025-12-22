A Powerful Energy Shift Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week, and it affects each zodiac sign differently from December 22 to 28. We're planting new seeds, with last week's New Moon in Sagittarius still affecting us.

With Mars in Capricorn, we are a lot more dedicated to our work, as the Saturnian energy helps us to be more patient and methodical. The Aquarius Moon at the start of the week boosts our communication and shows us how to work well with others. Then, the Pisces Moon on December 25 adds an element of compassion and understanding. At the end of the week, the Aries Moon on December 27 brings a playful and bold energy that urges us to believe in ourselves.

Aries

Venus joins Mars and the Sun in Capricorn this week, allowing you to feel more connected with your career, hobbies, or goals. If Saturn’s brief stay in your sign in the summer made you less excited about pursuing your dreams, this is the transit that awakens your drive and motivation.

The Moon in Aquarius is a time when you meet people who inspire and encourage you. Then, when the Moon enters your sign on December 27, an enthusiastic period begins, spurring you to reach for the stars.

Taurus

For you, Taurus, this week is about discovering the missing pieces needed to get to the top. When the Moon is in Aquarius, it shows you what you must focus on during this Capricorn season. This is also a time to analyze how well you’re balancing your home life and professional responsibilities. Make sure to spend time with family if you’ve been focusing too much on your work.

Gemini

While the New Moon last week shed light on your relationship sector, Capricorn season shows you how to let go of past drama and rebuild. Venus is joining the Sun in this earth sign, making it easier for you to break free from what is holding you back emotionally.

This is your moment to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself and your dreams. The Moon in Aquarius sparks your courage and makes this a wonderful period for learning new things and exploring your philosophy.

Cancer

This is a time for you to improve your connections with others, Cancer. Venus joins the Sun and Mars in Capricorn on December 24, making the next several weeks a lot more intense. You have the opportunity to meet new people and build dynamic connections in the academic or professional sector.

Collaborations are fruitful because you are able to brainstorm new ideas with others. The moon in Pisces shows you how to be a leader and guide others. This is a time for you to feel empowered and trust in your abilities.

Leo

Discipline is linked to this Capricorn season, Leo, and if you’ve procrastinated, this week’s transits help you to get back on track. This is also a time to water the seeds you planted during the New Moon in Sagittarius.

Spend time reflecting on your past relationships. The Moon in Aquarius shows you what you want in a partner, while the Pisces Moon highlights the personality traits in friends or partners that you do not want to deal with moving forward. During this transit, you receive more insight about the people you want to surround yourself with in the future.

Virgo

Venus is now in Capricorn, joining the Sun and Mars in this earth sign. These alignments bring a lot of excitement to your relationships, Virgo. If you're in a relationship, expect to experience stronger bonds with your partner, as you are ready to explore and learn new things together.

The Moon moves into Pisces towards the middle of the week, showing you how to be more selfless in your relationship. Single folks should spend more time with friends or meeting new people, since Capricorn season allows you to be in the spotlight.

Libra

Things feel new and exciting with the Aquarius Moon early in the week, boosting your social life and making it easier to network. Prepare to be invited to gatherings or to join a club because you are more charming and outgoing.

The astrological energy this week eases any conflicts you have with family members. Overall, you are diplomatic and more willing to preserve the peace at this time. The Moon in Pisces also helps you smooth any tensions and be more compassionate and present for others.

Scorpio

The Sun in Capricorn makes it easier for you to find your voice, Scorpio. This week’s lunar transits feel like stepping stones to get you where you desire to be. The Moon in Pisces helps you to connect with your creative energy. It is also a wonderful time to focus on healing and reconciliation.

After the eclipse energy in the summer, you are more willing to let go of grudges. With Venus now in Capricorn, you are more inclined to move on and learn from the past. Prepare to start your new chapter and welcome in more happiness.

Sagittarius

Hard work is connected with your sign for the next several weeks, Sagittarius. But you’ve been giving it your all during this Saturn in Pisces transit. This week is a time to reflect on your successes and failures over the last year. Making the necessary changes and evaluating your progress allows you to refine your toolbox.

Capricorn season shows you what you need to improve, learn, or perfect for the new year. The week and the holiday season are also a lovely time to spend with people you love and improve the bonds you have with them.

Capricorn

This week has a motivational start with the Sun now in your sign and the transits bringing abundance and joy. Venus also enters Capricorn, allowing you to be more emotionally available and vulnerable with those you love.

The Aquarius Moon makes it easier to be mindful of your finances. If you’ve been pushed to splurge, this is the time to make good plans to stay on track. After all, your season is a time for you to focus on building and creating. The Moon in Aries allows you to plant the seeds, and with Mars in your sign, you are ready to climb and reach the top.

Aquarius

Things feel a lot lighter this week with the Moon in your sign, boosting your confidence and allowing you to be more connected with those around you. You might prefer to be more of a loner this week; however, you benefit from asking for help or working as a team with others. Capricorn season allows others to see your brilliance, but you need to push yourself to step into the spotlight every now and then.

Pisces

Capricorn season shows you how to be more patient with the work you produce, Pisces. This week, you get the opportunity to step things up in the professional or academic sectors. Utilize the lessons you learned during the Saturn transit to continue progressing and overcoming any potential blockages.

Prepare to have new ideas and to take the lead since the New Moon last week allowed you to explore what path you would like to be on. Now, you are establishing practical plans to make them a reality. Be sure to manage your planner and stay ahead of your tasks.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.