This Zodiac Sign Finally Feels Alive Again In 2026, Says An Astrologer

While 2025 was a draining year for one specific zodiac sign, this sign finally feels alive again in 2026. Thanks to some significant and challenging energy in 2025, this astrological sign has gone through its fair share of trials and turbulations throughout the year. Luckily, unlike this year, 2026 is filled with luck and opportunity.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, while they might not have made the luckiest sign in 2025, many factors give them a better sense of direction in the coming year. So, if this sign has been looking for a period to truly flourish and grow, 2026 is it!

Aries finally feels alive again in 2026, says an astrologer.

Life hasn't been easy since the start of 2025. From job losses to strains in their relationships, Aries has been going through it. Luckily, their life is about to do a complete 180 once 2026 comes around.

2026 is Aries' year to shine

According to Grim, "Having Neptune one sign behind yours for the past 14 years has already been trippy. But then having Saturn also in the 12th house has been kind of depressing. The structure that Saturn provides has not been evident for many of you, and for some of you, it's even totally dissolved."

However, it wasn't just 2025 that was tough. As Grim explained, since 2023, Aries has been deconstructing their foundation as they've waited for a new Saturn cycle to begin. Luckily, 2026 is their year as a bunch of planets pass through their sign, making them the main characters of next year.

"Now, I'd be lying if I said 2026 will be a breeze. It won't be," admitted Grim. "But at least you will have greater visibility concerning what you're building and where you're going."

Because Saturn enters Aries in 2026, it might end up obstructing their progress from time to time. Whether it's career stagnation or relationships not really working out, it might feel like 2026 is just a repeat of 2025.

But according to Grim, a new Mars-Saturn cycle of over two years is beginning in their sign, causing Mars to push against whatever stands in their way. As he explained, "You'll be moving ahead responsibly. You will be extremely driven, but also aware of the long-term implications of whatever you start."

With so much going on, it's normal to feel lost. However, Neptune's presence in their sign can guide their actions and set them on a higher purpose. Plus, with Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, in their fifth house in the second half of the year, there could be a lot of creativity flowing through them.

So, whether you're an Aries hoping for better career opportunities or more romance, everything is possible as luck is on your side in 2026. As long as your able to push through and stand tall, whatever challenges come your way will guide you, not stunt you.

