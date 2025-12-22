4 Zodiac Signs Attract Money & Prosperity All Year In 2026

According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, four zodiac signs are attracting money and prosperity all year in 2026. Whether it's from changing their career to receiving a promotion, each of these signs thrives financially in the new year.

No longer will they experience stagnation and little payoff. According to Grim, "These zodiac signs will be the most financially prosperous in 2026" thanks to Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, bringing an unbelievable amount of financial success into their lives.

1. Gemini

Gemini, since "Jupiter will continue to transit through your second house of personal possessions, money, and resources," Grim explained that you're attracting money and prosperity in 2026. Though Jupiter is retrograde until the beginning of March, once the planet of luck and abundance turns direct on March 11, Grim said things really start looking up for you.

All of this really comes to a head with Jupiter aligns with Venus, the other money planet, in June, "which signifies the big payoff," Grim said, Whether it be career advancements or new opportunities, you have a lot to look forward to in 2026.

2. Cancer

Cancer, in 2026, "You're going to reset the way you earn money for the better," Grim said. You are attracting money and prosperity all year because "There's a more expensive flow of money coming in the second half of the year as Jupiter enters Leo and fosters opportunities in your second house," the astrologer explained.

In 2026, you are finally rewarded for past actions. Combined with the fact that Jupiter opposes Pluto in your eighth house, it could indicate that some powerful investments are swinging in your favor. So long as you continue on the right track, everything will work out in your favor all year in 2026.

3. Sagittarius

"Sagittariuses will see a lot of financial upside, more so through the lens of other people's money and resources, or through their own investment," Grim explained. You're attracting money and prosperity all year as you find ways to make passive income or even inherit money.

That being said, Sagittarius, it's important to spend their money wisely and learn more about investing. While opportunities may flow, what you decide to do with them make all the difference.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, Grim explained that in 2026, you "will likely see a major expansion of assets vis-à-vis a marriage, a business partner, or through some kind of investment. Particularly in the second half of the year as Jupiter enters Leo and their eighth house."

You attract money and prosperity throughout the year that transforms your overall wealth profile and makes you more financially powerful, Grim said. So long as you continue to save, invest, and make strategic decisions, 2026 is your year for major financial growth.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.