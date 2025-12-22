Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in all of January 2026 is here. The astrology of the month shows you’re not taking impulsive risks or following your ego anymore, but are deeply rooted in what is important to your best self.

Spend time this week setting intentions for 2026 instead of resolutions. Write a letter to yourself as if it were the end of 2026. You'll want to express your gratitude for what you hope to accomplish as if it has already happened. It's easier to reflect on the steps specific dreams will require, then make a loose plan for how to proceed.

Leave space for the universe to weave magic into your life rather than thinking that luck has anything to do with lists. What you set as an intention now is what will guide your year, so focus on what you do want and on becoming the person who knows you deserve everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in all of January 2026:

Aries

The luckiest day of the month for Aries: Monday, January 26

This is your season to start dreaming, Aries. You’ve followed a logical and straightforward path up until now, but all of that changes as you begin 2026. Neptune will shift into Aries on Monday, January 26, strengthening your ability to manifest and helping you dream your way into a new reality.

Neptune is the planet of spirituality, dreams, fantasies, and the hope that no matter what the past brought, the future can be better. In Aries, it centers on your sense of self, how you see the world, and the beliefs that shape your life.

While Neptune had its first stint in Aries in 2025, it will now remain permanently in your fire sign through 2039. This will become a defining period in your life as you embrace great creativity, faith, and the ability to manifest all you’ve ever dreamed of.

Taurus

The luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Sunday, January 4

This is your luckiest year yet, Taurus. A stellium in Capricorn starts on Sunday, January 4, through Saturday, January 17, igniting a powerful time in your house of luck. You are truly the luckiest zodiac sign heading into 2026, and it means that you are also not meant to remain where you are.

With this surge of Capricorn energy, you may be traveling, receiving money, or finally landing your dream job. This is an incredible energy to start the year off with, so be sure to set intentions and work through any fears you may have about change.

You are meant to take advantage of this lucky energy, which may bring some calculated risks, but trust that the universe is supporting you each step of the way.

Gemini

The luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Sunday, January 25

You are a true visionary, dear Gemini. As the new year begins, you focus on your career. This is due to Neptune and Saturn moving through their final weeks in Pisces, the ruler of your house of success and recognition.

As Neptune leaves Pisces on January 26, you are ending an era. This energy won’t occur again in this lifetime; however, as one door closes, another opens, as asteroid Pallas shifts into Pisces just before this happens on Sunday, January 25. Asteroid Pallas represents knowledge, intuitive vision, and the ability to move the collective's energy through the sharing of information.

In Pisces, it means an expansion in your work life. This will allow you to receive a promotion or take on greater responsibilities in the workplace; however, you will also experience a deep sense of fulfillment. It’s not just about achieving success; you are finally doing what matters and seeing your vision come to life.

Cancer

The luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, January 2

Continue to stay true to yourself, Cancer. Since 2019, asteroid Chiron has been in Aries, moving through your house of career and professional success. Since June 30, 2025, Chiron has been retrograde in this area of your life, bringing about a test of faith and growth to your career.

With this energy, you find your purpose and self-worth. You learn to understand what is authentic for you. Now, as you start a new year off with Chiron stationing direct in Aries on Friday, January 2, you are moving into a phase of manifesting positive career changes.

Chiron will remain in Aries through June 19 before shifting into Taurus, so as you enter the last few months of this transit, it’s essential to reflect on what has changed professionally for you since 2019. Whatever began around this time is what you'll know if you are meant to continue. Know that you are worthy of success and finding your purpose.

Leo

The luckiest day of the month for Leo: Sunday, January 25

Be open to where you are directed, Leo. On Sunday, January 25, asteroid Pallas will move into Pisces, where it will remain until April 26. Pisces governs your house of daily life, work and what you need to feel your best. With Pallas here, you will be guided to learn a new way of structuring your life.

This may also lead you to explore a holistic profession, such as Reiki, or to work from home to allow you greater balance in your life. Pisces is a zodiac sign that can struggle with boundaries. When you need to protect this part of your journey, you'll know. You'll allow yourself to do whatever is necessary to create positive changes in your life.

While you need to be mindful of boundaries, this is an era of greater meaning, success, and fulfillment, so long as you embrace the changes in store for you.

Virgo

The luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Sunday, January 18

Express yourself, sweet Virgo. While the start of 2026 will be one of the happiest in recent years, you should be mindful of letting yourself explore what calls to your soul. The stellium in Capricorn in your house of creativity, expression and happiness, beginning January 4, will create a lucky series of events in your life.

