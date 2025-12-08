The Universe Is Testing These 4 Zodiac Signs In 2026, But The Outcome Will Be Worth It

The universe is testing four zodiac signs in 2026, but the outcome will be so worth it. These astrological signs have to work a little harder than most throughout the year, but every challenge they face and ultimately overcome will only serve to level them up.

In 2026, the universe is making it impossible for these signs to ignore what needs to change in their lives. And through hard work and perseverance, they'll each eventually have their moment to shine. Whether it's finally moving on from their stagnant job or getting off that emotional rollercoaster, these zodiac signs pass the universe's tests with flying colors and get everything good coming to them.

1. Aries

Aries, the universe is testing you from the get-go in 2026 when Saturn enters your sign in February. Since "Saturn is the planet of discipline, restriction, structure, maturity, long-term success," astrologer Andrea Elliot explained in a video. Luckily, you aren't one to shy away from a challenge, and "Saturn is gonna give them that challenge," Elliot said.

You may be tempted to be reckless this year, but Saturn is teaching you to be more disciplined and structured in your approach to life. At first, it'll feel like you're being held back, but keep moving forward, no matter how long it seems to take. Through these restrictions and challenges, you'll become the most mature version of yourself, which is always a good thing.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, having Pluto transit through your sign for the next 18 years is a big test from the universe, but in 2026, you'll have the added pressure of the North Node in your sign starting at the end of July. Add to that a solar eclipse in your sign in February and you can bet 2026 won't exactly be a walk in the park.

However, while it may feel grim now, don't panic too much. It's hard, but through these obstacles, you'll become the most evolved version of yourself. From being better equipped to handle people to knowing yourself better, expect to thrive like never before once you get through this bump in the road.

3. Leo

Leo, "you guys are gonna have the South Node in your sign," Elliot explained, which "represents things that we need to let go of that are no longer good for us." Whether that's toxic exes, toxic friends, or jobs that drain you, the universe is testing your willingness to let go of these things so you can really thrive.

Luckily, you'll have some help from Jupiter in your sign starting at the end of June, "which brings luck, abundance, and prosperity," Elliot said. So, if you can get through the transformation necessary to become your best self, expect abundance like never before.

4. Libra

Libra, when Saturn moves into Aries in February, it'll be directly opposite your sign, Elliot said, explaining that this energy is usually "very challenging." As a result, you'll face some obstacles throughout the year

Of course, it won't be all grim. While 2026 might pose its fair share of challenges, getting through these moments will make you more equipped to handle whatever life throws at you. So, never give up, Libra. Even if life gets hard, trust that everything happens for a reason.