This energy sharpens your focus and opens new opportunities. Then, as the New Moon in Capricorn rises on Sunday, January 18, you will be poised to embrace a new beginning. You'll learn how to embrace your creative side, whether it's through the arts or how you structure your life. Whatever you do, you'll keep happiness as your priority to set the tone for all of 2026.

Libra

The luckiest day of the month for Libra: Saturday, January 17

Appreciate all that you have created, Libra. Appreciation and gratitude go hand in hand. While you can appreciate that you aren’t where you were a year ago, you'll cherish moments where you feel grateful for the process you went through to achieve all you have.

As Venus shifts into Aquarius on Saturday, January 17, gratitude will help you move your life in a new direction. Aquarius energy brings inspiration, passion, and innovation to your life, while Venus also represents abundance and wealth.

You'll have opportunities to try something new in the weeks ahead. Whether in your personal or professional life, you'll sense when to take the steps to do it. You can continue to work with the divine and attract the luck you desire.

Scorpio

The luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Thursday, January 1

What do you think affects the life that you create, Scorpio? On Thursday, January 1, Mercury will shift into Capricorn, igniting a powerful phase of communication in your life. While this brings in new offers and ways of thinking, it will be magnified as Mercury, the fifth planet, shifts into Capricorn over the recent weeks and creates a stellium in this earth sign.

This means that as you start 2026, five planets will be moving through Capricorn, the ruler of your house of understanding, communication, and plans. You learn to be mindful of your thoughts and how you are communicating with others. As new opportunities start to arrive, you'll hold space to consider them, even if they represent a great deal of change.

You will have the world at your fingertips in the coming weeks, but you must make sure you let yourself take advantage of this energy.

Sagittarius

The luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Monday, January 26

Uncover what your divine purpose is, Sagittarius. Neptune will enter Aries on Monday, January 26, and remain there until 2039. This is a potent transit that will have tremendous effects on your life from this point on. While you got a taste of what this energy represents during 2025, this is the moment that you go all in. Neptune in Aries is a time for exploring your soul, deepening your spiritual pursuits and creativity.

Neptune will dissolve the barriers that you once thought you had to live behind. This energy invites you to cultivate a life of deeper meaning and joy in both your personal and professional life. Rather than just dreaming, this energy takes you on a quest of discovery to help you understand your divine purpose and how to use it best.

Capricorn

The luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Sunday, January 4

Take action on creating a life of luck, Capricorn. You begin 2026 with a profound amount of energy within your zodiac sign of Capricorn. This energy will peak on Sunday, January 4, as Sun, Juno, Mars, Venus, and Mercury all occupy Capricorn and help to increase your motivation and confidence to accomplish whatever you wish.

This is not a passive energy, especially with Mars in your zodiac sign. Instead, your ability to create luck and success in all you do comes into play. The need to take initiative in any project, personal or professional, that you wish to change will arise.

However, as you do, you will achieve the success that you desire. You'll reflect on what you want for yourself, and you won’t let anything get in the way of the lucky life you dream of.

Aquarius

The luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Monday, January 19

Revitalize your approach to life, Aquarius. As you begin to celebrate your solar return on Monday, January 19, you'll give yourself time to reflect on what you want this year to mean for you. As Aquarius Season begins, you find ways to celebrate your birthday and set aside time to celebrate yourself.

Your solar return is meant to be a period of renewal, revitalization, and reflection as you prepare to start a new year. This energy can help you set new intentions as you work with the luck that the Sun brings to your life.

With the Sun in your zodiac sign, you express yourself fully, be your most authentic self, and not be afraid to be seen. You will know how to step into who you truly are and set the tone for what you want this year to mean.

Pisces

The luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, January 23

Be still, dearest Pisces. On Friday, January 23, Mars will shift into Aquarius, inspiring you to take a moment of stillness in your life. Mars is the planet of action and ambition, and while in Aquarius, this planet activates the deepest part of your psyche and life.

You sense when your healing is ready to occur and where your intuition can evolve. You'll intuitively know when it's time to be still and how to direct that Mars energy inward. It will be easier for you to take advantage of this energy.

Mars in Aquarius is a time to tackle any healing that you haven’t yet done. When you're ready to dive deep into spiritual or esoteric matters, different opportunities may come. By going within this period and giving yourself the stillness you seek, you create opportunities for the divine to work through you.

The luck you seek lies in connecting with your soul, which is always the first step toward co-creating with the universe.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.